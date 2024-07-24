Averett University CoffeeBreak 7-24-2024

Posted on July 24th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

Please RSVP for August Opening, Submit Summer Photos

We are looking forward to kicking off the new academic year at the 2024-2025 August Opening event for faculty and staff. All Averett employees will gather on Monday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium for University updates. Then, at 4:30 p.m., Dr. Tiffany Franks and Joe will host a gathering for employees and their families in the Main Hall Welcome Center. We hope you will bring your loved ones and join us for refreshments and fellowship. Please RSVP for the family gathering at this LINK by August 5 so that we can get an approximate headcount.

To submit questions you would like to possibly see addressed during the opening session, please submit them to [email protected].

In the meantime, we want to see what you’ve been up to this summer! Please send a photo of your summer downtime or fun that may be used during our August Opening event by emailing Bill Dyer at [email protected] by Wednesday, July 31.

New Employee Orientation Invitations

Invitations to the NEO on Friday, Aug. 9, have been sent and should be in your email by now. If not, connect with Kathie Tune and we can resend or add you to the list.

We are in the planning stages for the Fall NEO 2024 program with a wonderful line-up of speakers and guests. Your evite from Punchbowl is in your email, so please open and RSVP as soon as possible for our program on Friday, Aug. 9, from 9-11:15 a.m., at the President’s Suite of the Frank R. Campbell Stadium.

A draft schedule will be available soon. Questions? Contact Kathie Tune, [email protected].

Take a Trip to the Ballpark

Through our existing partnership with the Danville Otterbots, the University receives four tickets to each Otterbots and Dairy Daddies home game. Faculty and staff can request to use these tickets on a first-come, first-served basis by emailing Staff Council at [email protected] with the specific game date and number of tickets. You will find out if you were the first one to reserve the tickets for that date as soon as possible. The game schedule can be found here. The Dairy Daddies have one remaining home game, Thursday, July 25 at 7 p.m., while the Otterbots have two remaining home games, Monday, July 29 and Wednesday, July 31 at 7 p.m.

Averett Marketing Videos

The Averett University marketing team is thrilled to share the first glimpse of our University promotional videos. Click on the link below to experience the excitement and join us in spreading the word about the excellence that defines us.

Tiia Chrons – International Student Life – Averett University (youtube.com)

To view all Averett University videos on YouTube, click HERE.

E-viewer Labor Law Posters are now available on the AU Intranet

Labor Law posters are now available through E-viewer on the AU Intranet SharePoint drive. Follow the following steps for access:

1. Make sure to log into your OKTA account (this will ensure that the person is a Averett employee/faculty/staff)

2. Click the AU Intranet tab on the AU Web page (to the left of your screen).

3. Click on Departments, whether on the top section under Averett University Intranet or the picture.

4. Click Human Resources.

5. Scroll to the bottom of the Human Resources main page until you see a section titled, Labor Law Compliance Center – eViewer Portal.

6. Click on the link that says eViewer Portal.

6. You can choose to read any state of interest in either English or Spanish. Click on the state in which you work for additional labor law information.

If you need access to the SharePoint drive, contact Katy Anderson in IT, at [email protected]. Compliance questions can be directed to Kathie Tune, CHRO, at [email protected] or Amanda Estabrook, CCO, at [email protected].

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning?

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

• Answer questions about your retirement account.

• Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

• Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well!

These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

• What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

• Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

• Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

You can also reach Millennium’s Scheduling Team at [email protected] or by phone at 877-435-2489. The scheduling link can be found HERE. Questions? Contact MAS or Kathie tune at [email protected].

Reach out to an EAP counselor, which is available to all benefits-eligible employees and their eligible household members (details below).

To set an appointment with a licensed EAP counselor, call 1-888-319-7819 and select “Employee Assistance Program” when prompted to be connected to a counselor. There is no cost to the employee for the first three phone or video consultation sessions. For the online chat option, visit one.telushealth.com, user name: metlifeeap and password: eap. There is a chat feature that allows users to talk directly with a consultant to guide you to the information you are looking for or help you schedule an appointment with a counselor. Employees on the Averett health plan can go to “Find Care” on their Sydney App or Anthem dashboard and locate counseling services that would be available to us through our CICV plan. Go to Anthem.com and locate Find Care or go to https://www.sydneyhealth.com/.



Wellness Blog

As summer continues to fly by us at a rate much faster than we’d like, indulge in this nifty blog about how to savor some of our beloved summer from a wellness perspective.

