Averett University CoffeeBreak 6-5-2024

Three Members of the Averett Community Recognized at Chamber Awards Dinner

Emma Lugar Sellers, Drew Bailey and Linda Green were honored for recent achievements at the 2024 Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce’s Award Dinner on May 29 at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

Sellers, associate vice president for philanthropy, was a recipient of the PACE (Professional and Community Engagement) Award. The PACE Awards are designed to recognize and celebrate exceptional young professionals in Danville and Pittsylvania County. The annual awards highlight up to five emerging leaders who have made significant contributions to the region through professional achievement and community involvement.

Bailey, executive assistant and director of athletics operations, was recognized for completing the Chamber’s 2023-24 Leadership Southside program. Leadership Southside develops participants’ leadership skills to strengthen their role as an individual, professional and community member. Sessions focus on topics such as transformational leadership, team building, communications skills, crisis leadership, strategic planning and more.

Green, a member of the Averett University Board of Trustees and the vice president of economic development at IALR, received the Chamber’s inaugural WE Leads award, which was created to spotlight a transformative leader in the community. The “WE” stands for Women Empowered.

Important Message to Employees

The Human Resources Department responded to the most commonly asked questions from faculty and staff Monday evening by email. If you have additional questions, please reach out to your supervisor or send them to [email protected].

Employee Assistance Program (EAP) counselors are available to all benefit-eligible employees and their household members to assist with varying stressors. Log on to https://app.lifeworks.com/ with the username: metlifeeap and password: eap to chat directly with a consultant to help you find more information, or to help you schedule an appointment with a counselor. There is no cost associated for the first three phone or video consultation sessions.





For more information and to register for camps, please click HERE.

Join Averett for a Ball Game

Averett faculty and staff are invited to the Danville Dairy Daddies game on Thursday, June 20 at 7 p.m. This event is part of a pre-existing contract with the Otterbots/Dairy Daddies and is open to all Averett University faculty, staff, current students and alumni.

To register, click HERE.

Let Us See Your Summer Fun!

We want to see what you’ve been up to this summer! Please send a photo, like the one here, of your summer vacation, home projects, family gatherings or relaxation time that may be used during our August Opening event. Please send your photos to Bill Dyer at [email protected] by Monday, July 29.

Averett Marketing Videos

The Averett University marketing team is thrilled to share the first glimpse of our University promotional videos. Click on the link below to experience the excitement and join us in spreading the word about the excellence that defines us.

Toni Barlund – International Student Life – Averett University (youtube.com)

To view all Averett University videos on YouTube, click HERE.

