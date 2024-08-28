Averett University CoffeeBreak 8-28-2024

Posted on August 28th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

Important Health Information

As we are all getting settled back into campus like, I would like to encourage everyone to take a moment to read the below information. We are seeing an uptick in the number of COVID cases on and around campus and in the community. Here at AU, we are following the recommendation of the CDC.

What should you do if you have a fever or test positive for COVID/Flu?

Any student/faculty/staff that has a confirmed positive case of COVID or flu, should notify Health Services at [email protected] ; this includes testing outside of AU Health Services Clinic.

; this includes testing outside of AU Health Services Clinic. Fever Guideline: Students will not be permitted to addend in-person classes, events, practices or games until they are fever-free for 24 hours without fever reducing medications and symptom improvement. Fever reducing medications include Tylenol (acetaminophen), Motrin (ibuprofen) or combination medications that contain these ingredients. A fever is considered a temperature of 100.1º F or greater. (Based on recommended CDC guidelines).

Students testing positive for COVID-19 or flu are no longer required to quarantine or isolate but should follow Fever Guideline; as stated above.

If you have any additional questions or need assistance, please contact Health Services at [email protected] or by calling 434-710-1006.

What should you do if you have symptoms of sickness?

Testing: At this time, we are able to offer free rapid antigen testing for COVID, flu and strep for students presenting with symptoms to Health Services Clinic; as deemed necessary by the nurse.

Face Coverings: While face coverings are not mandatory, faculty/staff members may still require face coverings in classrooms or office spaces. Face coverings may also be required for certain events. Students, employees and visitors should be prepared to mask in these circumstances, if needed. Anyone desiring to wear a face covering outside of these areas are welcome to do so. At this time, face coverings are available at the Health Services Clinic.

Remember to disinfect commonly touched surfaces (keyboards, phones, remotes, light switches).

Cover your cough or sneeze.

Proper hand hygiene.

Counseling Services

Please let your students know that Counseling Services is free and confidential. Please welcome our two new counselors, Hillary Crenshaw (LPC) and Tavellah Parkins (NC A&T intern). Ms. Crenshaw will be here on T/Th and Ms. Parkins will be here on M/W/F. We are open M/W/F 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and T/Th 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Students can email [email protected] to start the process and make an appointment.

Arts@Averett Schedule Announced

Averett University’s “Arts@Averett” series has announced the 2024-25 schedule of events. The comprehensive list contains all public performances for the Averett Singers, Symphonic Band, Show Choir and Theatre Department.

The schedule begins in mid-September, as the Theatre Department presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on Sept. 19-21. The series will once again feature the popular “Averett Celebrates Christmas” concert on Thursday, Dec. 5. All events take place in either Pritchett Auditorium of the Violet T Frith Fine Arts Center or Blount Chapel in Frith Hall. Both venues are located on the University’s Main Campus on Mountain View Avenue.

For the full schedule, please click HERE.

Staff Council Seeking Nominations

We need your help to find the next members of Staff Council. To ensure a balanced representation of all University departments, the council members are categorized into four (4) groups, with three (3) members serving in each group:

Group A: Athletics, Athletic Training- 2 vacant spaces

Group C: Admissions, Business, Center for Community Engagement & Career Competitiveness (CCECC), Mailroom, President’s Office, Registrar, Student Financial Services- 1 vacant space

Group D: Academics, Aviation, Equestrian, Facilities, Library, Nursing, Security, Student Life, Student Success, Theatre- 1 vacant space

You are allowed to nominate any person from Group A, C and D who is a full-time employee of Averett University and is not classified as a faculty member or a member of President’s Council. Please make sure your nominee(s) will be willing to serve as a member of Staff Council and is also committed to the three-year term if elected. You do not have to nominate one from each group. For example, your nominees may all come from the same department. You are welcome to nominate as many individuals as you would like. Staff Council nominations for 2024-25 are due by Friday, Aug. 30. To submit a nomination, please email [email protected].

What’s it Like Being New?

Dear Faculty and Staff Colleagues,

As we welcome a new cohort of students to our campus, the DEIB team wanted to share a resource that offers insight to the emotions our incoming freshmen are most likely experiencing. This short op-ed—Dodging the Bullet: Three Emotions Every College Freshman Feels Before Move-In Day—written by a student, captures the feelings of anticipation, excitement and anxiety that often accompanies the transition to college life.

All of us have experienced what it’s like being new somewhere. To that end, we are partnering with other independent institutions to engage in a collective experiment. Below, you will find the link to an anonymous survey with two brief questions related to being new on campus. Our responses will be combined with those from around the country and arranged into an exhibition that will be shared in a few weeks.

Independent University Belonging Collection Survey

We know that this is one of the busiest times on campus and deeply appreciate your review of the article and participation in the survey!

Sincerely,

The DEIB Team

Phone Challenges

We are still encountering intermittent issues with the new phones, and IT continues to work on it with the vendor. If you experience a dropped call or other concern from your desk phone, please submit an IT HelpDesk ticket and share the specific time at which you encountered the issue and the details of what occurred. Knowing the specific timing of the issue will help narrow down the nature of the issue.

Submit a ticket to the IT Helpdesk.

On Display from the Averett Archives

Welcome to another academic year! We’ve been working on some changes at Blount Library this summer that you’ll see either completed or in progress next time you visit. One thing that has not changed, however, is the regular creation of archival displays.

This year, as always, the University Archivist will put together monthly exhibits of historical artifacts featuring materials from the Averett Archives and Special Collections. The display case is located on the main floor of Blount Library near the periodicals. All faculty and staff are welcome to visit the library during operating hours to view the current display, and you are always welcome to contact the archivist ([email protected]) if you would like to explore the collections further either for teaching purposes or personal research.

The first display of the year is a historical appreciation of the first week experience – focusing on the fall semester of 1940 (built around a small collection of ephemera donated by alum Marian Flanary).

Among the items on display are information on typical travel arrangements of the time, practices of intelligence testing and registration, various teas and get-togethers designed to help students get comfortable on campus, and information on the state of Danville itself in 1940. Please visit the library blog for a deeper dive into the concept behind the display.

The archivist is always interested to know what information or displays other faculty and staff find useful or engaging. If you have a suggestion for a future exhibit, please drop me a message or swing by Blount Library and talk to me directly.

Read the Library Blog

President’s Suite RSVP for Faculty and Staff for Football Games

Join President Tiffany Franks and Joe Franks for an unforgettable experience in the President’s Suite! Averett University faculty and staff are invited to be part of the action as our Cougars face off against tough opponents. Choose from a lineup of exciting matchups:

September 7 vs. NC Wesleyan (6 p.m.)

September 21 vs. Ferrum College (6 p.m.)

November 2 vs. Shenandoah (1 p.m.)

November 9 vs. Guilford (1 p.m.)

RSVP for the games via this FORM or by contacting [email protected]. Let’s come together to cheer for Averett.

Franks Football Invite Video_1.mp4

Have Questions about Your Retirement and Financial Planning?

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet on-campus in Main 131 on Wednesday, Sept. 4 and Thursday, Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Schedule your appointment with Coleman at this link:

https://calendly.com/cfoxmas/averett-university-on-campus-financial-planning-meeting?month=2024-09&date=2024-09-04

OR virtually, you may schedule an appointment with Tom Siebers at this link: https://calendly.com/tom-siebers/virtual-meeting?month=2024-08

Answer questions about your retirement account.

Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts. Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well!

These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

You can also reach Millennium’s Scheduling Team at [email protected] or by phone at 877-435-2489. Contact Coleman Fox at [email protected] for scheduling questions. For general questions, contact Kathie Tune at [email protected] or Averett Scheduling Announcement.

Tuition Remission Policy is Available on the AU Intranet

The updated version of the Tuition Remission policy is now available on the AU Intranet SharePoint Drive and at this LINK.

The Digital Tuition Remission Form is available on the AU intranet as well.

Thank you to Clarice LaBua for her assistance with reformatting the Tuition Remission form in the Adobe Acrobat Sign format. For all eligible employees and vendor partners, all forms will need to be completed digitally for record processing and retention. Please do not send paper forms. We can forward the link to vendor partners who may not have access to the Averett intranet.

In the SharePoint drive go to Departments, HR, Document Libraries and the link is available under your respective division. Questions? Contact Cathryn Estes, [email protected] or Kathie Tune, CHRO, [email protected]

Averett 110 Dinners

Once again this semester, President Franks and Joe Franks are continuing the tradition of hosting Averett 110 classes for dinners at the President’s House. Please see some of the positive comments that were shared at recent dinners:

The friendly people

Easy to adapt to Averett

Small and quiet campus

I like the aviation program

Sense of community

I like the number of internationals here

Meeting new people

Meeting my teammates – soccer and tennis

The people are so nice

Chats with new friends in the dorm

The One Team atmosphere

Freedom in college – time-related

I’m making new friends

Athletic facilities at North Campus

Small class sizes

Cool teachers – they talk to you and really want to help

It’s really easy to meet people here

The staff in the Cafe are really nice

Averett Marketing Videos

The Averett University marketing team is thrilled to share our University promotional videos. Click on the link below to experience the excitement and join us in spreading the word about the excellence that defines us.

Averett University – YouTube

Welcome Back

We hope everyone has had an adventurous summer thus far. Do you happen to be looking for an affordable gym membership to take the next step in your wellness journey? Well, look no further. All health benefit eligible employees receive a corporate discount through the Danville Family YMCA. A single member membership is less than $25 a month. Just stop at the front desk and mention you work at Averett University.