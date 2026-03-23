Averett University IHSA Regional Reserve Champions

Posted on March 22nd, 2026 by Bill Dyer

ABINGDON, Va. – Averett University’s IHSA team traveled to Emory & Henry University for the last “two-show” regular season competition on Saturday and regionals on Sunday. For the first time in 11 years and the second time ever in school history, Averett finished Reserve Champion team for Region 5. Sophomore Carly Williams was Regional Champion in Intermediate Flat, and sophomore Ashlee Study was Regional Champion for Novice Flay. Both will move onto Zones, which will be held at Goucher College on April 4.

Saturday started off with Show 1 Over Fences classes. Megan McClelland-Clayton had a solid ride in Open Fences. Williams rode well in Intermediate Fences. Audrey Beckhardt received fourth place in the Intermediate Fences. In Limit Fences, Study rode wonderfully to win her class. Junior Elize Idén put in a good effort for Limit Fences as well.

Following was show one Flat Classes. McClelland-Clayton had a beautiful ride in the Open Flat. Williams rode wonderfully securing the win for Intermediate Flat qualifying her for regionals the next day. Study earned third place in the Limit flat just behind Idén who received second place. Freshman Morgan Mockabee earned fourth in the Novice in close competition. And, to finish out our show one classes, Freshman Kadence Bone received second place, her first time out in Pre-Novice.

Next was show two Over Fences classes. McClelland-Clayton rode well to fourth in the Open Fences. Williams earning first place after a great round in the Intermediate Fences. Beckhardt had a solid ride in Intermediate Fences as well. Idén received fifth, and Study received sixth with great rides in the Limit Fences.

Following once again was show two Flat Classes. McClelland-Clayton had an excellent ride earning sixth place in a close competition for Intermediate Flat. Study rode strong to first place in Limit Flat. Idén with another wonderful ride in Limit Flat, placing second, securing her spot at Regionals. Mockabee was awarded first place for a lovely ride in Novice. And to finish off Show 2, Bone placed fourth in Pre-Novice.

The regional competition was started off by McClelland-Clayton in Intermediate Fences. She had a great ride and finished fourth in the Region. Williams had a lovely ride in Intermediate Flat winning her class and securing her a spot at Zones. Beckhardt put forth a good effort finishing ninth in the Limit Fences. Idén placed eighth in Limit Flat. Study was awarded a well-deserved first place after call backs in the Novice Class. Bone rode strong to seventh in the Pre-Novice.