Averett University CoffeeBreak 7-3-2024

Holiday Reminder

Just a reminder that Averett University will be closed for the Independence Day holiday on Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5. Enjoy a safe and sunny holiday.

New Employee Orientation Invitation in Email Today

We are in the planning stages for the Fall NEO 2024 program with a wonderful line-up of speakers and guests. Your evite from Punchbowl is in today’s email, so please open and RSVP as soon as possible for our program on Friday, Aug. 9, from 9-11:15 a.m., at the President’s Suite of the Frank R. Campbell Stadium.

A draft schedule will be available soon. Questions? Contact Kathie Tune, [email protected].

Let Us See Your Summer Fun!

We want to see what you’ve been up to this summer! Please send a photo, like the one here, of your summer vacation, home projects, family gatherings or relaxation time that may be used during our August Opening event. Please send your photos to Bill Dyer at [email protected] by Monday, July 29.

2024 Employee Handbook Now Available on SharePoint

For your reference, the 2024 edition of the Employee Handbook is posted on the Averett intranet SharePoint drive on the HR department site. Look for HR Handbooks in the Document Libraries section.

If you need access to the intranet via the SharePoint drive, contact Katy Anderson in IT at [email protected].

Contact Kathie Tune, CHRO, at [email protected] with questions concerning the handbook and related policies.

Annual Storytelling Festival

The 2024 Danville Storytelling Festival is here. Founded in 2001 by Dr. Fred Motley, the Danville Storytelling Festival (DSF) is an artistic social bridge bringing communities together and celebrating how we are connected through the rich tradition of storytelling.

Now in its 22nd year, what began as a one-hour gathering has blossomed into a lively celebration drawing over 300 attendees in-person, and more than 100 virtual attendees using virtual festival options. This year’s festival will be hosted on Saturday, July 20, 2024, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Averett University.

The festival is free and open to the public, but you must register to claim your free ticket in order to attend. Don’t wait, registration for tickets ends July 12th. To register, click the image or HERE.

Reminder to Faculty

This is a gentle reminder for all faculty teaching summer courses that we are still needing you to take attendance for students enrolled in your courses. Attendance is the only way that we can ensure these students are actively engaging and participating in the coursework. Without attendance, Carl Bradsher and his team (Financial Aid) are unable to disperse federal funds.

It is imperative that attendance be taken the first three days of any courses starting in Session 2 (Wednesday, June 26) to make sure students are actively engaged and participating in the course.

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to email [email protected]. A link to the Academic Calendar can be found here.

Another Successful ROAR Day

On Friday, June 28, Averett University hosted another successful ROAR Day. This group of incoming students spent an immersive day learning about the University and preparing to arrive on campus in August.

For more information and to register for camps, please click HERE.

Averett Marketing Videos

The Averett University marketing team is thrilled to share the first glimpse of our University promotional videos. Click on the link below to experience the excitement and join us in spreading the word about the excellence that defines us.

Vesa Hiltunen – Averett sports and international students (youtube.com)

To view all Averett University videos on YouTube, click HERE.

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning?

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

• Answer questions about your retirement account.

• Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

• Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well!

These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

• What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

• Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

• Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

You can also reach Millennium’s Scheduling Team at [email protected] or by phone at 877-435-2489. The scheduling link can be found HERE. Questions? Contact MAS or Kathie tune at [email protected].

