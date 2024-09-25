Averett University CoffeeBreak 9-25-2024

Posted on September 25th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

First Fridays with Dr. Franks

All faculty and staff are welcome to join Dr. Franks virtually on the first Friday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. This is designed to be an opportunity for you to ask questions and express new ideas as we reimagine our academic transformation that aligns with the learners of today and the future and reframe how we recruit and support successful students.

If you would like to attend the first of these on Friday, Oct. 4, please contact Laura Agnor at [email protected] in the President’s Office to receive the meeting details.

Total Enrollment Increase of 7% this Fall

Averett University has seen an almost 7% increase in total enrollment this fall as compared to last.

With nearly 1,450 students enrolled at Averett now, the University is building on enrollment and retention momentum realized in the last academic year. Students from 30 states and 29 countries, ranging in age from 15 to 77, are studying in person and online with Averett.

Bookstore Fall Sale

The Bookstore is having a fall sale Sept. 20-28. Get 20% off select SKUs of clothing, accessories, gifts and collectibles.

Thursday Prayer Service

In the midst of the week, find a moment of peace and renewal at our Thursday Prayer Service at Averett University. Let us come together in prayer and fellowship, lifting our hearts and voices in unity.

Every Thursday

Time: 11:15 a.m.

Location: Blount Chapel

Whether you’re seeking strength, guidance, or a quiet time to connect with God, this service is the perfect space for you. Everyone is welcome to join—bring a friend, and let’s find comfort and community through prayer.

We hope to see you there this Thursday.

Senior Pinning

Watch as we honor graduating seniors for their dedication and hard work at Averett University’s Senior Pinning Ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 4 p.m. Join to watch the event live on Averett’s YouTube channel.

Cougar Football and NMDP Partnered Event

At NMDP, we believe each of us holds the key to curing blood cancers and disorders. With the help of blood cell donors from the world’s most diverse registry and our extensive network of transplant partners, physicians and caregivers, we’re expanding access to treatment so that every patient can receive their life-saving cell therapy. We are partnering with your Averett Cougars football team to raise awareness and register lifesaving donors on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. in Jordan Commons.

Career & Grad School Expo

There will be a Career and Grad School Expo Monday, Oct. 7, in the MPR of the Student Center. Student attendees are encouraged to bring physical copies of their resume or have it digitally accessible. This is a chance for students to network and engage with potential employers for jobs and internship opportunities. For more information contact the Director of Career Development & Exploration at (304) 791-5629 or [email protected].

True and Bold, Blue and Gold Averett 2024 Homecoming

The True and Bold, Blue and Gold Averett 2024 Homecoming will take place Oct. 18- 20.

Friday, Oct. 18 – Homecoming Party at 2 Witches Winery & Brewery. Registration will include one drink and an Averett True and Bold, Blue and Gold Homecoming t-shirt. For more information and to register for the party, please click HERE.

Also, a limited number of Alumni Association Tailgate spots are still available. To register for the tailgating spots, use this LINK. For more information about True and Bold, Blue and Gold Averett 2024 Homecoming, please click HERE.

Emergency Procedures Reminder

September marks National Preparedness Month, the annual national campaign to remind everyone that preparing for emergencies and disasters can keep them and their communities safe.

Please take time to familiarize yourself with the University’s emergency procedures. Additionally, there are emergency guidelines hanging throughout buildings around campus detailing tornado shelter locations for each building (also found here). Finally, don’t forget to download LiveSafe, Averett’s mobile notification and reporting system. In order to receive broadcast University text messages, you will need to download the LiveSafe app to your mobile device. Click here for instructions on how to download the LiveSafe app.

Open Enrollment for 2025 Health Benefits Timeline Set

Each year, Averett University and other member institutions in the Virginia Private College Benefit Consortium (VPCBC) conduct an Open Enrollment process for benefits eligible faculty and staff. To learn more about the consortium, go to www.vpcbc.org.

Open Enrollment allows employees to decide which medical, dental and vision benefit plan(s) they elect for insurance coverage for the upcoming calendar year, including FSA and HSA options. The Empyrean health benefits enrollment portal will be open for the two-week enrollment window scheduled for Friday, Nov. 1-Thursday, Nov. 14.

We will be sending information each week via CoffeeBreak about plan updates, new premium rates and programs available through the Consortium for 2025. An Open Enrollment letter will be sent to all benefits-eligible faculty and staff as soon as all of the information is available to each member college. That date should be around mid-October.

Questions concerning the upcoming Open Enrollment period? Connect with Pam Paynter, benefits coordinator, at [email protected] or Kathie Tune, chief HR officer, at [email protected].

Fall 5K Walk Run

Anyone who is interested in participating in the race or volunteering please email Phillip Hayes at [email protected] or the organization [email protected].

Averett 110 Dinners

Once again this semester, President Franks and Joe Franks are continuing the tradition of hosting Averett 110 classes for dinners at the President’s House. Please see some of the positive comments that were shared at recent dinners:

Night 5, Sept 17

Small class sizes

Faculty make things simple

Friends and meeting new people

Fugate dorm room

Faculty is good at accommodating students

Student Success Center

Psychology is hands on

Aviation classes and getting to fly

Cheer team – the coaches handle situations well

Carrington being open 24 hours

Cafeteria options

The campus scenery is pretty

Everything, just everything. People care here

Class sizes – can be more involved

Walkable campus

Professors give good feedback

North is close to Main

Jut’s café and store are open late

Night 6, Sept. 19

Great professors – they are so helpful and easy to talk to

Volunteering at Boy’s and Girl’s Club, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Forest Hills Elementary School, and Salvation Army

The Bonner group is SO close

Supportive upper-class

I can’t believe how quickly aviation students are up in planes

Being a commuter, I can stay at home and still enjoy college life

Professors really interact with you and are so helpful

Hanging out at CCECC

The One Team concept is great

AU feels like a home

Great diversity on campus

The small campus has a family feel

My teammates are supportive

Averett Marketing Videos

The Averett University marketing team is thrilled to share our University promotional videos. Click on the link below to experience the excitement and join us in spreading the word about the excellence that defines us.

Averett University – Equestrian Program (15 Second) (youtube.com)

