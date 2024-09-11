Averett University CoffeeBreak 9-11-2024

Posted on September 11th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

LiveSafe Text Messaging

As a reminder, Averett utilizes a mobile notification and reporting system called LiveSafe. Please note: in order to receive text messages to your cell phone when we distribute broadcast messages, you will need to download the LiveSafe app to your mobile device. We do not have a way to collect this data from all students and employees, so this is the only way to ensure you receive these messages via text and not just through your Averett email.

In addition to receiving broadcast messages from the University, users can use the following tools through the app: report tips; view a safety map with real-time neighborhood info; make an emergency call with the press of one button; request a campus security escort; and, invite friends and family to see their location on a map, chat with them while they walk, and let them know when they’ve arrived safely.

For questions regarding LiveSafe, contact Cassie Jones at [email protected].

Arts@Averett Presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream

The 2024-25 Arts@Averett schedule begins next week, as the Theatre Department presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on Sept. 19-21 in Pritchett Auditorium.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream was written between 1594 and 1598. It has three interlocking plots, all involving marriages. The first is the planned marriage between Duke Theseus and the Amazonian queen, Hippolyta; the second involves a mad scramble between four young lovers who fall in and out of love with each other in the depths of the forest; and the third involves the marriage between Titania and Oberon, two fairies who reside in the forest of Athens.

Senior Pinning Invitations

Invitations for the Senior Pinning ceremony were sent out on Tuesday, Sept. 10 to all seniors. If you know of any students who did not receive their invitation, please have them contact Debbie Pike ([email protected]) as soon as possible.

The Sydney App by Anthem

If you are on the Averett health plan or planning to be, then you will have the Sydney App available to you. Why use the Sydney App? Here’s why:

Download Anthem’s Sydney Health App

The SydneySM Health app is a free Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield app that gives you fast and convenient access to your health insurance information right on your phone. It’s like having a personal health assistant in the palm of your hand.

Download Sydney Health

What Can You Do with Anthem’s Sydney App?

Find A Doctor and Check Your Costs

Search for doctors, dentists, hospitals, labs, and other health professionals in your plan. You can search by name, location, and type of care. You can even filter by gender or languages spoken, and then check costs before you go to find what’s best for you.

View Your Claims

Check medical, dental, and vision claims with one click. That means you can spend more time focused on your health and less on managing your healthcare benefits.

See All Your Health Coverage Benefits

The Sydney app shows you essential information at a glance. Whether that’s an overview of your plan, health reminders, or suggestions for wellness programs. You also can find your deductible, copay, and share of costs.

View and Use Your Anthem Digital ID Card

You’ll always have your most current Anthem ID card handy. And you can use it just like a paper one when you visit the doctor or dentist, pay for care, and more.

Use the Chat to Find Answers to Your Questions

Just type your questions in the app and receive the answers you’re looking for. Plus, Anthem’s Sydney app can suggest resources to help you understand your benefits, improve your health, and save money.

Use Anthem’s Sydney App to Help Manage Your Health

With Anthem’s Sydney app, you can take better care of yourself with features that focus on your wellness.

Stay Connected to Healthy Living

Anthem’s Sydney app makes it easier to put your wellness first. Sync your devices to your fitness tracker, monitor your nutrition, and set custom reminders to help you reach your goals.

Check Your Health Records

The My Health Records feature on the Sydney app gives you mobile access to your health data, including health history and electronic medical records, all in one place. Availability is based on your plan.

Visit with A Doctor 24/7

You can visit with a doctor virtually for a variety of healthcare needs. Use Anthem’s Sydney app to connect with a board-certified doctor through video visits, or have a virtual chat visit for no or low cost, depending on your plan.

Where Can I Download Anthem’s Sydney App?

The app is available for both Apple and Android phones. Download the free Sydney Health app for your device.

Need more information: Contact HR/Health Benefits at Averett: [email protected] or [email protected]

Fall 5K Walk Run

Anyone who is interested in participating in the race or volunteering please email Phillip Hayes at [email protected] or the organization [email protected].

Averett 110 Dinners

Once again this semester, President Franks and Joe Franks are continuing the tradition of hosting Averett 110 classes for dinners at the President’s House. Please see some of the positive comments that were shared at recent dinners:

Night Two, Sept 3

Football is great

• Professors are super nice and helpful. Because of the small class sizes, I have been able to get to know my professors

• Fun times with guys on my floor

• Close-knit campus

• Easy to meet people here

• People on and off campus are really friendly

• Campus size is the right balance for me

• RA’s have been great

• The small class sizes were/are important to me

• Classes are close to my dorm room

• Community feel of campus

• Sports programs here at AU

• Academics come before sports

• The Danville community has nice people

• Smoothies at Juts

• The social media is updated well

Night Three, Sept 5

Small campus environment

• Aviation – Flying planes

• Location – close to the community

• Deserts are great in the caf

• I like the spontaneous hangouts in the dorm

• Teachers are helpful and welcoming

• It’s easy to talk to my professors

• Equestrian – Baily is my favorite horse (don’t tell the others)

• Coming to the president’s house

• Easy to make friends here – student from Ghana

• Cultures come together here

• AU is well run – I am treated like an adult

• I like the student life activities

• Travis and the aviation program work great with us

• There is a feeling of inclusion on campus and in the community

• The Danville community is welcoming and nice

• Classes are small, and there is a good bond with students

• I like the freedom of college – I have the free will to take on new opportunities

Averett Marketing Videos

The Averett University marketing team is thrilled to share our University promotional videos. Click on the link below to experience the excitement and join us in spreading the word about the excellence that defines us.

Averett University – YouTube

