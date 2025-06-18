Averett University CoffeeBreak 6-18-2025

Posted on June 18th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Please Welcome Dan Soller

Dear Colleagues,

Please help me in welcoming Dan Soller to Averett. Dan is joining the university starting today as a consultant, overseeing operations and serving as executive vice president. Dan and I worked together for 11 years at Mount St. Mary’s, and he has a long career in higher and secondary education, including numerous terms as president, vice president and other leadership roles at schools and universities. He is a graduate of James Madison University and holds a master’s degree from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.

Dan’s office will be in Main 114, and he can be reached at [email protected]. I know he looks forward to working with you all.

Sincerely,

President Thomas Powell

Juneteenth

This Juneteenth, we remember the long, hard-fought and historic journey to freedom. We reflect, honor and celebrate this significant holiday. The university will be closed tomorrow, Thursday June 19, in honor of the Juneteenth national holiday.

Summer Ice Cream Social

Please join Dr. Powell as he hosts a fun summer ice cream social on the front porch of the President’s Office at 419 West Main Street on Wednesday, June 25, from 1- 2:30 p.m. Join us for games, music, an ice cream bar and connection with faculty and staff as we celebrate summer. Please respond to Debbie Pike at [email protected] by 4 p.m. on Monday, June 23, if you plan to attend.

Averett’s Night at the Ballpark

Join fellow alumni, faculty, staff and friends for Averett’s Night at the Ballpark on Thursday, June 26, at 5:30 p.m. for a pre-game cookout, sponsored by Averett President Dr. Thomas Powell and his wife Irene, before the Danville Dairy Daddies take on the Raleigh Red Oaks at 7 p.m.

The cookout, held at American Legion Post 325 Field at Dan Daniel Memorial Park, will be located right outside the gates at the nearby pavilion. Please RSVP here by Monday, June 23, to ensure we have enough food and tickets available for you and your party.

Baseball Tickets Available

Through our partnership with the Danville Otterbots, the university receives four tickets to each Otterbots and Dairy Daddies home game. Faculty and staff can request to use these tickets on a first-come, first-served basis by emailing Debbie Pike ([email protected]) or Marion Breen ([email protected]) with what game they plan to attend and how many tickets are needed. You will find out if you were the first one to reserve the tickets for that date as soon as possible. The team’s schedules can be found linked above.

Summer Bookstore Hours

The Averett University Bookstore hours for June and July are:

Mon. -Thursday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Open for Friday ROAR

Friday, June 27: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Friday, July 18: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Transportation Policy & Procedures

Averett’s new Transportation Policy is in effect. Any employee who drives for university business, occasionally or frequently, should discuss with their supervisor whether they need to complete the process to become an Authorized Driver or University Driver. For additional information, review the Transportation Policy and related guidance on the University Intranet under Human Resources…or through this link: https://averett0.sharepoint.com/sites/Intranet/SitePages/Human-Resources.aspx

Let Us See Your Summer Fun

We want to see what you’ve been up to this summer! Please send a photo of your summer vacation, home projects, family gatherings or relaxation time that may be used for various projects over the summer, including being posted right here in CoffeeBreak. Please send your photos to Bill Dyer at [email protected].

Summer Brings Guests to Campus

There will be numerous guests and students utilizing the residence hall rooms on campus this summer. Most will be housed in either Main Hall or Fugate and will have varying move-in dates, but the first building of the Commons Apartments will be utilized all summer.

Please welcome our guests to campus. If you have any questions, contact Lynnette Lawson at [email protected].

Tuition Exchange Opportunities

Tuition Exchange applications may still be available for the 2025-26 academic year. A number of schools continue to accept applications for the fall/spring semesters.

Tuition Exchange (TE) and the Tuition Exchange Program (TEP) are reciprocal scholarship opportunities for eligible faculty and staff dependents at all 700+ individual TE and TEP member schools combined. TE Scholarships are available to eligible employees and qualifying dependents at TE member schools. The employee’s school defines what constitutes an eligible employee and what constitutes an eligible dependent. At Averett, a dependent includes the employee, spouse and the employee’s children. If deemed eligible by their employer, an employee and their eligible dependents may apply for Tuition Exchange Scholarships at other TE and/or TEP member schools.

For more information, connect with the Tuition Exchange member websites at tuitionexchange.org or cic.edu. Contact Kathie Tune to initiate the process for 2025-26.

Tuition Remission and Tuition Exchange Opportunities

Averett University recognizes the importance of personal and educational development and encourages employees to pursue further education. To support employees in meeting their personal and professional goals, the university provides a tuition remission benefit to all full-time, permanent employees. Averett University also extends this opportunity to the dependents, including spouses, of eligible employees. Tuition Remission forms are available on the AU Intranet via the SharePoint drive. Please open the tab for your respective division. If you need access to the intranet, contact Katy Anderson at [email protected]

If you are considering enrollment in a college/university on the Tuition Exchange, please contact Kathie Tune, CHRO, at [email protected]. The exchange sites are www.cic.edu and www.tuitionexchange.org. Programs are open to benefits eligible employees.

