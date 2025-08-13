Averett University CoffeeBreak 8-13-2025

Posted on August 13th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, August 15, 2025, for a Wednesday, August 20, 2025, publication.

Averett University Organizational Chart

Below is the Organizational Chart for Averett University for the Fiscal Year 2026. Moving forward, we will internally refer to the following areas by these names:

“Public Safety” for Security; “Physical Plant” for Facilities; “Averett Bookstore” for Follett Bookstore; and “Dining Services” for all food services.

These changes have been made to better identify these areas in a more Averett-inclusive way.

To better view this chart, please click August 2025 rev.0808.

Convocation

Convocation will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 11:15 a.m. in Pritchett Auditorium. Averett University President Dr. Thomas Powell will speak, along with other leaders from campus. There will also be a student and alumni speaker for the event and several constituencies will be recognized. Following the ceremony, there will be lunch for faculty and staff in the Cougar Den.

Important Upcoming Dates

Saturday, Aug. 16 – Student Move-In Day (campus-wide)

Tuesday, Aug. 19 – Convocation (11:15 a.m., Pritchett Auditorium)

Wednesday, Aug. 20 – First day of classes

Monday, Sept. 1 – Labor Day (employee holiday)

Averett University Dress Policy

Dress Policy for All Averett University Employees

Dress for Averett University employees is expected to be professional at all times during working hours and is classified as not less than business casual.

This requires for men collared shirt, appropriate pants (no jeans, sweatpants and the like) with no tennis shoes and open toe shoes. For women, appropriate similar business dress is required.

It is understood that specific departments may dress differently for their professional responsibilities (athletics, physical plant, dining services) and for special events when specific working conditions require different attire.

Individual accommodation requests and questions may be addressed to Human Resources.

Welcome Week – August 16-21

Attached is the fall 2025 Welcome Week Schedule. Student Life encourages all staff to attend our Welcome Week events. We look forward to seeing you there.

Updated Mail Pick up Process

In an effort to improve efficiency and best use university resources, starting August 4, each department is asked to pick up their own mail in the University Mail Room.

Faculty and staff may pick up mail between 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday

Employees may pick up mail for others in their area, however, if you are picking up a package for someone else you need to show the tracking number from the recipients email and your photo ID.

Any areas sending a student worker to pick up their mail must notify the Post Office of that student’s name in advance. Mail Room number is 1-5782

Due to limited storage space, mail should be picked up at least once a week. Please retrieve packages as soon as possible.

For any large deliveries or mailings, the Mail Room staff will gladly assist with delivery upon request.

Submissions Reminder

Please remember to submit entries to both CoffeeBreak and Cougar Connection. Cougar Connection, our student newsletter will re-start publishing on Monday, Aug. 18. For the first Cougar Connection of the new academic year, please submit information no later than Wednesday, Aug. 13.

For CoffeeBreak submissions, please use this FORM.

For Cougar Connection submissions, please use this FORM,

Protect Student Privacy (FERPA)

Faculty and staff in higher education have the responsibility to protect student information by complying with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). The information in this document outlines student rights and types of records identified by FERPA.

Averett Community Eligible for Discounted Tickets at the Martinsville Speedway

Averett University students, staff and faculty can purchase race tickets at a 15% discount to the Martinsville Speedway. Click on the link below to purchase tickets at the discounted rate.

Averett University Faculty, Staff, and Students

Important Links

CICV MEP Informational Letter for Participants – December 2024 Final_6972.

Averett Summer Athletics Camps – https://averettcougarscamps.com/

Drug and Alcohol Policy or Drug-Free Workplace Policy – 855-Employee-Drug-and-Alcohol-Policy-2024 (2)

Service-Learning Intent Form – Fall 2024 Service-Learning Intent Form (office.com)

Tuition Remission Form – Click HERE

Tuition Exchange Websites – tuitionexchange.org & cic.edu

Part-time Employment Form – Part-time-Employment-Form-2024.docx (live.com)

To Schedule A Virtual Meeting with A Retirement and Financial Planning Advisor – Select a Date & Time – Calendly

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett Employee Assistance Plan (Telus Health One)

Averett Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet – Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet OE 2025

Averett Benefits “Flip Book” – 2025 Averett University Benefits Guide

Virginia Private Colleges Benefit’s Consortium, Inc. (VPCBC) – https://www.vpcbc.org

Empyrean Website – Virginia Private Colleges Benefits Consortium

Anthem Sydney App download – Sydney Health Mobile App | Sydney Health

Anthem Behavioral Health Services – Anthem Behavioral Health flyer(1).

TIAA Beneficiary Information – TIAA Beneficiary Flyer (1)

Reach out to an EAP counselor, which is available to all benefits-eligible employees and their eligible household members (details below).

To set an appointment with a licensed EAP counselor, call 1-888-319-7819 and select “Employee Assistance Program” when prompted to be connected to a counselor. There is no cost to the employee for the first three phone or video consultation sessions. For the online chat option, visit one.telushealth.com, user name: metlifeeap and password: eap. There is a chat feature that allows users to talk directly with a consultant to guide you to the information you are looking for or help you schedule an appointment with a counselor. Employees on the Averett health plan can go to “Find Care” on their Sydney App or Anthem dashboard and locate counseling services that would be available to us through our CICV plan. Go to Anthem.com and locate Find Care or go to https://www.sydneyhealth.com/.



Awakened Appetite

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 12

Ingredients

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

3 medium fresh peaches, pitted and quartered

1/2 cup honey

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 teaspoon cider vinegar

8 ounces fresh burrata cheese, torn

1 (12 to 16 ounce) French baguette, cut diagonally into slices and toasted

Directions

Step 1:

In a small shallow bowl, mix together the sugar, cinnamon, and ginger. Coat the cut sides of the peaches in the sugar mixture, reserving about 1/4 of the mix for serving.

Step 2:

Grill the peaches over medium-high heat for 5–6 minutes, turning occasionally, until lightly charred and caramelized. Set aside to cool slightly, then cut each quarter into 2–3 slices.

Step 3:

In a small saucepan, combine honey and crushed red pepper. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in cider vinegar. Allow to cool slightly.

Step 4:

To assemble, tear or slice the burrata and layer it on toasted baguette slices. Arrange peach slices over the cheese, then drizzle with the spicy honey mixture.

Perfect for late summer gatherings, this sweet-and-savory bite brings the heat—with a touch of honeyed charm.

Grilled Peach and Burrata Crostini – McCormick