Averett University CoffeeBreak 9-17-2025

Posted on September 17th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, for a Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, publication.

December Conferral/Graduation Applications Open Now

Students registered to degree completion and are planning to have their degree or credential conferred in December, must apply to graduate. All graduation applications received after Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, are subject to have a late fee applied to their account.

Applications can be completed through their Self-Service accounts. For more information surrounding degree conferral or commencement, please visit www.averett.edu/commencement.

Note: ALL students must complete a graduation application in order to receive their diploma, regardless if they plan to participate in the May Commencement ceremony. Students completing a graduate certificate through Averett Online who are finishing their certificate requirements this semester must apply to graduate as well.

If you want to confirm that a student has applied for graduation, please review their profile in Self-Service. Departments who have access to this viewing include Averett Central, Student Accounts, Registrar, Student Success, Athletics, Advising, and others.

Any questions can be directed to the Registrar’s Office via email at [email protected].

Spring 2026 Course Offerings Submissions Due Sept. 30

The request for spring 2026 course offerings was sent to faculty on Friday, Sept. 12. Please be sure to read the email from Ashley Bowman (Registrar’s Office) in its entirety and review your department’s course offerings for the previous two spring terms when developing what you will offer for the upcoming terms.

Directions on how to submit course offerings are listed in the email and will are to be posted on the corresponding shared excel file.

Courses are due to your Division Chairs no later than Tuesday, Sept. 30 and the DCs will forward along to the Registrar’s Office for posting by Thursday, Oct. 9.

Any questions or issues can be directed to your division representative or Ashley Bowman.

Now Entering Cold & Flu Season

Averett University would like to remind all faculty and staff to be vigilant as we enter the cold and flu season. A great first step is to please wash your hands frequently. Please take steps to maintain a healthy work and classroom environment.

Stories from the Averett Archives: When College Presidents Were College Students

A strange but true fact is that many college presidents, years before they started wearing suits and making important decisions, were once scruffy college students pulling all-nighters and attending class in pajama-pants.

Surprisingly, the Averett archives and special collections holds numerous items from the formative years of several former presidents: from the Harvard philosophy notes of James P. Craft, to Mary Fugate’s Westhampton snapshots (there she is with the field hockey team in the photo included here), to material recording J.W. Cammack’s football career at the University of Richmond. A few of these items are on display now on the main floor of Blount Library.

All faculty, staff, and students are welcome to drop by and look at the display from today until mid-October. And, as always, please enjoy the historical write-up and photos on the library blog, linked HERE.

Obtaining Access to the Averett Intranet SharePoint Site

The Averett Intranet is a SharePoint website that houses various forms, documents and policies from all of the departments in Averett University. On the site, you can find documents from HR, Admissions, IT, Graduate and Pro. Studies, etc. Some helpful things you can find on this site include the Tuition Remission forms, Driver’s Agreement to drive for Averett or the Employee or Faculty Handbook.

If anyone needs access to view the Averett Intranet SharePoint website, has any questions, or would like help locating a file etc.

Please contact Katy Anderson at [email protected]. Please note if you would like a site page edited or requested, please enter a ticket with SolarWinds (the IT Helpdesk).

To reach the Averett Intranet SharePoint website, please use: https://averett0.sharepoint.com/sites/Intranet or by using OKTA.

Averett Bookstore Hours

September 2025

M-Th: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturdays in September

Sept. 13: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sept. 27: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Let Us Hear from You

Do you know of any good stories to tell about Averett University? Something interesting that a student, faculty or staff member are doing this semester? Perhaps a class is involved in a fascinating project. Students who had impactful internships this past summer? If so, please reach out to the Communications Office. We aren’t just looking for stories about our outstanding seniors; we are looking for freshman, sophomore and junior stories as well. We’d love to tell these stories and share them with the community and region. If you have any story ideas, please reach out to Bill Dyer, Director of University Communications at [email protected].

Arts@Averett Presents Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach

Arts@Averett and Averett University Theatre will present the beloved classic “James and the Giant Peach”, based on the book by Roald Dahl. The shows will be Sept. 24-26 at 7 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium. Adult tickets are $15, Non-Averett student and senior citizen tickets are $12. Averett students, faculty and staff attend free of charge.

October is Coming

Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2025

In October, we’re shining a spotlight on the importance of protecting our digital lives. Cybersecurity isn’t just about technology—it’s about people. Every click, password, and decision you make plays a part in keeping our organization and your personal information safe.

Throughout the month, we’ll be sharing:

Tips and best practices to stay secure at work and home

Quick challenges and reminders to help you spot threats like phishing emails

Resources and tools to strengthen your digital safety

Remember: Cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility. Stay alert, think before you click, and let’s work together to build a safer cyber world at Averett.

Stay tuned for weekly updates and activities.

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: WellnessxAverett WellnessxAverett9.17.25