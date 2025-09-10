Averett University CoffeeBreak 9-10-2025

Posted on September 10th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Friday is Blue & Gold Spirit Day

This Friday, Sept. 12 is Blue and Gold Spirit Day. Everyone is encouraged (but not required) to wear blue and gold or logo wear to show their pride. Jeans are permitted, as long as they are free of holes and appropriate for work. Let’s fill the campus with Blue and Gold.

Football Game Saturday, Sept. 13

Averett University faculty and staff are invited to be part of the action at the first football game of the season as our AU Cougars face off against the Southern Virginia University Knights. Space is limited to 120 people, and RSVPs are required. RSVP for the game by emailing [email protected] or calling (434) 791-5675.

Game details

Saturday, Sept. 13

6 p.m.

President’s Suite at Frank R. Campbell Stadium overlooking Daly Field

President’s Suite opens 60 minutes before kick-off.

Now Entering Cold & Flu Season

Averett University would like to remind all faculty and staff to be vigilant as we enter the cold and flu season. A great first step is to please wash your hands frequently. Please take steps to maintain a healthy work and classroom environment.

How to Connect with Career Services

The Student Life team is excited to welcome Dr. Tonitta Davis McNeal as its new part-time Career Services Coordinator. You can find her in the Student Center, 4th floor, room 424 (next to Dr. Venita Mitchell). Dr. McNeal is available to meet with students on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 – 6 p.m., with additional times available by appointment. She is looking forward to supporting students, faculty and staff in her new role.

As we work to streamline communication, we encourage all faculty and staff to direct all Career Services inquiries to [email protected]. This process ensures everyone—students, colleagues and community partners—receives timely responses and consistent information. Thank you for helping us deliver efficient and effective support by using this dedicated contact point.

Obtaining Access to the Averett Intranet SharePoint Site

The Averett Intranet is a SharePoint website that houses various forms, documents and policies from all of the departments in Averett University. On the site, you can find documents from HR, Admissions, IT, Graduate and Pro. Studies, etc. Some helpful things you can find on this site include the Tuition Remission forms, Driver’s Agreement to drive for Averett or the Employee or Faculty Handbook.

If anyone needs access to view the Averett Intranet SharePoint website, has any questions, or would like help locating a file etc.

Please contact Katy Anderson at [email protected]. Please note if you would like a site page edited or requested, please enter a ticket with SolarWinds (the IT Helpdesk).

To reach the Averett Intranet SharePoint website, please use: https://averett0.sharepoint.com/sites/Intranet or by using OKTA.

Let Us Hear from You

Do you know of any good stories to tell about Averett University? Something interesting that a student, faculty or staff member are doing this semester? Perhaps a class is involved in a fascinating project. Students who had impactful internships this past summer? If so, please reach out to the Communications Office. We aren’t just looking for stories about our outstanding seniors; we are looking for freshman, sophomore and junior stories as well. We’d love to tell these stories and share them with the community and region. If you have any story ideas, please reach out to Bill Dyer, Director of University Communications at [email protected].

New Location for Public Safety

Public Safety has moved to Office 118 in the Student Success Center, which is at the opposite end of the hallway as our original office. We will be using the door near the vending machines as our primary entrance. If you need to reach Public Safety, please call (434)791-5888 and you will be connected to the Security Officer on duty.

Counseling Services Fall Events

Please encourage your students to attend these events planned for the Fall semester. Tavellah Parkins, Counseling Intern, is working on workshops around the topic of sexual assault, DV/IPV, and healthy relationships for September and October. In addition, she will set up a table outside the Cougar Den to provide students with information on a variety of mental health topics, answer questions about counseling services and schedule appointments. Parkins is also available to present in your class on any mental health-related topic. Her email is [email protected].

October is Coming

Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2025

In October, we’re shining a spotlight on the importance of protecting our digital lives. Cybersecurity isn’t just about technology—it’s about people. Every click, password, and decision you make plays a part in keeping our organization and your personal information safe.

Throughout the month, we’ll be sharing:

Tips and best practices to stay secure at work and home

Quick challenges and reminders to help you spot threats like phishing emails

Resources and tools to strengthen your digital safety

Remember: Cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility. Stay alert, think before you click, and let’s work together to build a safer cyber world at Averett.

Van For Sale

Averett University has a university van for sale. It is a 2007 Ford E350 XLT SD Wagon. The vehicle is white, has 110,135 miles and needs a battery. The vehicle is currently parked in the Student Center parking lot. To make an offer, please contact Charles Hylton ([email protected]). The vehicle will be sold to the highest offer.

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: WellnessxAverett (WellnessXAverett9.10.25).