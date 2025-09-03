Averett University CoffeeBreak 9-3-2025

Posted on September 3rd, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Three Sisters Marathon

On Saturday, Sept. 6, the City of Danville will host the inaugural Three Sisters Marathon. The course for the marathon runs in front of the Averett University main campus on West Main Street. With the race beginning at 7 a.m., the top racers should pass in front of Main Hall around 10 a.m., continuing until around noon. Let’s begin a new tradition on campus by assembling along West Main Street to cheer on all the runners. The race is a pre-qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

Please be advised that there will be road closures directly affecting West Main Street around the Averett University Main Campus on both Friday, Sept. 5, and Saturday, Sept. 6. To view these closures, please refer to this document: 20250826

Please read the updated release about road closures (with a map attached) released by the City of Danville on Wednesday afternoon: News release – Traffic advisory issued for marathon this weekend

To learn more about the event, please click the link below. This link also leads you to registration for those interested in competing in any of the three race events that weekend. (5K, Half Marathon, Marathon).

To learn more about the Three Sisters Marathon, please click HERE.

How to Connect with Career Services

The Student Life team is excited to welcome Dr. Tonitta Davis McNeal as its new part-time Career Services Coordinator. You can find her in the Student Center, 4th floor, room 424 (next to Dr. Venita Mitchell). Dr. McNeal is available to meet with students on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 – 6 p.m., with additional times available by appointment. She is looking forward to supporting students, faculty and staff in her new role.

As we work to streamline communication, we encourage all faculty and staff to direct all Career Services inquiries to [email protected]. This process ensures everyone—students, colleagues and community partners—receives timely responses and consistent information. Thank you for helping us deliver efficient and effective support by using this dedicated contact point.

Obtaining Access to the Averett Intranet SharePoint Site

The Averett Intranet is a SharePoint website that houses various forms, documents and policies from all of the departments in Averett University. On the site, you can find documents from HR, Admissions, IT, Graduate and Pro. Studies, etc. Some helpful things you can find on this site include the Tuition Remission forms, Driver’s Agreement to drive for Averett or the Employee or Faculty Handbook.

If anyone needs access to view the Averett Intranet SharePoint website, has any questions, or would like help contact Katy Anderson at [email protected]. Please note if you would like a site page edited or requested, please enter a ticket with SolarWinds (the IT Helpdesk).

To reach the Averett Intranet SharePoint website, please click HERE.

New Location for Campus Safety & Security

Campus Safety & Security has moved to Office 118 in the Student Success Center, which is at the opposite end of the hallway as our original office. We will be using the door near the vending machines as our primary entrance. If you need to reach Campus Safety & Security, please call (434)791-5888 and you will be connected to the Security Officer on duty.

Update Your University Email Signature

In an effort to streamline Averett’s branding efforts and enhance the professional appearance of our emails, a standardized email signature was created for all faculty and staff to use moving forward. Click 2025 Averett Email Signature Instructions_pdf for instructions on how to set up your email signature in Microsoft Outlook. Please note that for consistency, only Athletics staff should use the ‘athletics_signature’, and all other faculty and staff should use the ‘standard_signature’. If you have any difficulties updating your signature, please reach out to Kelly King ([email protected]) or Travis Dix ([email protected]).

Counseling Services Fall Events

Please encourage your students to attend these events planned for the Fall semester. Tavellah Parkins, Counseling Intern, is working on workshops around the topic of sexual assault, DV/IPV, and healthy relationships for September and October. In addition, she will set up a table outside the Cougar Den to provide students with information on a variety of mental health topics, answer questions about counseling services and schedule appointments. Parkins is also available to present in your class on any mental health-related topic. Her email is [email protected].

Stories from the Averett Archives

Welcome back, and we hope you had an enjoyable summer. To kick off Blount Library’s monthly archival displays for this academic year, Averett’s resident media-historian-turned-archivist is indulging himself a little with the exhibit “When Averett Taught Radio.”

In this period of fluctuating class and program offerings, it is worth remembering that Averett has a long history of adapting its catalog to changing conditions. For more than 40 years (1930s-80s), Averett’s faculty offered a course in “Radio Technique,” and used local broadcasters – both WBTM and WDVA – as a form of electronic travel, taking student music and drama performances into the local community without the expense of buses or hotels. By the ‘80s, however, radio’s position in the media landscape had long been usurped by television, and Averett’s outmoded radio-focused offerings were culled.

All faculty, staff, and students are welcome to drop by and look at the display between the start of semester and late September. And, as always, please enjoy the historical write-up and photos on the library blog, linked HERE.

Van For Sale

Averett University has a university van for sale. It is a 2007 Ford E350 XLT SD Wagon. The vehicle is white, has 110,135 miles and needs a battery. The vehicle is currently parked in the Student Center parking lot. To make an offer, please contact Charles Hylton ([email protected]). The vehicle will be sold to the highest offer.

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Hello all

My name is Mckelvey Stone, and I’m excited to introduce myself as the new University Wellness Coordinator in the Human Resources Office.

I’m really looking forward to working with each of you in this new capacity. Be on the lookout in upcoming editions of Coffee Break for wellness tips, helpful resources, and programming that will support not just your physical well-being, but also your mental, financial, occupational, social, and spiritual wellness. Even though this part-position, please reach out any time with questions.

I can’t wait to get started and support our community’s journey toward a healthier, more balanced lifestyle.

Best regards,

Mckelvey Stone

Assistant Director of Housing Operations & University Wellness Coordinator for Human Resources

Human Resources Office

Happy September!

Fall is officially here, and with it comes the cozy season of warm, spiced recipes. In this edition of the Wellness x Averett newsletter, we’re celebrating the flavors of the season by featuring fresh, in-season ingredients. Below is a list of seasonal produce that will be highlighted in our fall-inspired recipes.

To view this week’s offering from Wellness x Averett, please click Wellness x Averett Sept3.