Averett University Honors Four with President’s Medal

Posted on May 11th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

Four Southside Virginia leaders whose service has shaped both Averett University and the surrounding community were honored with the university’s highest distinction Saturday, as President’s Medals were awarded during commencement exercises on May 9.

Dr. Thomas H. Powell presented President’s Medals to four individuals who have had an immeasurable impact on Averett University during the past year. The recipients are local business figure Charles Majors; Danville City Councilman Sherman Saunders; Dr. Angela Hairston, the superintendent of Danville Public Schools; and Ken Larking, Danville City Manager.

“One of our traditions is to recognize outstanding individuals whose dedication and contributions have improved our community, university, our State, and our Nation,” Powell said. “The President’s Medal is one of the highest awards we present and is only bestowed upon exceptional individuals worthy of this honor. This award is about setting an example … one of my heroes in life is Dr. Albert Schweitzer. He said it best, ‘Example is not the main thing in this life … it is the only thing.’ Our President’s Medal Recipients serve as an example to our graduates, faculty and our community.”

Majors served as a partner and ultimately president of the Clement and Wheatley Law Firm in Danville, before joining American National Bank for a 30-year leadership role that included roles as CEO and Chairman. A former chair of the Danville City School Board, Majors was an instrumental member of the Averett University Board of Trustees and chaired the board for many years. In 2002, Averett honored him with a Doctorate of Humanities.

Saunders served in the Pittsylvania County Community Action agency for 42 years. For 33 years, he was the Executive Director. During his time at the agency, the team created opportunities, teaching self-sufficiency to make America a better place for everyone. In 1996, Saunders was elected to the Danville City Council and was elected mayor for eight years. He currently serves on the City Council and has completed nearly 28 years as a member of council.

Hairston is the Superintendent of Danville City Schools. A native of Southside Virginia, she received her bachelor’s degree in mathematics and business management from Averett University. Hairston earned her master’s degree in Secondary School Leadership from Hampton University and then she earned her doctorate in Educational Leadership from Virginia Tech. Averett honored Hairston for her service to children as a teacher, a principal and a superintendent — important positions in service to others. Her work teaching and leading in Danville, Halifax County, Virginia Beach, Georgia and North Carolina has touched many lives, and her service provided all children with an opportunity to realize their American dreams. Hairston has worked hard to ensure that our schools are connected to our communities and that parents and community leaders are actively engaged in our schools.

Larking came to Danville in 2013 as the Deputy City Manager and was appointed City Manager in 2016. He currently serves on many committees helping to forge better communities for Virginians. Larking has proven he understands the importance of cooperation with the university and its students. He is dedicated to helping Averett thrive and understands how important Averett is to Danville, the county and region. During the past 12 months, Larking has delivered in so many ways to build a stronger partnership between Averett and Danville.