Averett University CoffeeBreak 8-5-2026

Posted on August 5th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Monday, August 10, 2026, for a Wednesday, August 12, 2026, publication.

Welcome Dr. Tatia Daniels Granger, Averett University’s 17th President

Averett University’s Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Tatia Daniels Granger as the 17th president of the university, ushering in a new chapter of leadership and continued commitment to academic excellence and student success.

Dr. Granger was installed as Averett’s next president on Aug. 1, 2026. She succeeds Dr. Thomas H. Powell, who resumed his retirement July 31 after serving as Averett’s transitional president for the past 15 months.

To read the full release, please click HERE.

Fall Move-In Dates

Fall 2026 Check-In/Move-In Dates & Times

Location: Carrington Gym (Main Campus)

Tuesday, Aug. 11 – Football

Returners

10 a.m.-#s 1-15

10:30 a.m.-#s 16-30

11 a.m.-#s 31-45 (Last Group)

New Student-Athletes

1 p.m.-#s 1-20

1:30 p.m.-#s 21-40

2 p.m.-#s 41-60

2:30 p.m.-#s 61-80ish (Last Group)

Thursday, Aug. 13 – Fall Sports

10 a.m.-Bonner & Women’s Volleyball

11 a.m.-Women’s Soccer

Noon-Men’s Soccer

Saturday, Aug. 15 – New Students & Returning Nursing Majors

8-11 a.m.-Letter of Last Name A-M

12:30-2:30 p.m.-Letter of Last Name N-Z & Nursing Majors

Monday, Aug. 17 – Returning Students

9-11:30 a.m.-Letter of Last Name A-M

1-3 p.m.-Letter of Last Name N-Z

V-TOP Internships Give Averett Students Hands-On Career Experience

For two Averett University students, this summer has been about more than adding a line to a résumé. Through internships with the Virginia Talent + Opportunity Partnership (V-TOP), Danville area natives Mira Crawford and Collin Stevens have gained confidence, built professional networks and helped expand opportunities that could benefit future college students across the Commonwealth.

To read the full story, please click HERE.

Averett Athletics Academic Honors

FOREST, Va. – Averett University saw its success on and off athletic facilities fulfilled, as 167 Cougar student-athletes garnered 2025-26 Old Dominion Athletic Conference All-Academic Team laurels on Friday, July 17. 3,308 total honorees across 19 institutions in the conference earned these honors, the third straight year for ODAC that over 3,000 students were named to the All-Academic Team.

To read the full release with all 167 names, please click HERE.

ASHLAND, Va. – Averett University had six student-athletes named to the 2025-26 Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) Academic All-State Team, unveiled on Tuesday, July 21, from the organization.

Fellow Cougars on the ballot include women’s tennis senior Elisa Battermann, men’s soccer/volleyball senior Nicholas Breen, men’s lacrosse senior Matthew Clark, women’s cross country/track and field junior Gabrielle Griffin, women’s golf senior Sophia Marshall, and women’s volleyball/softball junior Kadence Woodlief. Honorees have a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or higher and have a class standing of sophomore or higher. There are 35 schools amongst the list and 209 student-athletes on the Academic All-State Team.

To read the full release, please click HERE.

Let Us Hear from You

A reminder that Cougar Connection will resume publication on Monday, August 17. If faculty/staff has any information to include in the first issue of the academic year, please submit by Thursday, August 13. You can email any information to [email protected].

Do you know of any good stories to tell about Averett University? Something interesting that a student, faculty or staff member are doing this semester? Perhaps a class is involved in a fascinating project. Students who had impactful internships? If so, please reach out to the Communications Office. We aren’t just looking for stories about our outstanding seniors; we are looking for freshman, sophomore and junior stories as well. We’d love to tell these stories and share them with the community and region. If you have any story ideas, please reach out to Bill Dyer, Director of Public Affairs at [email protected].

Also, if you take any interesting trips or have other fascinating summer experiences, like community service in the area, please feel free to share photos with our office for inclusion in CoffeeBreak over the summer.

Please remember that submissions for CoffeeBreak are due on the Friday before each publication. Submission forms are available at the top of CoffeeBreak. CoffeeBreak is published year-round.

Make Sure to Follow Us on Social Media

Now that summer break is upon us, this is a good time to make sure you follow us on social media. New, inventive features are starting to roll out and each platform has interesting and important information. Also, a very good place to get information about the end of the academic year.

X (formerly Twitter) – @AverettU1859

Facebook – Averett University

Instagram – @AverettNews