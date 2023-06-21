Averett University CoffeeBreak 6-21-2023

Posted on June 21st, 2023 by Bill Dyer

Wishing all Good Things for Sandy Isom

Please join us on Thursday, June 29, from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Welcome Center (second Main) as we gather to bid a very fond adieu to Sandy Isom.

After having worked at Averett for 18-plus years, Sandy will be bidding Averett farewell to take a job in South Carolina where she will be closer to her beloved daughter and father.

We are beyond grateful to Sandy for stepping into the controller role when we needed her to and will miss her humor and her deep love for Averett. Many of you have worked with Sandy in one capacity or another during her time here. Please join us as we let her know how much we will miss her presence.

Please reply to this invitation by contacting Lynnette at [email protected] by noon on Monday, June 26, if you are able to attend. We hope to see you there!

Save the Date: August Opening

Please save the date for the 2023-2024 Opening of the Year Averett Family Brunch! We are excited to kick of a new academic year on Monday, August 7, from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the E. Stuart James Grant Center on North Campus, followed later that afternoon with our family gathering. Stay tuned for more details to come in the weeks ahead!

Summer Facilities Updates

The Averett’s Integrated Facilities Management Services has compiled a list of projects completed since March and a list of ongoing summer projects. Click here to read the complete lists. Thank you to all our teams helping to improve our campus!

Summer Volleyball Camp

Averett Volleyball Summer Camp is coming up soon! It will run July 17-July 21, and there are options for all ages and talent levels.

Use this link to learn more and sign up. If you are an Averett staff or faculty member, reach out to Olivia Earls [email protected] for an Averett Family member discount.

The Virgnia529 Plan

Thinking about saving for education? Join the Virginia529 representative and Kathie Tune, CHRO, for a special webinar on Thursday, July 27, at noon.

Saving for future education expenses for a child, a grandchild – or even yourself – can seem overwhelming. In this webinar, you’ll learn how a Virginia529 account can help you save for tuition and other costs, take advantage of tax-free earnings, and meet your savings goals. The representative, Merrill Milani, will explain how VA529 funds can be combined with tuition remission and tuition exchange scholarships

As a bonus, employees who attend this webinar will receive an exclusive offer – a $25 gift code to open a new Invest529 account and the chance to win one of the three $50 Target gift cards that will be given away at the end of the session.

** Sign up to reserve your spot **

LINK: Webinar Registration – Zoom

Save the Date for NEO

New Employee Orientation, that is. Fall NEO for all new, full-time faculty and staff and part-time staff, including graduate assistants, are invited to the event on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, from 11 a.m.- 1:15 p.m. at the President’s Suite at the Frank R. Campbell Stadium on North Campus.

Look for an e-vite from Punchbowl soon. Questions? Contact Kathie Tune, CHRO, at [email protected]

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning?

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

• Answer questions about your retirement account.

• Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

• Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well! These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

• What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

• Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

• Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

Schedule a time to meet with Tom Siebers of MAS for a review of your retirement plan options. Questions? Contact Kathie Tune, CHRO, [email protected] or 434.791.7106.

Millennium Announcement