Averett University CoffeeBreak 7-5-2023

Best Wishes for Morgan Farmer

Dear Colleagues,

It’s bittersweet to share that Morgan Farmer, assistant to the President and coordinator of partnership development, has accepted a wonderful opportunity at Thomson Consulting, as their director. This position is a great growth opportunity for her and will allow her to join her family business.

For three years, Morgan has served as both BSN clinical coordinator and as assistant to the President and coordinator of partnership development. We are grateful for her time at Averett and wish her the very best on this new journey.

Morgan will be with us through the opening of the academic year, with her last day being September 29. Please congratulate her and wish her farewell as you see her in the upcoming weeks.

Warmly,Tiffany

Welcome Sarah Beth

Sarah Beth Marlowe is joining us as the Graduate Teaching Assistant/Averett Online Student Support Specialist. Sarah Beth graduated from Averett in May with a bachelor’s in business administration with a concentration in marketing and is currently working toward a master’s degree in the same field.

While an undergraduate student, Sarah Beth played volleyball for the Cougars, the sport she loves to play and enjoys watching. She is also the youth leader at her church and takes delight in teaching young children as well. She hopes to one day become a professor to teach young and eager minds about the business world. Sarah Beth lives in Danville with her miniature dachshund Maggie.

Welcome, Sarah Beth. We are so happy to have you. She can be reached at [email protected] and ext. 15779

End of Fiscal Year 2023 Reminders

Fiscal Year 2023 is coming to an end. The business office will be extremely busy with Sandy Isom’s departure and Gary McCombs stepping in, so this is a reminder. All invoices need to be in the business office by July 13 if you want them to be included in FY23. Also, credit card recons are due to the business office by the tenth of every month.

Save the Date and Send Your Summer Photos for August Opening

We are excited to join together and kick off the new academic year at the 2023-2024 Opening of the Year Averett Family Brunch!

Join us on Monday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the E. Stuart James Grant Center on North Campus for food, fellowship and University updates, followed later that afternoon with our family gathering hosted by Dr. Tiffany Franks and Joe at their home. In the coming weeks, we will send a survey for RSVPs for both our employee brunch time, as well as for the family celebration later in the day.

In the meantime, we want to see what you’ve been up to this summer! Please send a photo of your summer vacation, home projects, family gatherings or relaxation time that may be used during our August Opening event. Please send your photos to Bill Dyer at [email protected] by Monday, July 31.

Stay tuned for more details to come in the weeks ahead!

2023 Averett Football Season Ticket Information

Averett football season tickets, tailgate spots and VIP parking passes go on sale starting July 10. We have some BIG things in store for this season both on and off of the field. You will be able to purchase tickets online, via email or by phone starting Monday, July 10, for returning football, cheer and dance families. We can’t wait to see you at a home game.

Please see the information in the graphic on when tickets go live and details of our upcoming schedule for the 2023 football season.

A reminder that faculty and staff receive complimentary general admission to all home games and may bring a guest free of charge.

GO COUGARS!

Summer Volleyball Camp

Averett Volleyball Summer Camp is coming up soon! It will run July 17-July 21, and there are options for all ages and talent levels.

Use this link to learn more and sign up. If you are an Averett staff or faculty member, reach out to Olivia Earls [email protected] for an Averett Family member discount.

The Virgnia529 Plan

Thinking about saving for education? Join the Virginia529 representative and Kathie Tune, CHRO, for a special webinar on Thursday, July 27, at noon.

Saving for future education expenses for a child, a grandchild – or even yourself – can seem overwhelming. In this webinar, you’ll learn how a Virginia529 account can help you save for tuition and other costs, take advantage of tax-free earnings, and meet your savings goals. The representative, Merrill Milani, will explain how VA529 funds can be combined with tuition remission and tuition exchange scholarships.

As a bonus, employees who attend this webinar will receive an exclusive offer – a $25 gift code to open a new Invest529 account and the chance to win one of the three $50 Target gift cards that will be given away at the end of the session.

** Sign up to reserve your spot **

LINK: Webinar Registration – Zoom

Save the Date for NEO

New Employee Orientation, that is. Fall NEO for all new, full-time faculty and staff and part-time staff, including graduate assistants, are invited to the event on Friday, Aug. 4, from 11 a.m.- 1:15 p.m. at the President’s Suite at the Frank R. Campbell Stadium on North Campus.

Look for an e-vite from Punchbowl soon. Questions? Contact Kathie Tune, CHRO, at [email protected]

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning?

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

• Answer questions about your retirement account.

• Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

• Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well! These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

• What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

• Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

• Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

Schedule a time to meet with Tom Siebers of MAS for a review of your retirement plan options. Questions? Contact Kathie Tune, CHRO, [email protected] or 434.791.7106.

