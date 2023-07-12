Averett University CoffeeBreak 7-12-2023

Posted on July 12th, 2023 by Bill Dyer

Leadership Southside announces Drew Bailey as Averett candidate for 2023-24

The Danville-Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce recently announced the Leadership Southside Class of 2023-2024 with Drew Bailey as a member of that class. Bailey joined the Averett Athletics in February 2021 as its executive assistant to the vice president/director of athletics, as well as the physical education department. In July of 2022, Bailey was named executive assistant and director of athletics operations.

Averett has participated in this valuable program for many years and each year supports the development of emerging leaders at Averett. The program develops participants’ leadership skills to strengthen their role as an individual and a professional community member. We are thankful the Chamber continues this invaluable professional development program for our faculty and staff.

Important: Averett ID Card Info Needed from All Employees

To improve safety and access to Averett facilities, a new building access system is being installed this summer. In an attempt to efficiently transition to the system, employees should complete one of the forms below.

If you have an ID card that looks like the below on the back, please click this LINK and follow the instructions to enter the correct number from the back of your Averett ID card (as shown below, circled in red). This is NOT the same as your Averett ID number, which may be three, four or five digits (typically five).

If you DO NOT yet have your Averett ID or you DO NOT have this version of the Averett ID card (one that DOES NOT have the above numbers on the back), use this LINK to upload a photo and request a new card.

Employees will be notified when new ID cards are ready for pick up.

RSVP for August Opening

Join your fellow faculty and staff as we celebrate the new academic year on Monday, August 7, beginning at 10 a.m. in the Grant Center at Averett’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus. We will conclude with this portion of our events no later than 12:30 p.m.

Our program will kick off with a hearty brunch and time for fellowship at 10 a.m. in the Grant Center. (We encourage you to sit with colleagues whom you may not have had the opportunity to get to know before.)

After brunch, we will meet and welcome those who are new to Averett and hear from our colleagues about many developments underway, in addition to a few other special and imaginative all Averett community highlights.

Then, starting at 4 p.m., President Tiffany Franks and Joe are excited to host you and your loved ones for an Averett Family Celebration with festive food and drinks at the President’s home, 500 Hawthorne Drive.

Please confirm your participation by responding to the form below by Monday, July 31. This will help us plan accordingly for both events including the number of family guests you will be bringing (significant others, children) to the Family Celebration from 4-6 p.m. (Click here for survey).

Also, don’t forget to send a photo of your summer vacation, home projects, family gatherings or relaxation time (with you in the picture) that may be used during our August Opening event by Monday, July 31, to Bill Dyer at [email protected].

For questions, contact Morgan Farmer at [email protected] or 434-791-5826. We look forward to opening the 2023-2024 Academic Year with each of you!

Save the Date: Employee Active Shooter Training

The Emergency Response Team has been working to secure emergency trainings for the campus community. On Wednesday, August 9, in partnership with Danville Police Department, we will host an active shooter training session with all Averett employees from 9-11 a.m. in Pritchett Auditorium. Please save the date of this important session and stay tuned for more details to come.

2023 Averett Football Season Ticket Information

Averett football season tickets, tailgate spots and VIP parking passes are on sale now. We have some BIG things in store for this season both on and off of the field. You will be able to purchase tickets online, via email or by phone for returning football, cheer and dance families. We can’t wait to see you at a home game.

Find details of our upcoming season schedule in the image.

A reminder that faculty and staff receive complimentary general admission to all home games and may bring a guest free of charge.

GO COUGARS!

The Virgnia529 Plan

Thinking about saving for education? Join the Virginia529 representative and Kathie Tune, CHRO, for a special webinar on Thursday, July 27, at noon.

Saving for future education expenses for a child, a grandchild – or even yourself – can seem overwhelming. In this webinar, you’ll learn how a Virginia529 account can help you save for tuition and other costs, take advantage of tax-free earnings, and meet your savings goals. The representative, Merrill Milani, will explain how VA529 funds can be combined with tuition remission and tuition exchange scholarships.

As a bonus, employees who attend this webinar will receive an exclusive offer – a $25 gift code to open a new Invest529 account and the chance to win one of the three $50 Target gift cards that will be given away at the end of the session.

Sign up to reserve your spot here: Webinar Registration – Zoom

Save the Date for NEO

New Employee Orientation, that is. Fall NEO for all new, full-time faculty and staff and part-time staff, including graduate assistants, are invited to the event on Friday, Aug. 4, from 11 a.m.- 1:15 p.m. at the President’s Suite at the Frank R. Campbell Stadium on North Campus.

Look for an e-vite from Punchbowl soon. Questions? Contact Kathie Tune, CHRO, at [email protected]

Have Questions about Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning?

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

• Answer questions about your retirement account.

• Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

• Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well! These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

• What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

• Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

• Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

Schedule a time to meet with Tom Siebers of MAS for a review of your retirement plan options. Questions? Contact Kathie Tune, CHRO, [email protected] or 434.791.7106.

Join the Water Challenge

Here is hoping everyone is having a phenomenal summer. It has been plenty hot for sure. With that, today will be the first day you can sign up for the Water Challenge to stay cool: https://www.webmdhealth.com/VPC/

You can use the link above to access the wellness portal. Once you are in, there will be a sign-up prompt in the middle of the screen.

If this is your first time participating in the Water Challenge, after signing up you can come see me in the Student Success Center for your FREE water bottle to get you started on your hydration journey. Feel free to reach out [email protected] or stop by office 116B in the Galesi Student Success Center if you have any questions.

Have a great week.