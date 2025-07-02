Averett University CoffeeBreak 7-2-2025

Posted on July 2nd, 2025 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Monday, July 7, 2025, for a Wednesday, July 9, 2025, publication.

July 4 Holiday

Averett University will be closed for the Independence Day holiday on Friday, July 4. Enjoy a safe and fun-filled holiday weekend.

Wow, It’s Hot Outside

With the heat wave that is currently gripping the region, it is important to stay safe in the heat. Linked HERE, this article from Almanac.com gives 10 tips to stay safe in extreme heat.

Also, it is important to conserve energy during this time of high temperatures. Linked HERE, is an article from WDBJ in Roanoke on ways to reduce your utilities bill during a heat wave.

The City of Danville has issued the following recommendations to stay safe during extreme heat:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water

Limit outdoor activity and take breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas

Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing

Check on elderly neighbors, family members and others who may be vulnerable

Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles – temperatures inside can quickly become deadly

The City of Danville urges everyone to take heat warnings seriously and look out for one another during this period of extreme temperatures.

Give a Compliment/Get a Compliment

One of the features at the June 25 Ice Cream Social hosted by Dr. Powell was the Give a Compliment/Get a Compliment box. Employees were invited to jot down a kudos, pat on the back, thank you, or general expression of gratitude to their co-workers. The results are listed here: Compliments from the June 25th Ice Cream Social.

If you feel that someone was overlooked or left out because they weren’t in the room, don’t despair. Let’s make this a brand-new practice. Make it a habit to send a compliment, shout out, or kudos to one of your co-workers every single day. We truly are a family. We don’t need a special reminder to lift someone up to let them know that we see their work and that we appreciate them.

Baseball Tickets Available

Through our partnership with the Danville Otterbots, the university receives four tickets to each Otterbots and Dairy Daddies home game. Faculty and staff can request to use these tickets on a first-come, first-served basis by emailing Debbie Pike ([email protected]) or Marion Breen ([email protected]) with what game they plan to attend and how many tickets are needed. You will find out if you were the first one to reserve the tickets for that date as soon as possible. The team’s schedules can be found linked above.

Summer Bookstore Hours

The Averett University Bookstore hours for June and July are:

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Open for Friday ROAR

Friday, July 18: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Fun at the Ol’ Ballgame

Thank you to all of the Averett community that attended Averett Night at the Danville Dairy Daddies game on Thursday, June 26. A cookout at the pavilion outside the front gate began the evening’s festivities, before the fans were treated to a great ball game. This event brought together faculty, staff, students, administration, alumni, friends and incoming students.

Let Us See Your Summer Fun

We want to see what you’ve been up to this summer! Please send a photo of your summer vacation, home projects, family gatherings or relaxation time that may be used for various projects over the summer, including being posted right here in CoffeeBreak. Please send your photos to Bill Dyer at [email protected].

Summer Brings Guests to Campus

There will be numerous guests and students utilizing the residence hall rooms on campus this summer. Most will be housed in either Main Hall or Fugate and will have varying move-in dates, but the first building of the Commons Apartments will be utilized all summer.

Please welcome our guests to campus. If you have any questions, contact Lynnette Lawson at [email protected].

Important Links

CICV MEP Informational Letter for Participants – December 2024 Final_6972.

Averett Summer Athletics Camps – https://averettcougarscamps.com/

Drug and Alcohol Policy or Drug-Free Workplace Policy – 855-Employee-Drug-and-Alcohol-Policy-2024 (2)

Service-Learning Intent Form – Fall 2024 Service-Learning Intent Form (office.com)

Tuition Remission Form – Click HERE

Tuition Exchange Websites – tuitionexchange.org & cic.edu

Part-time Employment Form – Part-time-Employment-Form-2024.docx (live.com)

To Schedule A Virtual Meeting with A Retirement and Financial Planning Advisor – Select a Date & Time – Calendly

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett Employee Assistance Plan (Telus Health One)

Averett Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet – Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet OE 2025

Averett Benefits “Flip Book” – 2025 Averett University Benefits Guide

Virginia Private Colleges Benefit’s Consortium, Inc. (VPCBC) – https://www.vpcbc.org

Empyrean Website – Virginia Private Colleges Benefits Consortium

Anthem Sydney App download – Sydney Health Mobile App | Sydney Health

Anthem Behavioral Health Services – Anthem Behavioral Health flyer(1).

TIAA Beneficiary Information – TIAA Beneficiary Flyer (1)

Reach out to an EAP counselor, which is available to all benefits-eligible employees and their eligible household members (details below).