Averett University Hosts International Women’s Day Tea

Posted on March 23rd, 2026 by Bill Dyer

Averett University hosted the third annual International Women’s Day Tea on Sunday, March 22, in the Carrington Gymnasium. As part of its observance of Women’s History Month in March, the event featured an engaging workshop, a keynote speech from Shelby Irving, along with the delicious food and tea. Irving is a division chief with the Danville Fire Department and longtime firefighter who was the first female firefighter in Danville.

Attendees were encouraged to wear floral attire, as well as choosing their favorite flower for their table. The theme for the 2026 event was Give to Gain. The tea strived to highlight rights, justice and action for all women.

UPDATE: To view a photo gallery of the event, please click HERE.