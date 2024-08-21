Averett University CoffeeBreak 8-21-2024

Posted on August 21st, 2024 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Aug. 23, for a Wednesday, Aug. 28, publication.

Staff Council Seeking Nominations

We need your help to find the next members of Staff Council. To ensure a balanced representation of all University departments, the council members are categorized into four (4) groups, with three (3) members serving in each group:

• Group A: Athletics, Athletic Training- 2 vacant spaces

• Group C: Admissions, Business, Center for Community Engagement & Career Competitiveness (CCECC), Mailroom, President’s Office, Registrar, Student Financial Services- 1 vacant space

• Group D: Academics, Aviation, Equestrian, Facilities, Library, Nursing, Security, Student Life, Student Success, Theatre- 1 vacant space

You are allowed to nominate any person from Group A, B, C and D who is a full-time employee of Averett University and is not classified as a faculty member or a member of President’s Council. Please make sure your nominee(s) will be willing to serve as a member of Staff Council and is also committed to the three-year term if elected. You do not have to nominate one from each group. For example, your nominees may all come from the same department. You are welcome to nominate as many individuals as you would like. Staff Council nominations for 2024-25 are due by Friday, Aug. 30. To submit a nomination, please email [email protected].

What’s it Like Being New?

Dear Faculty and Staff Colleagues,

As we welcome a new cohort of students to our campus, the DEIB team wanted to share a resource that offers insight to the emotions our incoming freshmen are most likely experiencing. This short op-ed—Dodging the Bullet: Three Emotions Every College Freshman Feels Before Move-In Day—written by a student, captures the feelings of anticipation, excitement and anxiety that often accompanies the transition to college life.

All of us have experienced what it’s like being new somewhere. To that end, we are partnering with other independent institutions to engage in a collective experiment. Below, you will find the link to an anonymous survey with two brief questions related to being new on campus. Our responses will be combined with those from around the country and arranged into an exhibition that will be shared in a few weeks.

Independent University Belonging Collection Survey

We know that this is one of the busiest times on campus and deeply appreciate your review of the article and participation in the survey!

Sincerely,

The DEIB Team

New Phones

If you were not in your office when your new phone was delivered and have not yet been in contact with IT, please submit a ticket to the IT Helpdesk. Please find the email from AU News on the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 15, with the subject line “New Phone and Voicemail Instructions” to find instructions for how to utilize the Grandstream VOIP desk phones and voicemail.

Thank You for Making the New Employee Orientation a Successful Event

To all who attended, assisted and presented, THANK YOU. Feedback is great so far and please continue to send your participation survey in for the gift card drawing and to assist us in making the program a better one next year.

Kathie Tune

CHRO

On Display from the Averett Archives

Welcome to another academic year! We’ve been working on some changes at Blount Library this summer that you’ll see either completed or in progress next time you visit. One thing that has not changed, however, is the regular creation of archival displays.

This year, as always, the University Archivist will put together monthly exhibits of historical artifacts featuring materials from the Averett Archives and Special Collections. The display case is located on the main floor of Blount Library near the periodicals. All faculty and staff are welcome to visit the library during operating hours to view the current display, and you are always welcome to contact the archivist ([email protected]) if you would like to explore the collections further either for teaching purposes or personal research.

The first display of the year is a historical appreciation of the first week experience – focusing on the fall semester of 1940 (built around a small collection of ephemera donated by alum Marian Flanary).

Among the items on display are information on typical travel arrangements of the time, practices of intelligence testing and registration, various teas and get-togethers designed to help students get comfortable on campus, and information on the state of Danville itself in 1940. Please visit the library blog for a deeper dive into the concept behind the display.

The archivist is always interested to know what information or displays other faculty and staff find useful or engaging. If you have a suggestion for a future exhibit, please drop me a message or swing by Blount Library and talk to me directly.

Read the Library Blog

Convocation Kicks Off 2024-25 Academic Year

The 2024-25 academic year got off to a great start at the annual Convocation, which was held Tuesday, Aug. 20 in Pritchett Auditorium. To view an archived stream of the event, please click on the link below.

Averett University 2024 Convocation (youtube.com)

2024 Averett Cougar Football | President’s Suite RSVP for Faculty and Staff

Join President Tiffany Franks and Joe Franks for an unforgettable experience in the President’s Suite! Averett University faculty and staff are invited to be part of the action as our Cougars face off against tough opponents. Choose from a lineup of exciting matchups:

September 7 vs. NC Wesleyan (6 p.m.)

September 21 vs. Ferrum College (6 p.m.)

November 2 vs. Shenandoah (1 p.m.)

November 9 vs. Guilford (1 p.m.)

RSVP for the games via this FORM or by contacting [email protected]. Let’s come together to cheer for Averett.

Franks Football Invite Video_1.mp4

2024 August Tuition Remission Policy is Available on the AU Intranet

The updated version of the Tuition Remission policy is now available on the AU Intranet SharePoint Drive and at this LINK.

The Digital Tuition Remission Form is available on the AU intranet as well.

Thank you to Clarice LaBua for her assistance with reformatting the Tuition Remission form in the Adobe Acrobat Sign format. For all eligible employees and vendor partners, all forms will need to be completed digitally for record processing and retention. Please do not send paper forms. We can forward the link to vendor partners who may not have access to the Averett intranet.

In the SharePoint drive go to Departments, HR, Document Libraries and the link is available under your respective division. Questions? Contact Cathryn Estes, [email protected] or Kathie Tune, CHRO, [email protected]

Bookstore Hours

August 19-31

Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Averett Marketing Videos

The Averett University marketing team is thrilled to share our University promotional videos. Click on the link below to experience the excitement and join us in spreading the word about the excellence that defines us.

Averett University – YouTube

Important Links

Driver Certification Form – Driver Certification Information

Drug and Alcohol Policy or Drug-Free Workplace Policy – 855-Employee-Drug-and-Alcohol-Policy-2024 (2)

Service-Learning Intent Form – Fall 2024 Service-Learning Intent Form (office.com)

Tuition Remission Form – Click HERE

Tuition Exchange Websites – tuitionexchange.org & cic.edu

Part-time Employment Form – Part-time-Employment-Form-2024.docx (live.com)

To Schedule A Virtual Meeting with A Retirement and Financial Planning Advisor – Select a Date & Time – Calendly

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett Employee Assistance Plan (Telus Health One)

Averett Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet – 2024-Fringe-Benefits-Fact-Sheet-1.pdf (averett.edu)

Virginia Private Colleges Benefit’s Consortium, Inc. (VPCBC) – https://www.vpcbc.org

Reach out to an EAP counselor, which is available to all benefits-eligible employees and their eligible household members (details below).