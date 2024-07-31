Averett University CoffeeBreak 7-31-2024

Posted on July 31st, 2024 by Bill Dyer

A Message from your Board of Trustees

“In partnership with the President and Averett leadership, the Averett University Board of Trustees is diligently engaged in efforts to strengthen our financial position immediately and for the future. Since 1859 Averett has navigated many challenging times, remaining relevant and thriving. Our current financial situation requires us, once again, to embark upon a disciplined, accelerated path of adaptation and innovation.

The Board is grateful to the members of the Averett community for their unwavering support through this challenging period. We appreciate the immense work and dedication of our faculty and staff and share a deep sense of gratitude for the University’s generous donors and friends.”

Averett Board Chairman Rev. Dr. Daniel Carlton ’90

Reminders for this Week

We are thankful this is the final week of the furlough period. As a reminder, furlough time from the pay period comprising this week and last week will be reflected on the August 9 paycheck. Additionally, this Friday will be the final half-day summer Friday of the year.

We are grateful for your resiliency, agility and continued commitment during this challenging summer, and are eager to have everyone back together again to kick off the new academic year.

RSVP Today for August Opening, Submit Summer Photos

We are looking forward to kicking off the new academic year at the 2024-2025 August Opening event for faculty and staff. All Averett employees will gather on Monday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium for University updates. Then, at 4:30 p.m., Dr. Tiffany Franks and Joe will host a gathering for employees and their families in the Main Hall Welcome Center. We hope you will bring your loved ones and join us for refreshments and fellowship.

Please RSVP for August Opening and the family gathering through this LINK by August 5 so that we can get an approximate headcount. To submit questions you would like to possibly see addressed during the opening session, please submit them to [email protected].

In the meantime, we want to see what you’ve been up to this summer! Please send a photo of your summer downtime or fun that may be used during our August Opening event by emailing Bill Dyer at [email protected] by Wednesday, July 31.

New Employee Orientation Invitations

We are in the planning stages for the Fall NEO 2024 program with a wonderful line-up of speakers and guests. Your evite from Punchbowl is in your email, so please open and RSVP as soon as possible for our program on Friday, Aug. 9, from 9-11:15 a.m., at the President’s Suite of the Frank R. Campbell Stadium.

A draft schedule will be available soon. Questions? Contact Kathie Tune, [email protected].

Drug-free Schools and Communities Act Information will be in your Email on August 15

The email will begin as follows:

Dear Colleague,

In compliance with the Drug-free Schools and Communities Act and to ensure our employees have the most up-to-date information to make safe and educated decisions for themselves and to support fellow colleagues, the University is sending notification of the Averett drug and alcohol policy and related information to all employees. The University conducts a biennial review of our drug and alcohol policies and programs for employees and students. The purpose of the biennial review is to determine program effectiveness, implement changes as necessary, and ensure disciplinary sanctions are consistently enforced. The next review is scheduled for spring 2025.

A copy of the Drug and Alcohol Policy or Drug-Free Workplace Policy can be found below.

855-Employee-Drug-and-Alcohol-Policy-2024 (2)

FWS 2024-2025 Supervisors

Greetings FWS Supervisors,

First, thank you for serving as an FWS supervisor for Averett University students. These experiences are truly critical for many of our students and your guidance and support is to be commended.

Secondly, we are transitioning over to a new career platform (Career Genie) which is more effective, efficient and easy to navigate for all involved. Once in place late summer, we will provide more details and instructions where you can monitor progress and provide student feedback.

Until then, please review your previous posted position(s) and edit, if applicable. Once you have a new Word document per each position, please send my way to upload. See the attached example. Thank you and will be in touch again, soon.

PT Technology Assistant Position description 24-25

The Value of FWS Programs:

1. Help degree-seeking, undergraduate students in need of part-time employment to meet educational expenses.

2. Assist students in developing good work habits in preparation for entering the work force.

3. Provide valuable employment opportunities that reflect the educational goals of the student.

4. Positively affect retention efforts.

5. Assist students with building a well-toned resume that will carry over after graduation.

6. Build a sense of social responsibility and commitment to the community.

Averett Marketing Videos

The Averett University marketing team is thrilled to share the first glimpse of our University promotional videos. Click on the link below to experience the excitement and join us in spreading the word about the excellence that defines us.

(4) Matias Yritys – International Student Life – Averett University – YouTube

To view all Averett University videos on YouTube, click HERE.

eViewer Labor Law Posters are now Available on the AU Intranet

Labor law posters are now available through e-Viewer on the AU Intranet SharePoint drive. Follow these steps for access:

1. Make sure to log in to your OKTA account (this will ensure that the person is a Averett employee/faculty/staff)

2. Open the Averett University homepage: https://www.averett.edu.

3. At top of page, click on Faculty and Staff.

4. Click the AU Intranet tab to the left of main page or open this link: https://averett0.sharepoint.com/sites/Intranet.

3. Click on Departments, whether on the top section under Averett University Intranet or the picture.

4. Click Human Resources.

5. Scroll to the bottom of the Human Resources main page until you see a section titled eViewer Portal Labor Law Compliance Center.

6. Click on the link that says eViewer Portal.

6. You can choose to read any state of interest in either English or Spanish. Click on the state in which you work for additional labor law information.

If you need access to the SharePoint drive, contact Katy Anderson in IT, at [email protected]. Compliance questions can be directed to Kathie Tune, CHRO, at [email protected] or Amanda Estabrook, CCO, at [email protected].

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning?

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

• Answer questions about your retirement account.

• Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

• Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well!

These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

• What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

• Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

• Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

You can also reach Millennium’s Scheduling Team at [email protected] or by phone at 877-435-2489. The scheduling link can be found HERE. Questions? Contact MAS or Kathie tune at [email protected].

