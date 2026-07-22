Averett University CoffeeBreak 7-22-2026

Posted on July 22nd, 2026 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Monday, July 27, 2026, for a Wednesday, July 29, 2026, publication.

Welcome Dr. Tatia Daniels Granger, Averett University’s 17th President

Averett University’s Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Tatia Daniels Granger as the 17th president of the university, ushering in a new chapter of leadership and continued commitment to academic excellence and student success.

Dr. Granger will be installed as Averett’s next president on Aug. 1, 2026. She will succeed Dr. Thomas H. Powell, who will resume his retirement July 31 after serving as Averett’s transitional president for the past 15 months.

To read the full release, please click HERE.

A Celebration in Honor of Dr. Powell

Thank you, Dr. Powell, for your leadership, dedication, and heart for Averett. You will be missed!

Averett University Announces New Board of Trustee Members

Averett University is pleased to announce the appointment of seven new members to its Board of Trustees, effective July 1, 2026. Each of these distinguished individuals will serve a four-year term, concluding in 2030.

The new trustees are Paul Bowles of Danville, Maurice Ferrell of Greensboro, North Carolina, Dr. Angela Hairston of Danville, Steve Heatherly of Danville, Dr. Mark Jones of Danville, Vincent Kania Sr., of Danville and Don Merricks of Danville.

In addition, the university recognizes long-time trustee Mary Riddle with the designation of Trustee Emerita. This honor acknowledges her years of dedicated service, steadfast support, and significant contributions to Averett’s growth and success.

To read the full release, please click HERE.

Fall Move-In Dates

Fall 2026 Check-In/Move-In Dates & Times

Location: Carrington Gym (Main Campus)

Tuesday, Aug. 11 – Football

Returners

10 a.m.-#s 1-15

10:30 a.m.-#s 16-30

11 a.m.-#s 31-45 (Last Group)

New Student-Athletes

1 p.m.-#s 1-20

1:30 p.m.-#s 21-40

2 p.m.-#s 41-60

2:30 p.m.-#s 61-80ish (Last Group)

Wednesday, Aug. 12 – Fall Sports

10 a.m.-Bonner & Women’s Volleyball

11 a.m.-Women’s Soccer

Noon-Men’s Soccer

Saturday, Aug. 15 – New Students & Returning Nursing Majors

8-11 a.m.-Letter of Last Name A-M

12:30-2:30 p.m.-Letter of Last Name N-Z & Nursing Majors

Monday, Aug. 17 – Returning Students

9-11:30 a.m.-Letter of Last Name A-M

1-3 p.m.-Letter of Last Name N-Z

Averett Recognizes 167 Student-Athletes with 2025-26 ODAC All-Academic Team Honors

FOREST, Va. – Averett University saw its success on and off athletic facilities fulfilled, as 167 Cougar student-athletes garnered 2025-26 Old Dominion Athletic Conference All-Academic Team laurels on Friday, July 17. 3,308 total honorees across 19 institutions in the conference earned these honors, the third straight year for ODAC that over 3,000 students were named to the All-Academic Team.

To read the full release with all 167 names, please click HERE.

Let Us Hear from You

Do you know of any good stories to tell about Averett University? Something interesting that a student, faculty or staff member are doing this semester? Perhaps a class is involved in a fascinating project. Students who had impactful internships? If so, please reach out to the Communications Office. We aren’t just looking for stories about our outstanding seniors; we are looking for freshman, sophomore and junior stories as well. We’d love to tell these stories and share them with the community and region. If you have any story ideas, please reach out to Bill Dyer, Director of Public Affairs at [email protected].

Also, if you take any interesting trips or have other fascinating summer experiences, like community service in the area, please feel free to share photos with our office for inclusion in CoffeeBreak over the summer.

Please remember that submissions for CoffeeBreak are due on the Friday before each publication. Submission forms are available at the top of CoffeeBreak. CoffeeBreak is published year-round.

Make Sure to Follow Us on Social Media

Now that summer break is upon us, this is a good time to make sure you follow us on social media. New, inventive features are starting to roll out and each platform has interesting and important information. Also, a very good place to get information about the end of the academic year.

X (formerly Twitter) – @AverettU1859

Facebook – Averett University

Instagram – @AverettNews

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: Wellness x Averett 7.22.26

Step into Wellness

Step into Wellness

30 minutes of walking, movement, connection, and support.

This program is designed to give employees an opportunity to come together, build relationships, get some exercise, and support overall wellness through movement and community engagement. Participants will meet on the student lawn and follow a mapped walking route in the area. Please see our exciting flyer for all the details:

Participation is completely voluntary and all employees are welcome to join.

The Human Resource team looks forward to walking with you this summer!