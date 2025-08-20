Averett University CoffeeBreak 8-20-2025

Posted on August 20th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Averett University Organizational Chart

Below is the Organizational Chart for Averett University for the Fiscal Year 2026. Moving forward, we will internally refer to the following areas by these names:

“Public Safety” for Security; “Physical Plant” for Facilities; “Averett Bookstore” for Follett Bookstore; and “Dining Services” for all food services.

These changes have been made to better identify these areas in a more Averett-inclusive way.

To better view this chart, please click August 2025 rev.0808.

Update Your University Email Signature

In an effort to streamline Averett’s branding efforts and enhance the professional appearance of our emails, a standardized email signature was created for all faculty and staff to use moving forward. Click 2025 Averett Email Signature Instructions_pdf for instructions on how to set up your email signature in Microsoft Outlook. Please note that for consistency, only Athletics staff should use the ‘athletics_signature’, and all other faculty and staff should use the ‘standard_signature’. If you have any difficulties updating your signature, please reach out to Kelly King ([email protected]) or Travis Dix ([email protected]).

Sign Up for LiveSafe

If you have not already, please download LiveSafe, Averett’s mobile notification and reporting system. In order to receive broadcast university text messages, you will need to download the LiveSafe app to your mobile device.

To access the Campus Security page and receive instructions on downloading the LiveSafe app, please click HERE.

Welcome Week – August 16-21

Attached is the fall 2025 Welcome Week Schedule. Student Life encourages all staff to attend our Welcome Week events. We look forward to seeing you there.

Stories from the Averett Archives

Welcome back, and we hope you had an enjoyable summer. To kick off Blount Library’s monthly archival displays for this academic year, Averett’s resident media-historian-turned-archivist is indulging himself a little with the exhibit “When Averett Taught Radio.”

In this period of fluctuating class and program offerings, it is worth remembering that Averett has a long history of adapting its catalog to changing conditions. For more than 40 years (1930s-80s), Averett’s faculty offered a course in “Radio Technique,” and used local broadcasters – both WBTM and WDVA – as a form of electronic travel, taking student music and drama performances into the local community without the expense of buses or hotels. By the ‘80s, however, radio’s position in the media landscape had long been usurped by television, and Averett’s outmoded radio-focused offerings were culled.

All faculty, staff, and students are welcome to drop by and look at the display between the start of semester and late September. And, as always, please enjoy the historical write-up and photos on the library blog, linked HERE.

Women’s Leadership Program

We’re excited to share that Averett is in the process of developing a new Women’s Leadership Program and we want student voices to help shape it from the start! This program will focus on the unique challenges and opportunities women face as leaders, while providing skills, mentorship and community to support leadership growth. We would love your help in gaining student input!

Please encourage students to scan the QR code on the flyer and complete the brief survey to share their input, interests, and ideas. Student feedback is essential in building a program that reflects their needs and aspirations.

While our program focuses on the challenges and opportunities women face as leaders, we are committed to inclusivity. All students, regardless of race or ethnicity, sex, gender identity or expression, disability, religion or age are encouraged to participate.

If you have any questions, or want to be part of this Program, you can reach out to [email protected]

August Bookstore Hours

Aug. 11-16

M-TH – 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Friday – 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Aug. 18- 23

M-TH – 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Friday – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Aug. 25-30

M-TH – 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Friday – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday- Closed Holiday

Sept. 1-6

Monday – Closed Holiday

TU-TH – 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Friday – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Protect Student Privacy (FERPA)

Faculty and staff in higher education have the responsibility to protect student information by complying with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). The information in this document outlines student rights and types of records identified by FERPA.

Averett Community Eligible for Discounted Tickets at the Martinsville Speedway

Averett University students, staff and faculty can purchase race tickets at a 15% discount to the Martinsville Speedway. Click on the link below to purchase tickets at the discounted rate.

Averett University Faculty, Staff, and Students

Wellness x Averett

Caring for the Whole You: The Averett Wellness Corner

Welcome to Wellness x Averett, Averett University’s wellness publication dedicated to nourishing every part of who you are—mind, body and spirit. In each issue, Mckelvey Stone, University Wellness Coordinator, will bring you thoughtful insights, practical tips, and inspiring tips to help you thrive both on and off campus. Whether you’re looking to improving a part or a range of your wellness you will be able to find it in this corner, Wellness is an extension of the human resources office and is here to guide your journey. Because at Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning and leading.

Awakened Appetite:

This section features employee-submitted recipes and HR-curated picks from the Consortium’s newsletter. From quick meals to family favorites, we aim to foster connection and support wellness through nutritious, easy-to-make dishes. Contributions are always welcome!

Activated by Wellness:

This section shares simple, practical ideas to support everyday wellness—from managing stress and staying active to eating well and sleeping better. These quick tips are designed to inspire small, meaningful steps toward a healthier lifestyle.

Anatomy of Wellness:

Stay up to date on the University’s Wellness Program with important news, upcoming events, new initiatives, and ways to get involved. Discover resources and opportunities that support your health and well-being.

For more information or specific questions about wellness offerings, events, or initiatives, please contact us at [email protected] or reach out directly to the University Wellness Coordinator, Mckelvey Stone, at [email protected].

Want to submit a recipe for Awakened Appetite section? Please use Wellness x Averett: Submission Recipe form to see your recipe in the Wellness X Averett Newsletter.

HealthAdvocate – Health Portal

Is the portal asking for registration code (Usually only needed by first-time members)? VUTVAY3

Wellness@Averett: Anchored you.