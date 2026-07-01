Averett University CoffeeBreak 7-1-2026

Posted on July 1st, 2026 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Monday, July 6, 2026, for a Wednesday, July 8, 2026, publication.

25 Years Ago Today, Averett Becomes a University

A quarter of a century ago, Averett College became Averett University on July 1, 2001. Averett celebrates that milestone that became official 25 years ago and forever had an indelible mark on the institution, which was founded in 1859.

“We are very pleased with the board’s decision,” then-President Dr. Frank R. Campbell said in the school’s official press release following the name change announcement on Nov. 10, 2000. “Because of the number of academic programs we offer and the number of master’s degrees we award, Averett meets all the requirements for university status. The board determined that the term ‘university’ more accurately describes Averett’s comprehensive focus. To remain a ‘college’ would put us at a competitive disadvantage in the educational marketplace.”

To read the full release, please click HERE.

Averett Honors Departing Trustees

Averett University honored five individuals who are concluding their service on the university’s Board of Trustees at the end of their terms. Earlier this month, during the Board’s final regular session, these departing trustees were formally recognized for their contributions to the university.

The five individuals who completed their terms as members of the board this June are:

Ellen E. Beville ’87

Kirk Bidgood

Gary Collins ’80, ’82

Linda Hutson Green ’85

Kris Willard

To read the full release, please click HERE.

Independence Day Holiday Friday

Averett University will be closed this Friday, July 3, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Enjoy a safe and fun-filled holiday weekend.

Scenes from ROAR Day #2

Summer Learning at Averett University

Registrations are currently being taken for all courses, camps and academies. Some courses begin this week. Click image to learn more.

Let Us Hear from You

Do you know of any good stories to tell about Averett University? Something interesting that a student, faculty or staff member are doing this semester? Perhaps a class is involved in a fascinating project. Students who had impactful internships? If so, please reach out to the Communications Office. We aren’t just looking for stories about our outstanding seniors; we are looking for freshman, sophomore and junior stories as well. We’d love to tell these stories and share them with the community and region. If you have any story ideas, please reach out to Bill Dyer, Director of Public Affairs at [email protected].

Also, if you take any interesting trips or have other fascinating summer experiences, like community service in the area, please feel free to share photos with our office for inclusion in CoffeeBreak over the summer.

Please remember that submissions for CoffeeBreak are due on the Friday before each publication. Submission forms are available at the top of CoffeeBreak. CoffeeBreak is published year-round.

Make Sure to Follow Us on Social Media

Now that summer break is upon us, this is a good time to make sure you follow us on social media. New, inventive features are starting to roll out and each platform has interesting and important information. Also, a very good place to get information about the end of the academic year.

X (formerly Twitter) – @AverettU1859

Facebook – Averett University

Instagram – @AverettNews

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: Wellness x Averett 7.1.26

Step into Wellness

We are excited to introduce Human Resources Summer 2026 Wellness Initiative:

Step into Wellness

30 minutes of walking, movement, connection, and support.

This program is designed to give employees an opportunity to come together, build relationships, get some exercise, and support overall wellness through movement and community engagement. Participants will meet on the student lawn and follow a mapped walking route in the area. Please see our exciting flyer for all the details:

Participation is completely voluntary and all employees are welcome to join.

The Human Resource team looks forward to walking with you this summer!