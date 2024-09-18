Averett University CoffeeBreak 9-18-2024

Posted on September 18th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

First Fridays with Dr. Franks

All faculty and staff are welcome to join Dr. Franks virtually on the first Friday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. This is designed to be an opportunity for you to ask questions and express new ideas as we reimagine our academic transformation that aligns with the learners of today and the future and reframe how we recruit and support successful students.

If you would like to attend the first of these on Friday, Oct. 4, please contact Laura Agnor at [email protected] in the President’s Office to receive the meeting details.

Arts@Averett Presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream

The Averett University Arts@Averett schedule begins with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on Sept. 19-21 at 7 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium. The performances are free to Averett students, faculty and staff and tickets are available for the general public at this LINK. On Saturday, Sept. 21, family members attending Family Day at Averett can get free admission.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream was written between 1594 and 1598. It has three interlocking plots, all involving marriages. The first is the planned marriage between Duke Theseus and the Amazonian queen, Hippolyta; the second involves a mad scramble between four young lovers who fall in and out of love with each other in the depths of the forest; and the third involves the marriage between Titania and Oberon, two fairies who reside in the forest of Athens.

Cougar Football and NMDP Partnered Event

At NMDP, we believe each of us holds the key to curing blood cancers and disorders. With the help of blood cell donors from the world’s most diverse registry and our extensive network of transplant partners, physicians and caregivers, we’re expanding access to treatment so that every patient can receive their life-saving cell therapy. We are partnering with your Averett Cougars football team to raise awareness and register lifesaving donors on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. in Jordan Commons.

Phone System

As shared via email last week, we believe the phone issues we had in previous weeks has been resolved. If you continue to experience issues, please submit an IT Helpdesk ticket with the specific details and time of the occurrence so that we can address the individual issue.

The Golden Bagel Award

The Golden Bagel Award has been a staple of Staff Meetings since 2017 and we are proud to continue that tradition this year and into the future. It is an award given to staff members by Staff Council, and nominated by their fellow coworkers, in recognition of their impeccable work performance and creation of a respectful, fun and overall positive working environment.

From left to right: Matthew Mann, Kelsey Blanks, Atticia Bundy, Erica Bailey, and Lyndsey Sears

The other winners not pictured: Allison Noblin, Brayden Walden, Ashley Ruffin, Ashley Bowman, Zachary Miloszar, and Justin Fowler.

Emergency Procedures Reminder

September marks National Preparedness Month, the annual national campaign to remind everyone that preparing for emergencies and disasters can keep them and their communities safe.

Please take time to familiarize yourself with the University’s emergency procedures. Additionally, there are emergency guidelines hanging throughout buildings around campus detailing tornado shelter locations for each building (also found here). Finally, don’t forget to download LiveSafe, Averett’s mobile notification and reporting system. In order to receive broadcast University text messages, you will need to download the LiveSafe app to your mobile device. Click here for instructions on how to download the LiveSafe app.

The Sydney App by Anthem

If you are on the Averett health plan or planning to be, then you will have the Sydney App available to you. Why use the Sydney App? Here’s why:

The SydneySM Health app is a free Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield app that gives you fast and convenient access to your health insurance information right on your phone. It’s like having a personal health assistant in the palm of your hand. What Can You Do with Anthem’s Sydney App?

Find A Doctor and Check Your Costs

Search for doctors, dentists, hospitals, labs, and other health professionals in your plan. You can search by name, location, and type of care. You can even filter by gender or languages spoken, and then check costs before you go to find what’s best for you.

View Your Claims

Check medical, dental, and vision claims with one click. That means you can spend more time focused on your health and less on managing your healthcare benefits.

See All Your Health Coverage Benefits

The Sydney app shows you essential information at a glance. Whether that’s an overview of your plan, health reminders, or suggestions for wellness programs. You also can find your deductible, copay, and share of costs.

View and Use Your Anthem Digital ID Card

You’ll always have your most current Anthem ID card handy. And you can use it just like a paper one when you visit the doctor or dentist, pay for care, and more.

Use the Chat to Find Answers to Your Questions

Just type your questions in the app and receive the answers you’re looking for. Plus, Anthem’s Sydney app can suggest resources to help you understand your benefits, improve your health, and save money.

Use Anthem’s Sydney App to Help Manage Your Health

With Anthem’s Sydney app, you can take better care of yourself with features that focus on your wellness.

Stay Connected to Healthy Living

Anthem’s Sydney app makes it easier to put your wellness first. Sync your devices to your fitness tracker, monitor your nutrition, and set custom reminders to help you reach your goals.

Check Your Health Records

The My Health Records feature on the Sydney app gives you mobile access to your health data, including health history and electronic medical records, all in one place. Availability is based on your plan.

Visit with A Doctor 24/7

You can visit with a doctor virtually for a variety of healthcare needs. Use Anthem’s Sydney app to connect with a board-certified doctor through video visits, or have a virtual chat visit for no or low cost, depending on your plan.

Where Can I Download Anthem’s Sydney App?

The app is available for both Apple and Android phones. Download the free Sydney Health app for your device now.

Need more information: Contact HR/Health Benefits at Averett: [email protected] or [email protected]

Fall 5K Walk Run

Anyone who is interested in participating in the race or volunteering please email Phillip Hayes at [email protected] or the organization [email protected].

Averett 110 Dinners

Once again this semester, President Franks and Joe Franks are continuing the tradition of hosting Averett 110 classes for dinners at the President’s House. Please see some of the positive comments that were shared at recent dinners:

Night 4, Sept 11

Danville Hall friends

Fugate Suites – easy to hang out

I enjoy being a Peer Mentor

Football coaches communicate well

Art program

People are welcoming here

People are cool at AU

Teachers are easy to talk to, and they want to help

I like the caf – good people and food

Esports room where I can play a game on the projector

Classes in the same building – convenient

Mailroom – easy to get packages

Professors really get to know you and want to help

Cross Country coach is really caring

Everybody seems to know everybody

There is an “at home” feeling here

Everyone at AU is so friendly

I like the hammocks

Students are welcoming to new people

Loving the Penthouse in Main and baking cookies

Community homework time with my friends

I get good feedback on assignments

Small class sizes make it really comfortable

Basketball (women’s) coaching staff are really encouraging

Athletics focuses on academics first, such as mandatory study hall, etc.

I like the smoothies and options in JUTS



Averett Marketing Videos

The Averett University marketing team is thrilled to share our University promotional videos. Click on the link below to experience the excitement and join us in spreading the word about the excellence that defines us.

Vesa Hiltunen – Averett sports and international students (youtube.com)

