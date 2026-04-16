Averett University Equestrian to Compete in IDA Nationals

Posted on April 16th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

The Averett University Intercollegiate Dressage Association (IDA) team, along with a large contingent of individual riders, will compete in the 2026 IDA National Championship, April 22-24, at the National Equestrian Center in Lake St. Louis, Missouri.

The Averett team won the regional championship in February to advance to the national championship, as did four individual winners. Along with the regional champions, six Averett student-athletes (Audrey Beckhardt, Carly Williams, Katelyn Rufert, Elize Iben, Mackenzie Joy and Kylie Channell) will compete in the United States Dressage Federation’s USDF Quiz Challenge on April 22 at the national championship, the academic side of the competition.

On Thursday, April 23, the individuals will compete in the four levels of competition. In the First Level, Iden will compete and Williams will take part in the Upper Training Level. In the Lower Training Level, Rufert will compete and in the Introductory Rider Level will see Channell compete for Averett.

In Friday’s team competition, Beckhardt will participate in the First Level, Williams will once again compete in the Upper Training Level, Joy will compete in the Lower Training Level and Ashlee Study will ride in the Introductory Rider Level. Sarah Scearce will participate in the Dressage Seat Equation competition.

In other Averett Equestrian news, Study, a sophomore from Shepherdstown, West Virginia, was recently named the President of the IDA’s 2025-26 Junior Board.

The IDA is a show circuit that offers American and Canadian university and college students an opportunity to compete and learn about the sport of dressage. The IDA is comprised of schools from across the United States and Canada.