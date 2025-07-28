Averett University CoffeeBreak 7-30-2025

Posted on July 28th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, August 1, 2025, for a Wednesday, August 6, 2025, publication.

Welcome, Donna

Please help us welcome our new Director of Human Resources, Donna M. Hankins, to Averett University. Donna joins us from American National Bank and Trust Company, where she most recently served as Vice President & Director of Human Resources. She currently serves as the Treasurer for the Board of Directors of the Southside Virginia Chapter of the Society of Human Resource Management.

SAVE THE DATES – August Opening & Convocation

Save the date for Monday, August 11, for the annual August Opening for Faculty and Staff. Refreshments/breakfast begins at 8:30 a.m., with the program beginning at 9:30 a.m. The program will be held in Pritchett Auditorium.

Also, save the date for Tuesday, August 19, for Convocation. The ceremony will begin at 11:15 a.m. in Pritchett Auditorium. More information on both events will be coming in the near future.

Important Upcoming Dates

Monday, August 11 – Faculty/Staff August Opening (8:30 a.m., Pritchett Auditorium)

Saturday, August 16 – Student Move-In Day (campus-wide)

Tuesday, August 19 – Convocation (11:15 a.m., Pritchett Auditorium)

Wednesday, August 20 – First day of classes

Monday, Sept. 1 – Labor Day (employee holiday)

Help Us Strengthen Our Security with SAPA

We are rolling out the KnowBe4 Security Awareness Proficiency Assessment (SAPA) — a short but powerful tool to help us better understand our team’s cybersecurity knowledge.

SAPA covers seven critical areas of security and will help us identify both strengths and areas that need improvement. The results will guide us in selecting training content that’s relevant and impactful for everyone.

Why take the SAPA?

It helps us tailor future security training to what matters most.

It supports our goal of building a stronger, more secure organization.

It takes just a few minutes to complete.

Below is a SAPA FAQ

Submissions Reminder

As August is quickly approaching, please remember to submit any entries to both CoffeeBreak and Cougar Connection. Cougar Connection, our student newsletter will re-start publishing on Monday, August 18. For the first Cougar Connection of the new academic year, please submit information no later than Wednesday, August 13.

For CoffeeBreak submissions, please use this FORM.

For Cougar Connection submissions, please use this FORM,

Baseball Tickets Available

Through our partnership with the Danville Otterbots, the university receives four tickets to each Otterbots and Dairy Daddies home game. Faculty and staff can request to use these tickets on a first-come, first-served basis by emailing Debbie Pike ([email protected]) or Marion Breen ([email protected]) with what game they plan to attend and how many tickets are needed. You will find out if you were the first one to reserve the tickets for that date as soon as possible. The team’s schedules can be found linked above.

Some Final Summer Shots

Thanks to Angela Bowers for sending this photo from a birthday celebration this summer. Also, thanks to Buddy Rawley, who has been in Finland meeting with Averett alumni and friends.

CoffeeBreak will post appropriate photos submitted by Averett University faculty and staff throughout the year.

Averett Community Eligible for Discounted Tickets at the Martinsville Speedway

Averett University students, staff and faculty can purchase race tickets at a 15% discount to the Martinsville Speedway. Click on the link below to purchase tickets at the discounted rate.

Averett University Faculty, Staff, and Students

