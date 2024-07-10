Averett University CoffeeBreak 7-10-2024

Posted on July 10th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

Reminder about Media

As a friendly reminder, please refer any media inquiries regarding the University to Cassie Jones at [email protected] and Bill Dyer at [email protected]. Thank you.

Upcoming Campus Visitors

Within the next week, you may see a few visitors on campus. First, we will be hosting a couple of external consultants to work with us on budgeting/fiscal planning as well as related strategic planning. They will take a robust tour of campus and will work to learn more about the innovative initiatives we have had in play in response to the current headwinds facing the higher education industry. Their time is intended to gain a better understanding of Averett’s priorities, challenges and opportunities ahead, and their feedback will help senior leadership and our Board of Trustees strategically analyze and strengthen our business operations and more. We are grateful to an anonymous funding source that saw the value of this important work and is covering the cost of this short-term partnership.

Leadership Coverage of University Areas

Thank you to our President’s Council members who have stepped up in big ways…

– Dr. Venita Mitchell is working with vendor partners at the Bookstore, Aramark and Safety and Security.

– Dr. Lee Beaumont is working with our vendor partners for Facilities.

– Melissa Wohlstein will oversee Meetings and Events again, which will be led by Lynnette Lawson, a position she returns to as she continues to support the Business Office during this transitional period.

– As shared previously, Danny Miller is serving as the interim athletic director and as a member of PC.

Averett Participates in Virginia Private Colleges Week

Averett University will participate in Virginia Private Colleges Week, sponsored by the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia, the week of July 15-20. Interested prospective students can take guided tours of the Averett Main Campus each day at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and take part in the University’s admissions presentation. There will also be an opportunity to visit the other local Averett campuses.

Anyone interested in attending can register by clicking HERE.

For more information on the CICV, please click HERE.

Save the Date: Averett Faculty and Staff Opening of the Year

Please mark your calendars for the annual Averett Faculty and Staff Opening of the Year program on Monday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium. Stay tuned for next week’s CoffeeBreak where we will include more details.

Annual Storytelling Festival

The 2024 Danville Storytelling Festival is here. Founded in 2001 by Dr. Fred Motley, the Danville Storytelling Festival (DSF) is an artistic social bridge bringing communities together and celebrating how we are connected through the rich tradition of storytelling.

Now in its 22nd year, what began as a one-hour gathering has blossomed into a lively celebration drawing over 300 attendees in-person, and more than 100 virtual attendees using virtual festival options. This year’s festival will be hosted on Saturday, July 20, 2024, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Averett University.

The festival is free and open to the public, but you must register to claim your free ticket in order to attend. Don’t wait, registration for tickets ends July 12th. To register, click the image or HERE.

Yancey Honored by Danville Storytelling Festival

Congratulations go out to our very own Tia Yancey, who is one of four honorees this year by the Danville Storytelling Festival. Yancey was honored for lifting up their communities with purpose. Tia is the Director of Community Engagement for the CCECC.

Let Us See Your Summer Fun!

Just a friendly reminder that we want to see what you’ve been up to this summer! Please send a photo, like the one here, of your summer vacation, home projects, family gatherings or relaxation time that may be used during our August Opening event. This slide show was a big hit last year at the event. Please send your photos to Bill Dyer at [email protected] by Monday, July 29.

2024 Employee Handbook Now Available on SharePoint

For your reference, the 2024 edition of the Employee Handbook is posted on the Averett intranet SharePoint drive on the HR department site. Look for HR Handbooks in the Document Libraries section.

If you need access to the intranet via the SharePoint drive, contact Katy Anderson in IT at [email protected].

Contact Kathie Tune, CHRO, at [email protected] with questions concerning the handbook and related policies.

For more information and to register for camps, please click HERE.

Averett Marketing Videos

The Averett University marketing team is thrilled to share the first glimpse of our University promotional videos. Click on the link below to experience the excitement and join us in spreading the word about the excellence that defines us.

Salla Raatikainen – International Student Life – Averett University (youtube.com)

To view all Averett University videos on YouTube, click HERE.

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning?

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

• Answer questions about your retirement account.

• Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

• Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well!

These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

• What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

• Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

• Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

You can also reach Millennium’s Scheduling Team at [email protected] or by phone at 877-435-2489. The scheduling link can be found HERE. Questions? Contact MAS or Kathie tune at [email protected].

