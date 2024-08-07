Averett University CoffeeBreak 8-7-2024

Posted on August 7th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information.

New Office Phones Install on Friday

Averett University is moving to a new phone system this Friday, Aug. 9. This new system will replace our outdated Mitel system and be a fully-enabled cloud solution managed by our telecommunications partner, Granite Telecommunications.

IT staff members will be visiting offices on Friday to activate the new phones, and will send further setup instructions to your email. If you will not be on campus Friday, Aug. 9, please leave your door unlocked or make arrangements for a peer to have access to your office. Any missed calls will go to voicemail once the port is activated and the phone reboots.

If you need additional assistance, feel free to submit a ticket to the IT Helpdesk.

New Employee Orientation Reminder

A reminder that the Fall NEO 2024 program with a wonderful line-up of speakers and guests is this Friday, Aug. 9, from 9-11:15 a.m., at the President’s Suite of the Frank R. Campbell Stadium.

For more information, contact Kathie Tune, [email protected].

August Opening, Aug. 12 – Time Change for Family Gathering

We are looking forward to kicking off the new academic year at the 2024-2025 August Opening event for faculty and staff. All Averett employees will gather on Monday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium for University updates. Then, at 4 p.m., Dr. Tiffany Franks and Joe will host a gathering for employees and their families in the Main Hall Welcome Center. We hope you will bring your loved ones and join us for refreshments and fellowship. Please RSVP for the family gathering through this LINK so that we can get an approximate headcount.

AU Aviation Services Leadership Transition

It is bittersweet that we announce John Earl, our inaugural FBO Manager, will be transitioning to become an owner and operator of an FBO in Texas. His last day with us will be this Friday, August 9.

John has built a solid, knowledgeable, and service-oriented team. We are incredibly grateful for his dedication and service and excited for him as he embarks on this new chapter in his career.

A search for a new FBO Manager will soon be underway. Please be assured that coverage will remain uninterrupted during this transition. John’s team remains committed to maintaining high standards of service and operational excellence.

We thank John for his outstanding contributions and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

Cougar Connection Returns Monday, Aug. 19

The first Cougar Connection for the new academic year will be Monday, Aug. 19. Those needing to submit information for Cougar Connection, please use this LINK and make your submissions by Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Convocation Set for Aug. 20

Join Averett for Convocation Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 10 a.m. in Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center ahead of the start of the new semester on Wednesday, Aug. 21. All are welcome to attend. Lunch will be provided to faculty, staff and students following Convocation in the Cougar Den.

Final Request to Submit Summer Photos

We want to see what you’ve been up to this summer! Please send a photo of your summer downtime or fun that may be used during our August Opening event by emailing Bill Dyer at [email protected].

Need to Drive for Averett?

(AU Vehicles or AU Vehicle Rentals)

You will need to be certified by completing the form and having your driving record verified. The certification lasts for two years for faculty/staff and one year for student drivers. If you are currently certified, you will be notified via email when your certification is getting ready to expire.

Driver Certification Information

Attention – Important Parking Information

If you are a new faculty/staff member and need a parking permit, please click on the link below and fill out the form. Also, all students will need to complete the same form.

Students will receive their parking pass at check-in.

Faculty/Staff – The Security Office will have your passes.

Returning Students & Fac/Staff – Parking Pass Request Survey (surveymonkey.com)

Bookstore Hours

August 5–10

Monday – Thursday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Friday CLOSED

August 12-17

Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

August 19-31

Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

FWS 2024-2025 Supervisors

Greetings FWS Supervisors,

First, thank you for serving as an FWS supervisor for Averett University students. These experiences are truly critical for many of our students and your guidance and support is to be commended.

Secondly, we are transitioning over to a new career platform (Career Genie) which is more effective, efficient and easy to navigate for all involved. Once in place late summer, we will provide more details and instructions where you can monitor progress and provide student feedback.

Until then, please review your previous posted position(s) and edit, if applicable. Once you have a new Word document per each position, please send my way to upload. See the attached example. Thank you and will be in touch again, soon.

PT Technology Assistant Position description 24-25

The Value of FWS Programs:

1. Help degree-seeking, undergraduate students in need of part-time employment to meet educational expenses.

2. Assist students in developing good work habits in preparation for entering the work force.

3. Provide valuable employment opportunities that reflect the educational goals of the student.

4. Positively affect retention efforts.

5. Assist students with building a well-toned resume that will carry over after graduation.

6. Build a sense of social responsibility and commitment to the community.

Averett Marketing Videos

The Averett University marketing team is thrilled to share the first glimpse of our University promotional videos. Click on the link below to experience the excitement and join us in spreading the word about the excellence that defines us.

Lotta Tiittanen – International Student Life – Averett University (youtube.com)

To view all Averett University videos on YouTube, click HERE.

eViewer Labor Law Posters are now Available on the AU Intranet

Labor law posters are now available through e-Viewer on the AU Intranet SharePoint drive. Follow these steps for access:

1. Make sure to log in to your OKTA account (this will ensure that the person is a Averett employee/faculty/staff)

2. Open the Averett University homepage: https://www.averett.edu.

3. At top of page, click on Faculty and Staff.

4. Click the AU Intranet tab to the left of main page or open this link: https://averett0.sharepoint.com/sites/Intranet.

3. Click on Departments, whether on the top section under Averett University Intranet or the picture.

4. Click Human Resources.

5. Scroll to the bottom of the Human Resources main page until you see a section titled eViewer Portal Labor Law Compliance Center.

6. Click on the link that says eViewer Portal.

6. You can choose to read any state of interest in either English or Spanish. Click on the state in which you work for additional labor law information.

If you need access to the SharePoint drive, contact Katy Anderson in IT, at [email protected]. Compliance questions can be directed to Kathie Tune, CHRO, at [email protected] or Amanda Estabrook, CCO, at [email protected].

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning?

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

• Answer questions about your retirement account.

• Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

• Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well!

These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

• What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

• Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

• Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

You can also reach Millennium’s Scheduling Team at [email protected] or by phone at 877-435-2489. The scheduling link can be found HERE. Questions? Contact MAS or Kathie tune at [email protected].

Important Links

Drug and Alcohol Policy or Drug-Free Workplace Policy – 855-Employee-Drug-and-Alcohol-Policy-2024 (2)

Service-Learning Intent Form – Fall 2024 Service-Learning Intent Form (office.com)

Tuition Remission Form – Click HERE

Tuition Exchange Websites – tuitionexchange.org & cic.edu

Part-time Employment Form – Part-time-Employment-Form-2024.docx (live.com)

To Schedule A Virtual Meeting with A Retirement and Financial Planning Advisor – Select a Date & Time – Calendly

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett Employee Assistance Plan (Telus Health One)

Averett Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet – 2024-Fringe-Benefits-Fact-Sheet-1.pdf (averett.edu)

Virginia Private Colleges Benefit’s Consortium, Inc. (VPCBC) – https://www.vpcbc.org

Reach out to an EAP counselor, which is available to all benefits-eligible employees and their eligible household members (details below).