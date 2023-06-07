Averett University CoffeeBreak 6-7-2023

Posted on June 7th, 2023 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, June 9, for a Wednesday, June 14, publication.

Welcoming Two New Arrivals in Traditional Admissions

The Averett Family has additions! The traditional admissions office would like to announce that Sara and Cliff Hodges welcomed home their twin boys, Nolan Douglas (6lbs 15oz, 18 inches) and Greyson Charles (6lbs 12oz 20 inches).

Everyone is happy and healthy, and we couldn’t be more excited for their family.

Farewell, Rodney!

Please join us Wednesday, June 14, at 4 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Student Center as we wish Rodney Countryman a farewell from his full-time role at Averett.

He will join St. Leo University as the assistant director of undergraduate admissions. We are grateful to Rodney for his time here at Averett. Countryman previously served as the director and assistant director for Residence Life and as campus guest coordinator in Undergraduate Admissions here at Averett.

His last full-time day is Friday, June 9; however, Courtyman will remain with Residence Life part-time during his transition (so we still have time to learn more Beyoncé trivia)!

RSVP Soon: University Summer Cookout

Please plan to join us on Thursday, June 15, for the annual University Summer Cookout. We will gather on the Student Center lawn for a time of fellowship and food. Lunch will be served by President’s Council from 11:45 a.m.- 1 p.m. Mark your calendar and join us for some good food and great company!

If you plan to join, please RSVP to Mary Sullivan at [email protected] by Friday, June 9.

ROAR Day this Friday

ROAR Day is on campus this Friday, June 9! Registration, Orientation, and Readiness Days are for incoming students to set up their class schedule, finalize all their paperwork, meet their Connection Leaders and learn more about being a Cougar before move-in day in August.

As a reminder, our work hours will conclude at 3 p.m. on ROAR Fridays.

Is playing golf not your thing? Come out after ROAR Day and join us for Cougar Golf Classic Happy Hour at 2:30 p.m. at the golf course during the tournament! Lunch, beverages and yard games are included with the $25 entry fee. Please email [email protected] to RSVP.

Summer Volleyball Camp

Averett Volleyball Summer Camp is coming up soon! It will run July 17-July 21, and there are options for all ages and talent levels. Use this link to learn more and sign up. If you are an Averett staff or faculty member, reach out to Olivia Earls [email protected] for an Averett Family member discount.

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning?

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

• Answer questions about your retirement account.

• Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

• Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well! These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

• What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

• Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

• Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

Schedule a time to meet with Tom Siebers of MAS for a review of your retirement plan options. Questions? Contact Kathie Tune, CHRO, [email protected] or 434.791.7106.

Millennium Announcement

Averett Wellness Portal Reminder

Happy Wednesday! Just a reminder about some of the health trackers available in the Averett Wellness Portal.

Other than the usual height and weight, you can track any medications you may take on a regular basis, as well as your triglycerides, urine protein levels, mood, and many more.

You can find all of the health tracking options at the bottom of your blue dashboard in the portal. Oh, and don’t forget to track your points under the rewards tab as you complete challenges and objectives.

Wellness Portal Link: https://www.webmdhealth.com/VPC/

Email: [email protected] Office 116B Galesi Student Success Center 434.791.6882