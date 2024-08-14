Averett University CoffeeBreak 8-14-2024

Posted on August 14th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

August Opening Thank You

A big thank you goes out to all who attended and participated in Monday’s August Opening kick-off for faculty and staff. There were many great Kudos given and questions asked. We are working to get responses to those out in the coming weeks and at our first Faculty/Staff Meeting of the new academic year.

New Office Phones Installation Now Set for Thursday

Averett University is moving to a new phone system this Thursday, Aug. 15. This new system will replace our outdated Mitel system and be a fully enabled cloud solution managed by our telecommunications partner, Granite Telecommunications.

IT staff members will be visiting offices on Thursday to activate the new phones, beginning around 10 a.m. and will send further setup instructions to your email. If you will not be on campus Thursday, Aug. 15, please leave your door unlocked or make arrangements for a peer to have access to your office. Any missed calls will go to voicemail once the port is activated and the phone reboots.

If you need additional assistance, feel free to submit a ticket to the IT Helpdesk.

The NEO Fall 2024 Program Rescheduled for Friday, August 16

Same time, same place but a different day.

Please join us for an informative and fun morning. Morning refreshments with coffee, tea and water will be available.

For more information, contact Kathie Tune, [email protected].

Cougar Connection Returns Monday, Aug. 19

The first Cougar Connection for the new academic year will be Monday, Aug. 19. Those needing to submit information for Cougar Connection, please use this LINK and make your submissions by Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Convocation Set for Aug. 20

Join Averett for Convocation Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 11:15a.m. in Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center ahead of the start of the new semester on Wednesday, Aug. 21. All are welcome to attend. Lunch will be provided to faculty, staff and students following Convocation in the Cougar Den.

2024 Averett Cougar Football | President’s Suite RSVP for Faculty and Staff

Join President Tiffany Franks and Joe Franks for an unforgettable experience in the President’s Suite! Averett University faculty and staff are invited to be part of the action as our Cougars face off against tough opponents. Choose from a lineup of exciting matchups:

September 7 vs. NC Wesleyan (6 p.m.)

September 21 vs. Ferrum College (6 p.m.)

November 2 vs. Shenandoah (1 p.m.)

November 9 vs. Guilford (1 p.m.)

RSVP for the games via this FORM or by contacting [email protected]. Let’s come together to cheer for Averett.

Franks Football Invite Video_1.mp4

2024 August Tuition Remission Policy is Available on the AU Intranet

The updated version of the Tuition Remission policy is now available on the AU Intranet SharePoint Drive and at this LINK.

The Digital Tuition Remission Form is available on the AU intranet as well.

Thank you to Clarice LaBua for her assistance with reformatting the Tuition Remission form in the Adobe Acrobat Sign format. For all eligible employees and vendor partners, all forms will need to be completed digitally for record processing and retention. Please do not send paper forms. We can forward the link to vendor partners who may not have access to the Averett intranet.

In the SharePoint drive go to Departments, HR, Document Libraries and the link is available under your respective division. Questions? Contact Cathryn Estes, [email protected] or Kathie Tune, CHRO, [email protected]

Cougar Leadership Achievement Workshops held with Campus Leaders

Student leaders dug in their Cougar Claws during the first Cougar Leadership Achievement Workshops (CLAWS) on Saturday, Aug. 10. Students participated in four sessions to enhance their leadership skills focusing on Breaking Barriers, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging, ACE Trauma Training, Campus Resources and Reflection. Attendees included Resident Assistants, Connection Leaders and Bonner Leaders.

When asked what she had learned Cameran France said, “I learned the importance of being vulnerable in my leadership position and breaking down barriers with others.”

Student Involvement hopes to continue the CLAWS Workshops in the future for even more student leaders!

Need to Drive for Averett?

(AU Vehicles or AU Vehicle Rentals)

You will need to be certified by completing the form and having your driving record verified. The certification lasts for two years for faculty/staff and one year for student drivers. If you are currently certified, you will be notified via email when your certification is getting ready to expire.

Attention – Important Parking Information

If you are a new faculty/staff member and need a parking permit, please click on the link below and fill out the form. Also, all students will need to complete the same form.

Students will receive their parking pass at check-in.

Faculty/Staff – The Security Office will have your passes.

Returning Students & Fac/Staff – Parking Pass Request Survey (surveymonkey.com)

Bookstore Hours

August 12-17

Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

August 19-31

Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Averett Marketing Videos

The Averett University marketing team is thrilled to share the first glimpse of our University promotional videos. Click on the link below to experience the excitement and join us in spreading the word about the excellence that defines us.

Averett University (30 Second) (youtube.com

To view all Averett University videos on YouTube, click HERE.

