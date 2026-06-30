Averett University Honors Departing Trustees

Posted on June 30th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

Averett University honored five individuals who are concluding their service on the university’s Board of Trustees at the end of their terms. Earlier this month, during the Board’s final regular session, these departing trustees were formally recognized for their contributions to the university.

“Serving alongside these dedicated trustees has been a privilege,” said Emma Maddux Kozlowski, chair of the Board of Trustees. “Each of them has given generously of their time, wisdom, and talents because they believe in Averett and its mission. On behalf of the Board, I want to express our sincere gratitude for their service, leadership, and unwavering commitment to our students and university. Their contributions have helped shape Averett’s future and their impact will be felt for years to come.”

The five individuals who will complete their terms as members of the board this June are:

Ellen E. Beville ’87

Kirk Bidgood

Gary Collins ’80, ’82

Linda Hutson Green ’85

Kris Willard

“Averett University has been blessed with dedicated trustees,” said Dr. Thomas Powell, President of Averett University. “Through the recent financial crisis, these trustees have stayed committed to Averett and our mission to serve our students and the region. They have been great partners in helping us develop a realistic path forward to ensure the university’s future.”

The departing trustees have served the university with passion and dedication over their collective terms of service and have helped guide the school through recent troubled times.