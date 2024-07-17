Averett University CoffeeBreak 7-17-2024

Posted on July 17th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, July 19, for a Wednesday, July 24, publication.

Averett Participates in Virginia Private Colleges Week

Averett University will participate in Virginia Private Colleges Week, sponsored by the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia, the week of July 15-20. Interested prospective students can take guided tours of Averett’s Main Campus each day at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and take part in the University’s admissions presentation. There will also be an opportunity to visit the other local Averett campuses.

Anyone interested in attending can register by clicking HERE.

For more information on the CICV, please click HERE.

New Employee Orientation Invitations

Invitations to the NEO on Aug. 9, 2024, have been sent and should be in your email by now. If not, connect with Kathie Tune and we can resend or add you to the list.

We are in the planning stages for the Fall NEO 2024 program with a wonderful line-up of speakers and guests. Your evite from Punchbowl is in your email, so please open and RSVP as soon as possible for our program on Friday, Aug. 9, from 9-11:15 a.m., at the President’s Suite of the Frank R. Campbell Stadium.

A draft schedule will be available soon. Questions? Contact Kathie Tune, [email protected].

Annual Storytelling Festival

The 2024 Danville Storytelling Festival is here. Founded in 2001 by Dr. Fred Motley, the Danville Storytelling Festival (DSF) is an artistic social bridge bringing communities together and celebrating how we are connected through the rich tradition of storytelling.

Now in its 22nd year, what began as a one-hour gathering has blossomed into a lively celebration drawing over 300 attendees in-person, and more than 100 virtual attendees using virtual festival options. This year’s festival will be hosted on Saturday, July 20, 2024, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Averett University.

The festival is free and open to the public, but you must register to claim your free ticket in order to attend. Don’t wait, registration for tickets ends July 12th. To register, click the image or HERE.

Yancey Honored by Danville Storytelling Festival

Congratulations go out to our very own Tia Yancey, who is one of four honorees this year by the Danville Storytelling Festival. Yancey was honored for lifting up their communities with purpose. Tia is the Director of Community Engagement for the CCECC.

Take a Trip to the Ballpark

Through our existing partnership with the Danville Otterbots, the University receives four tickets to each Otterbots and Dairy Daddies home game. Faculty and staff can request to use these tickets on a first-come, first-served basis by emailing Staff Council at [email protected] with the specific game date and number of tickets. You will find out if you were the first one to reserve the tickets for that date as soon as possible. The game schedule can be found here.

Let Us See Your Summer Fun!

Just a friendly reminder that we want to see what you’ve been up to this summer! Please send a photo, like the one here, of your summer vacation, home projects, family gatherings or relaxation time that may be used during our August Opening event. This slide show was a big hit last year at the event. Please send your photos to Bill Dyer at [email protected] by Monday, July 29.

For more information and to register for camps, please click HERE.

Engage with the Danville Police Department

Averett Marketing Videos

The Averett University marketing team is thrilled to share the first glimpse of our University promotional videos. Click on the link below to experience the excitement and join us in spreading the word about the excellence that defines us.

(1) Jarno Kelander – Football and International life at Averett – YouTube

To view all Averett University videos on YouTube, click HERE.

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning?

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

• Answer questions about your retirement account.

• Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

• Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well!

These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

• What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

• Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

• Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

You can also reach Millennium’s Scheduling Team at [email protected] or by phone at 877-435-2489. The scheduling link can be found HERE. Questions? Contact MAS or Kathie tune at [email protected].

Important Links

Service-Learning Intent Form – Fall 2024 Service-Learning Intent Form (office.com)

Tuition Remission Form – Click HERE

Tuition Exchange Websites – tuitionexchange.org & cic.edu

Part-time Employment Form – Part-time-Employment-Form-2024.docx (live.com)

To Schedule A Virtual Meeting with A Retirement and Financial Planning Advisor – Select a Date & Time – Calendly

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett Employee Assistance Plan (Telus Health One)

Averett Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet – 2024-Fringe-Benefits-Fact-Sheet-1.pdf (averett.edu)

Virginia Private Colleges Benefit’s Consortium, Inc. (VPCBC) – https://www.vpcbc.org

Reach out to an EAP counselor, which is available to all benefits-eligible employees and their eligible household members (details below).