Averett University CoffeeBreak 9-4-2024

Important Health Information

As we are all getting settled back into campus like, I would like to encourage everyone to take a moment to read the below information. We are seeing an uptick in the number of COVID cases on and around campus and in the community. Here at AU, we are following the recommendation of the CDC.

What should you do if you have a fever or test positive for COVID/Flu?

Any student/faculty/staff that has a confirmed positive case of COVID or flu, should notify Health Services at [email protected] ; this includes testing outside of AU Health Services Clinic.

; this includes testing outside of AU Health Services Clinic. Fever Guideline: Students will not be permitted to addend in-person classes, events, practices or games until they are fever-free for 24 hours without fever reducing medications and symptom improvement. Fever reducing medications include Tylenol (acetaminophen), Motrin (ibuprofen) or combination medications that contain these ingredients. A fever is considered a temperature of 100.1º F or greater. (Based on recommended CDC guidelines).

Students testing positive for COVID-19 or flu are no longer required to quarantine or isolate but should follow Fever Guideline; as stated above.

If you have any additional questions or need assistance, please contact Health Services at [email protected] or by calling 434-710-1006.

What should you do if you have symptoms of sickness?

Testing: At this time, we are able to offer free rapid antigen testing for COVID, flu and strep for students presenting with symptoms to Health Services Clinic; as deemed necessary by the nurse.

Face Coverings: While face coverings are not mandatory, faculty/staff members may still require face coverings in classrooms or office spaces. Face coverings may also be required for certain events. Students, employees and visitors should be prepared to mask in these circumstances, if needed. Anyone desiring to wear a face covering outside of these areas are welcome to do so. At this time, face coverings are available at the Health Services Clinic.

Remember to disinfect commonly touched surfaces (keyboards, phones, remotes, light switches).

Cover your cough or sneeze.

Proper hand hygiene.

LiveSafe Text Messaging

As a reminder, Averett utilizes a mobile notification and reporting system called LiveSafe. Please note: in order to receive text messages to your cell phone when we distribute broadcast messages, you will need to download the LiveSafe app to your mobile device. We do not have a way to collect this data from all students and employees, so this is the only way to ensure you receive these messages via text and not just through your Averett email.

In addition to receiving broadcast messages from the University, users can use the following tools through the app: report tips; view a safety map with real-time neighborhood info; make an emergency call with the press of one button; request a campus security escort; and, invite friends and family to see their location on a map, chat with them while they walk, and let them know when they’ve arrived safely.

For questions regarding LiveSafe, contact Cassie Jones at [email protected].

Hiring New Non-Student Employees in Your Department?

If you are preparing to hire a new employee in your department/division, please make sure to complete a Hiring Request form (available on the AU Intranet on the SharePoint drive). The process requires several approvals before HR has the final approval to begin the onboarding process. It is critical that the new employee does not begin working before checking with HR on the status of their onboarding.

Questions? Contact Pam Paynter at [email protected], Cathryn Estes at [email protected] or Kathie Tune at [email protected] with questions at any time.

Counseling Services

Please let your students know that Counseling Services is free and confidential. Please welcome our two new counselors, Hillary Crenshaw (LPC) and Tavellah Parkins (NC A&T intern). Ms. Crenshaw will be here on T/Th and Ms. Parkins will be here on M/W/F. We are open M/W/F 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and T/Th 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Students can email [email protected] to start the process and make an appointment.

Arts@Averett Schedule Announced

Averett University’s “Arts@Averett” series has announced their 2024-25 schedule of events. The comprehensive list contains all public performances for the Averett Singers, Symphonic Band, Show Choir and Theatre Department.

The schedule begins in mid-September, as the Theatre Department presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on Sept. 19-21. The series will once again feature the popular “Averett Celebrates Christmas” concert on Thursday, Dec. 5. All events take place in either Pritchett Auditorium of the Violet T Frith Fine Arts Center or Blount Chapel in Frith Hall. Both venues are located on the University’s Main Campus on Mountain View Avenue.

For the full schedule, please click HERE.

What’s it Like Being New?

Dear Faculty and Staff Colleagues,

As we welcome a new cohort of students to our campus, the DEIB team wanted to share a resource that offers insight to the emotions our incoming freshmen are most likely experiencing. This short op-ed—Dodging the Bullet: Three Emotions Every College Freshman Feels Before Move-In Day— written by a student, captures the feelings of anticipation, excitement and anxiety that often accompanies the transition to college life.

All of us have experienced what it’s like being new somewhere. To that end, we are partnering with other independent institutions to engage in a collective experiment. Below, you will find the link to an anonymous survey with two brief questions related to being new on campus. Our responses will be combined with those from around the country and arranged into an exhibition that will be shared in a few weeks.

Independent University Belonging Collection Survey

We know that this is one of the busiest times on campus and deeply appreciate your review of the article and participation in the survey!

Sincerely,

The DEIB Team

On Display from the Averett Archives

Welcome to another academic year! We’ve been working on some changes at Blount Library this summer that you’ll see either completed or in progress next time you visit. One thing that has not changed, however, is the regular creation of archival displays.

This year, as always, the University Archivist will put together monthly exhibits of historical artifacts featuring materials from the Averett Archives and Special Collections. The display case is located on the main floor of Blount Library near the periodicals. All faculty and staff are welcome to visit the library during operating hours to view the current display, and you are always welcome to contact the archivist ([email protected]) if you would like to explore the collections further either for teaching purposes or personal research.

The first display of the year is a historical appreciation of the first week experience – focusing on the fall semester of 1940 (built around a small collection of ephemera donated by alumna Marian Flanary).

Among the items on display are information on typical travel arrangements of the time, practices of intelligence testing and registration, various teas and get-togethers designed to help students get comfortable on campus and information on the state of Danville itself in 1940. Please visit the library blog for a deeper dive into the concept behind the display.

The archivist is always interested to know what information or displays other faculty and staff find useful or engaging. If you have a suggestion for a future exhibit, please reach out to Jeremy Groskopf at [email protected] or swing by Blount Library.

Read the Library Blog

Have Questions about Your Retirement and Financial Planning?

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet on-campus in Main 131 on Wednesday, Sept. 4 and Thursday, Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Schedule your appointment with Coleman Fox at this link:

https://calendly.com/cfoxmas/averett-university-on-campus-financial-planning-meeting?month=2024-09&date=2024-09-04

OR virtually, you may schedule an appointment with Tom Siebers at this link: https://calendly.com/tom-siebers/virtual-meeting?month=2024-08

Answer questions about your retirement account.

Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well! These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

You can also reach Millennium’s Scheduling Team at [email protected] or by phone at 877-435-2489. Contact Coleman Fox at [email protected] for scheduling questions. For general questions, contact Kathie Tune at [email protected] or Averett Scheduling Announcement.

Averett Marketing Videos

The Averett University marketing team is thrilled to share our University promotional videos. Click on the link below to experience the excitement and join us in spreading the word about the excellence that defines us.

Averett University – YouTube

Welcome Back

We hope everyone has had an adventurous summer thus far. Do you happen to be looking for an affordable gym membership to take the next step in your wellness journey? Well, look no further. All health benefit eligible employees receive a corporate discount through the Danville Family YMCA. A single member membership is less than $25 a month. Just stop at the front desk and mention you work at Averett University.