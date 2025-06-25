Averett University CoffeeBreak 6-25-2025

Posted on June 25th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Summer Ice Cream Social – Change of Venue

Due to the extreme heat, the Ice Cream Social has been moved to the Cougar Den so we can all chill out—literally.

When: Today, Wednesday, June 25, 1–2:30 p.m.

Where: Cougar Den (because it’s nice and cool!)

Dr. Powell knows it’s been a busy and stressful stretch lately, and he wants to show his appreciation to all of us. This isn’t just for faculty and staff—it’s for everyone: housekeeping, security, maintenance, you name it!

Here’s the plan:

Take your lunch break from noon–1 p.m. then swing by the Cougar Den for ice cream, games, and music.

We have some fun lined up, and we’d love to see you there. Come take a break, cool down, and enjoy a treat—because you deserve it!

Averett’s Night at the Ballpark

Join fellow alumni, faculty, staff and friends for Averett’s Night at the Ballpark on Thursday, June 26, at 5:30 p.m. for a pre-game cookout, sponsored by Averett President Dr. Thomas Powell and his wife Irene, before the Danville Dairy Daddies take on the Raleigh Red Oaks at 7 p.m.

Reminder – ROAR Day This Friday

Averett will host its next Registration, Orientation and Readiness (ROAR) day this Friday, June 27. On ROAR days, work hours will conclude at 3 p.m. Faculty and staff are encouraged to wear Averett Blue & Gold apparel on these days and to wear their name tags.

Wow, It’s Hot Outside

With the heat wave that is currently gripping the region, it is important to stay safe in the heat. Linked HERE, this article from Almanac.com gives 10 tips to stay safe in extreme heat.

Also, it is important to conserve energy during this time of high temperatures. Linked HERE, is an article from WDBJ in Roanoke on ways to reduce your utilities bill during a heat wave.

The City of Danville has issued the following recommendations to stay safe during extreme heat:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water

Limit outdoor activity and take breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas

Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing

Check on elderly neighbors, family members and others who may be vulnerable

Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles – temperatures inside can quickly become deadly

The City of Danville urges everyone to take heat warnings seriously and look out for one another during this period of extreme temperatures.

Baseball Tickets Available

Through our partnership with the Danville Otterbots, the university receives four tickets to each Otterbots and Dairy Daddies home game. Faculty and staff can request to use these tickets on a first-come, first-served basis by emailing Debbie Pike ([email protected]) or Marion Breen ([email protected]) with what game they plan to attend and how many tickets are needed. You will find out if you were the first one to reserve the tickets for that date as soon as possible. The team’s schedules can be found linked above.

Summer Bookstore Hours

The Averett University Bookstore hours for June and July are:

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Open for Friday ROAR

Friday, June 27: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Friday, July 18: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Transportation Policy & Procedures

Averett’s new Transportation Policy is in effect. Any employee who drives for university business, occasionally or frequently, should discuss with their supervisor whether they need to complete the process to become an Authorized Driver or University Driver. For additional information, review the Transportation Policy and related guidance on the University Intranet under Human Resources…or through this link: https://averett0.sharepoint.com/sites/Intranet/SitePages/Human-Resources.aspx

Let Us See Your Summer Fun

We want to see what you’ve been up to this summer! Please send a photo of your summer vacation, home projects, family gatherings or relaxation time that may be used for various projects over the summer, including being posted right here in CoffeeBreak. Please send your photos to Bill Dyer at [email protected].

Summer Brings Guests to Campus

There will be numerous guests and students utilizing the residence hall rooms on campus this summer. Most will be housed in either Main Hall or Fugate and will have varying move-in dates, but the first building of the Commons Apartments will be utilized all summer.

Please welcome our guests to campus. If you have any questions, contact Lynnette Lawson at [email protected].

