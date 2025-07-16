Averett University CoffeeBreak 7-16-2025

Posted on July 16th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, July 18, 2025, for a Wednesday, July 23, 2025, publication.

Staff Updates

Melissa Wohlstein, Vice President for Philanthropy, has accepted a position at the University of Iowa and will be leaving Averett University on August 6, 2025. The university has announced that Buddy Rawley will be returning with the title of Director of University Advancement, starting August 7, 2025. Also, Todd Blanton has been promoted to Director of Information Technology at Averett, effective August 1, 2025. The university is grateful to Melissa for her many contributions and for Buddy and Todd stepping into these important roles.

ROAR Day This Friday

This Friday, July 18, will be the final ROAR Day of the summer. A large number of incoming students and their families will be on campus, beginning at 7:30 a.m. A reminder that the workday on campus will be from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Please welcome these new members of the Averett family and you are encouraged to wear your best AU gear! Below is a list of events for ROAR.

2025-26 Holiday Schedule

University Holiday Schedule Announced for July 2025-June 2026.

Help Us Strengthen Our Security with SAPA

In July, we’re rolling out the KnowBe4 Security Awareness Proficiency Assessment (SAPA) — a short but powerful tool to help us better understand our team’s cybersecurity knowledge.

SAPA covers seven critical areas of security and will help us identify both strengths and areas that need improvement. The results will guide us in selecting training content that’s relevant and impactful for everyone.

Why take the SAPA?

It helps us tailor future security training to what matters most.

It supports our goal of building a stronger, more secure organization.

It takes just a few minutes to complete.

Below is a SAPA FAQ

Baseball Tickets Available

Through our partnership with the Danville Otterbots, the university receives four tickets to each Otterbots and Dairy Daddies home game. Faculty and staff can request to use these tickets on a first-come, first-served basis by emailing Debbie Pike ([email protected]) or Marion Breen ([email protected]) with what game they plan to attend and how many tickets are needed. You will find out if you were the first one to reserve the tickets for that date as soon as possible. The team’s schedules can be found linked above.

Summer Bookstore Hours

The Averett University Bookstore hours for June and July are:

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Open for Friday ROAR

Friday, July 18: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Let Us See Your Summer Fun

We want to see what you’ve been up to this summer! Please send a photo of your summer vacation, home projects, family gatherings or relaxation time that may be used for various projects over the summer, including being posted right here in CoffeeBreak. Please send your photos to Bill Dyer at [email protected].

Averett Community Eligible for Discounted Tickets at the Martinsville Speedway

Averett University students, staff and faculty can purchase race tickets at a 15% discount to the Martinsville Speedway. Click on the link below to purchase tickets at the discounted rate.

Averett University Faculty, Staff, and Students

Important Links

CICV MEP Informational Letter for Participants – December 2024 Final_6972.

Averett Summer Athletics Camps – https://averettcougarscamps.com/

Drug and Alcohol Policy or Drug-Free Workplace Policy – 855-Employee-Drug-and-Alcohol-Policy-2024 (2)

Service-Learning Intent Form – Fall 2024 Service-Learning Intent Form (office.com)

Tuition Remission Form – Click HERE

Tuition Exchange Websites – tuitionexchange.org & cic.edu

Part-time Employment Form – Part-time-Employment-Form-2024.docx (live.com)

To Schedule A Virtual Meeting with A Retirement and Financial Planning Advisor – Select a Date & Time – Calendly

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett Employee Assistance Plan (Telus Health One)

Averett Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet – Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet OE 2025

Averett Benefits “Flip Book” – 2025 Averett University Benefits Guide

Virginia Private Colleges Benefit’s Consortium, Inc. (VPCBC) – https://www.vpcbc.org

Empyrean Website – Virginia Private Colleges Benefits Consortium

Anthem Sydney App download – Sydney Health Mobile App | Sydney Health

Anthem Behavioral Health Services – Anthem Behavioral Health flyer(1).

TIAA Beneficiary Information – TIAA Beneficiary Flyer (1)

Reach out to an EAP counselor, which is available to all benefits-eligible employees and their eligible household members (details below).