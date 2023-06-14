Averett University CoffeeBreak 6-14-2023

Posted on June 14th, 2023 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, June 16, for a Wednesday, June 21, publication.

Congratulations, Matthew!

Averett University’s Office of Admissions is pleased to announce Matthew Mann ’08, has accepted the director of admissions position. Matthew has been serving in the role as interim director since May 2022.

Matthew is an Averett alumnus, having received his bachelor’s degree in 2008. After graduating, Matthew worked in the golf industry, youth development and marketing, and returned to Averett in 2012.

For the past 10 years, Matthew has taken on progressive responsibility and leadership roles, most recently serving as the associate director of admissions working with transfer students and as the campus legislative representative garnering significant success leading the Virginia Tuition Assistance Grant (VTAG) Campaign to support state funding for VTAG through soliciting students, faculty, staff and alumni to reach out to the governor or state legislators.

Matthew has proven himself an outstanding colleague throughout the University and we appreciate his leadership. Matthew can be reached at 434-791-5603 or [email protected] . Please join us in congratulating Matthew and wishing him much success in this role.

Farewell, Rodney!

Please join us today, June 14, at 4 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Student Center as we wish Rodney Countryman a farewell from his full-time role at Averett.

Rodney has joined St. Leo University as the assistant director of undergraduate admissions. We are grateful to Rodney for his time here, where he served as the director and assistant director for Residence Life and as campus guest coordinator in Undergraduate Admissions. He will remain with Residence Life part-time during his transition (so we still have time to learn more Beyoncé trivia)!

University Summer Cookout Set For Tomorrow

Please plan to join us on Thursday, June 15, for the annual University Summer Cookout. We will gather on the Student Center lawn for a time of fellowship and food. Lunch will be served by President’s Council from 11:45 a.m.- 1 p.m. Mark your calendar and join us for some good food and great company!

Employee Days Off

A reminder that Averett University employees will be off Monday, June 19, in observation of the Juneteenth holiday. The University will reopen Tuesday, June 20.

Also, remember the other good news is that we are off July 3 and July 4 this year for the Independence Day holiday! Enjoy your summer.

Summer Volleyball Camp

Averett Volleyball Summer Camp is coming up soon! It will run July 17-July 21, and there are options for all ages and talent levels.

Use this link to learn more and sign up. If you are an Averett staff or faculty member, reach out to Olivia Earls [email protected] for an Averett Family member discount.

Save the Date for NEO

New Employee Orientation, that is. Fall NEO for all new, full-time faculty and staff and part-time staff, including graduate assistants, are invited to the event on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, from 11 a.m.- 1:15 p.m. at the President’s Suite at the Frank R. Campbell Stadium on North Campus.

Look for an e-vite from Punchbowl soon. Questions?

Contact Kathie Tune, CHRO, at [email protected]

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning?

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

• Answer questions about your retirement account.

• Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

• Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well! These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

• What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

• Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

• Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

Schedule a time to meet with Tom Siebers of MAS for a review of your retirement plan options. Questions? Contact Kathie Tune, CHRO, [email protected] or 434.791.7106.

