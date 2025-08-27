Averett University CoffeeBreak 8-27-2025

Posted on August 27th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Three Sisters Marathon

On Saturday, Sept. 6, the City of Danville will host the inaugural Three Sisters Marathon. The course for the marathon runs in front of the Averett University main campus on West Main Street. With the race beginning at 7 a.m., the top racers should pass in front of Main Hall around 10 a.m., continuing until around noon. Let’s begin a new tradition on campus by assembling along West Main Street to cheer on all the runners. The race is a pre-qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

Please be advised that there will be road closures directly affecting West Main Street around the Averett University Main Campus on both Friday, Sept. 5, and Saturday, Sept. 6. To view these closures, please refer to this document: 20250826

More details to come next week. To learn more about the event, please click the link below. This link also leads you to registration for those interested in competing in any of the three race events that weekend. (5K, Half Marathon, Marathon).

To learn more about the Three Sisters Marathon, please click HERE.

Update Your University Email Signature

In an effort to streamline Averett’s branding efforts and enhance the professional appearance of our emails, a standardized email signature was created for all faculty and staff to use moving forward. Click 2025 Averett Email Signature Instructions_pdf for instructions on how to set up your email signature in Microsoft Outlook. Please note that for consistency, only Athletics staff should use the ‘athletics_signature’, and all other faculty and staff should use the ‘standard_signature’. If you have any difficulties updating your signature, please reach out to Kelly King ([email protected]) or Travis Dix ([email protected]).

Sign Up for LiveSafe

If you have not already, please download LiveSafe, Averett’s mobile notification and reporting system. In order to receive broadcast university text messages, you will need to download the LiveSafe app to your mobile device.

To access the Campus Security page and receive instructions on downloading the LiveSafe app, please click HERE.

Stories from the Averett Archives

Welcome back, and we hope you had an enjoyable summer. To kick off Blount Library’s monthly archival displays for this academic year, Averett’s resident media-historian-turned-archivist is indulging himself a little with the exhibit “When Averett Taught Radio.”

In this period of fluctuating class and program offerings, it is worth remembering that Averett has a long history of adapting its catalog to changing conditions. For more than 40 years (1930s-80s), Averett’s faculty offered a course in “Radio Technique,” and used local broadcasters – both WBTM and WDVA – as a form of electronic travel, taking student music and drama performances into the local community without the expense of buses or hotels. By the ‘80s, however, radio’s position in the media landscape had long been usurped by television, and Averett’s outmoded radio-focused offerings were culled.

All faculty, staff, and students are welcome to drop by and look at the display between the start of semester and late September. And, as always, please enjoy the historical write-up and photos on the library blog, linked HERE.

Women’s Leadership Program

We’re excited to share that Averett is in the process of developing a new Women’s Leadership Program and we want student voices to help shape it from the start! This program will focus on the unique challenges and opportunities women face as leaders, while providing skills, mentorship and community to support leadership growth. We would love your help in gaining student input!

Please encourage students to scan the QR code on the flyer and complete the brief survey to share their input, interests, and ideas. Student feedback is essential in building a program that reflects their needs and aspirations.

While our program focuses on the challenges and opportunities women face as leaders, we are committed to inclusivity. All students, regardless of race or ethnicity, sex, gender identity or expression, disability, religion or age are encouraged to participate.

If you have any questions, or want to be part of this Program, you can reach out to [email protected]

Bookstore Hours

Aug. 25-30

M-TH – 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Friday – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday- Closed Holiday

Sept. 1-6

Monday – Closed Holiday

TU-TH – 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Friday – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Averett Community Eligible for Discounted Tickets at the Martinsville Speedway

Averett University students, staff and faculty can purchase race tickets at a 15% discount to the Martinsville Speedway. Click on the link below to purchase tickets at the discounted rate.

Averett University Faculty, Staff, and Students

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Caring for the Whole You: The Averett Wellness Corner

Awakened Appetite:

Summer Salad Bowl

Each bite bursts with flavor and texture – sweet, savory, crunchy, creamy. Summer Salad Bowl is easy to make, nourishing, and a winner for lunch or supper.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

Course: Salad

Cuisine: American

Keyword: Peaches, summer

Servings: 1

Author: Marie

Ingredients

For each salad bowl :

2 c. fresh greens of choice

1/3 c. sliced red pepper

1/3 c. diced cucumber

1/3 c. halved grape tomatoes

1/4 c. sliced red onion

1/4 c. canned chickpeas

1/4 c. cooked toasted quinoa

1 1/2 oz. fresh mozzarella

1/4 avocado diced

1/2 small peach diced

Get Ingredients

For the Peach Basil Vinaigrette

1/2 small peach diced

2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. white wine vinegar

1 Tbsp. fresh chopped basil

1/4 tsp. fresh ground pepper

1 tsp. honey

pinch kosher salt

Instructions

Toast uncooked quinoa slightly in a saucepan on the stovetop. Then cook quinoa according to package directions. Cool or use warm. Quinoa can be prepared ahead of time and cooled. Prepare vinaigrette by combining all vinaigrette ingredients (peach, oil, vinegar, basil, pepper, honey, and salt) in a small bowl and blending together with a hand blender. Build each salad bowl using the greens as the base and arranging the rest of the salad ingredients on top (red pepper, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, chickpeas, quinoa, mozzarella, avocado, and peaches). Drizzle a couple teaspoons of vinaigrette over each salad bowl and serve.

Source: Summer Salad Bowl with Peach Basil Vinaigrette