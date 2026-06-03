Averett University CoffeeBreak 6-3-2026

Posted on June 3rd, 2026 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, June 5, 2026, for a Wednesday, June 10, 2026, publication.

First ROAR Day Friday

A reminder that the first ROAR Day of the summer is this Friday, June 5. A full day of activities will be held to welcome our new students, parents and guests for the 2026-27 academic year. Please help Averett roll out the “Blue and Gold” carpet and dress in your brightest logo wear or blue and gold colors! Students and their family/supporters always appreciate our nametags and smiles.

Restriping of Averett Parking Lots

Beginning Monday, June 8, several Averett University Main Campus parking lots will be restriped. Please avoid parking in these areas during this process.

The first lots to be restriped will be the commuter parking lot and the Frith parking lot, followed by the Student Center parking lot. After that has been completed, work will begin on the Commons parking lot, before wrapping up the project in the Library parking lot.

If weather cooperates, this project should not last the entire week. Thank you for your cooperation in this matter.

Dr. Venita Mitchell Active in Leadership Programs

Joined by Dr. Martha Walker (an Averett alumna), Ashley Mulero, and Wendi Goods-Everson, Dr. Venita Mitchell, Averett University’s Vice President of Student Engagement, served on a panel to give insights of how to be effective leaders, no matter what obstacles you face. Dr. Mitchell gave specific insights on leadership lessons learned, how to communicate and hear others’ voices, and how to regulate emotions in the workplace.

This event was orchestrated by the Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce’s WE (Women Empowered) Lead Program. It took place on Wednesday, May 27 at George Washington High School.

To read the full release, please click HERE.

Educators Appreciation Night with the Otterbots

The Danville Otterbots partner with so many dedicated educators and staff members who shape the future of our community every single day. To show their gratitude, they are inviting you to take a break from the classroom and join them for some fun.

Educators Appreciation Night

When: Saturday, June 6, 2026 (vs. Bluefield Ridge Runners)

Time: 7:05 p.m.

Where: American Legion Field, Dan Daniel Memorial Park

The Perks:

FREE General Admission: All teachers and education personnel get in free with a valid school ID.

Give Back & Save: Bring school supplies to donate and receive $2 OFF a combo meal.

Whether you’re in the classroom, the office, or behind the wheel of a bus, we want to celebrate YOU. Grab your colleagues and come enjoy a night at the ballpark.

Summer Learning at Averett University

Registrations are currently being taken for all courses, camps and academies. Some courses begin this week. Click image to learn more.

2026 Averett University Cougar Golf Classic

Let Us Hear from You

Do you know of any good stories to tell about Averett University? Something interesting that a student, faculty or staff member are doing this semester? Perhaps a class is involved in a fascinating project. Students who had impactful internships? If so, please reach out to the Communications Office. We aren’t just looking for stories about our outstanding seniors; we are looking for freshman, sophomore and junior stories as well. We’d love to tell these stories and share them with the community and region. If you have any story ideas, please reach out to Bill Dyer, Director of Public Affairs at [email protected].

Also, if you take any interesting trips or have other fascinating summer experiences, like community service in the area, please feel free to share photos with our office for inclusion in CoffeeBreak over the summer.

Please remember that submissions for CoffeeBreak are due on the Friday before each publication. Submission forms are available at the top of CoffeeBreak. CoffeeBreak is published year-round.

Averett Students & Staff – Save on Car Care

In-N-Out Lube is offering an exclusive discount for the Averett community:

OIL CHANGE – $39.99

Fast, no-appointment service

Includes oil, filter, and top-off fluids

No hidden fees

BRAKE SPECIAL – $99 per axle

Show your Averett ID & get $10 off any service

Quick, reliable service right here in Danville

601 Piney Forest Rd, Danville, VA 24540

(434) 770-9826

Hours:

Mon–Fri: 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m.–3 p.m.

Make Sure to Follow Us on Social Media

Now that summer break is upon us, this is a good time to make sure you follow us on social media. New, inventive features are starting to roll out and each platform has interesting and important information. Also, a very good place to get information about the end of the academic year.

X (formerly Twitter) – @AverettU1859

Facebook – Averett University

Instagram – @AverettNews

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: WellnessXAverett 6.3.26

Step into Wellness

We are excited to introduce Human Resources Summer 2026 Wellness Initiative:

Step into Wellness

30 minutes of walking, movement, connection, and support.

This program is designed to give employees an opportunity to come together, build relationships, get some exercise, and support overall wellness through movement and community engagement. Participants will meet on the student lawn and follow a mapped walking route in the area. Please see our exciting flyer for all the details:

Participation is completely voluntary and all employees are welcome to join.

The Human Resource team looks forward to walking with you this summer!