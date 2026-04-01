Averett University Named A 2026 Top Virginia Employers for Interns

Posted on April 1st, 2026 by Bill Dyer

RICHMOND, Va. – The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) announced Averett University as one of 161 employers honored with the 2026 Top Virginia Employers for Interns, recognizing their efforts to establish high-impact, career-launching internships across the Commonwealth.

“This recognition is just a continuance of the importance and impact of Averett University’s growing charge to help our students prepare themselves for the workforce,” said Victoria McKinnis, who leads Averett’s partnership with the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) as the Region 3 Virginia Talent + Opportunity Partnership Initiative (V-TOP) Director. “Our participation in V-TOP and guidance with SCHEV is providing new and exciting opportunities for our student body and is making Averett University a top option for students looking for outstanding workforce training and experience.”

Announced April 1, the annual award celebrates Virginia employers who provide hands-on experiences, direct access to senior leadership, structured mentorship and industry certifications that equip students with real-world, in-demand skills.

“Virginia’s competitive advantage is our talent pipeline,” said Scott Fleming, executive director of SCHEV. “The employers recognized this year are turning learning into experience and expanding the talent pipeline Virginia needs.”

More than 91 percent of awardees provide paid internships, most in-person and during the summer, while more than half offer nontraditional internships, like those for students with disabilities, career switchers, veterans or active-duty military members transitioning to the workforce. In addition, 46 percent of employers convert at least some internships into full-time roles, accelerating the path from classroom to career.

Earlier this week, Averett hosted its Career and Internship Fair, which brought more than 30 employers to campus to engage and interact with the university’s student body. Nearly 200 students took part in the hugely successful event.

Averett University is one of nine employers recognized from Region 3 and is the only college or university in the region named. Region 3 is comprised of Amelia County, Brunswick County, Buckingham County, Charlotte County, Cumberland County, Danville, Halifax County, Henry County, Lunenberg County, Martinsville, Mecklenburg County, Nottoway County, Patrick County, Pittsylvania County and Prince Edward County.

Beyond internships, recipients deliver a broad range of work-based learning opportunities, including job shadowing, career exploration, capstones, micro-internships and apprenticeships.

“These organizations aren’t just hosting interns, they’re building Virginia’s future workforce,” said Alisha Bazemore, Ed.D., assistant director of innovative work-based learning initiatives. “Their leadership is opening doors for students to gain meaningful experience and launch successful careers.”

SCHEV will recognize these employers on July 30 in Richmond during Virginia Intern Day, a statewide annual celebration of student-interns, employers and higher education partners advancing work-based learning.

Region 3 Honorees: (Amelia County, Brunswick County, Buckingham County, Charlotte County, Cumberland County, Danville, Halifax County, Henry County, Lunenberg County, Martinsville, Mecklenburg County, Nottoway County, Patrick County, Pittsylvania County, Prince Edward County)

Appalachian Conservation Corps

Averett University

Danville – Pittsylvania Community Services

Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History

LE&D Professionals, PC

Letterpress Communications

Solex Architecture, Inc.

The Danville Hotel Collection (The Bee Hotel, The Holbrook Hotel, The Laurel Hotel)

The Institute for Advanced Learning & Research

To read the full release from SCHEV, with the full list of honorees, please click HERE.