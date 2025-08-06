Averett University CoffeeBreak 8-6-2025

Posted on August 6th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, August 8, 2025, for a Wednesday, August 13, 2025, publication.

Averett University Dress Policy

Dress Policy for All Averett University Employees

Dress for Averett University employees is expected to be professional at all times during working hours and is classified as not less than business casual.

This requires for men collared shirt, appropriate pants (no jeans, sweatpants and the like) with no tennis shoes and open toe shoes. For women, appropriate similar business dress is required.

It is understood that specific departments may dress differently for their professional responsibilities (athletics, physical plant, dining services) and for special events when specific working conditions require different attire.

Individual accommodation requests and questions may be addressed to Human Resources.

Welcome Week – August 16-21

Attached is the fall 2025 Welcome Week Schedule. Student Life encourages all staff to attend our Welcome Week events. We look forward to seeing you there.

Updated Mail Pick up Process

In an effort to improve efficiency and best use university resources, starting August 4, each department is asked to pick up their own mail in the University Mail Room.

Faculty and staff may pick up mail between 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday

Employees may pick up mail for others in their area, however, if you are picking up a package for someone else you need to show the tracking number from the recipients email and your photo ID.

Any areas sending a student worker to pick up their mail must notify the Post Office of that student’s name in advance. Mail Room number is 1-5782

Due to limited storage space, mail should be picked up at least once a week. Please retrieve packages as soon as possible.

For any large deliveries or mailings, the Mail Room staff will gladly assist with delivery upon request.

Convocation

Convocation will take place on Tuesday, August 19. The ceremony will begin at 11:15 a.m. in Pritchett Auditorium. More information on Convocation will be coming in the near future.

Important Upcoming Dates

Monday, August 11 – Faculty/Staff August Opening (8:30 a.m., Pritchett Auditorium)

Saturday, August 16 – Student Move-In Day (campus-wide)

Tuesday, August 19 – Convocation (11:15 a.m., Pritchett Auditorium)

Wednesday, August 20 – First day of classes

Monday, Sept. 1 – Labor Day (employee holiday)

Protect Student Privacy (FERPA)

Faculty and staff in higher education have the responsibility to protect student information by complying with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). The information in this document outlines student rights and types of records identified by FERPA.

Averett Community Eligible for Discounted Tickets at the Martinsville Speedway

Averett University students, staff and faculty can purchase race tickets at a 15% discount to the Martinsville Speedway. Click on the link below to purchase tickets at the discounted rate.

Averett University Faculty, Staff, and Students

Reach out to an EAP counselor, which is available to all benefits-eligible employees and their eligible household members (details below).

To set an appointment with a licensed EAP counselor, call 1-888-319-7819 and select “Employee Assistance Program” when prompted to be connected to a counselor. There is no cost to the employee for the first three phone or video consultation sessions. For the online chat option, visit one.telushealth.com, user name: metlifeeap and password: eap. There is a chat feature that allows users to talk directly with a consultant to guide you to the information you are looking for or help you schedule an appointment with a counselor. Employees on the Averett health plan can go to “Find Care” on their Sydney App or Anthem dashboard and locate counseling services that would be available to us through our CICV plan. Go to Anthem.com and locate Find Care or go to https://www.sydneyhealth.com/.



Our New Wellness Coordinator

Hello all,

My name is Mckelvey Stone, and I’m excited to introduce myself as the new Wellness Coordinator in the Human Resources Office.

I’m really looking forward to working with each of you in this new capacity. Be on the lookout in upcoming editions of CoffeeBreak for wellness tips, helpful resources and programming that will support not just your physical well-being, but also your mental, financial, occupational, social and spiritual wellness. Even though this is a part-time position, please reach out any time with questions.

I can’t wait to get started and support our community’s journey toward a healthier, more balanced lifestyle.

Best regards,

Mckelvey Stone

Assistant Director of Housing Operations & Human Resources Wellness Coordinator

Human Resources Office