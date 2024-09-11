Averett University Names Donald Merricks as Interim Chief Financial Officer

Posted on September 11th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

Averett University is pleased to announce The Honorable Donald Merricks ’74, ’91 has been named interim CFO. Merricks is a retired bank president, entrepreneur and former member of the Virginia House of Delegates, and is a two-time Averett alumnus.

“We’re blessed beyond measure to have Don Merricks joining us in this critical role at this time in Averett’s history,” said Averett President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks. “He is highly respected and trusted throughout not only our region, but also the Commonwealth, and has a deep understanding of this community.”

Merricks joined the institution on September 4 following a successful career in business, finance and government. He is the former chairman, president and CEO of Virginia Bank and Trust Company and executive vice-president and chief integration officer at First National Bank. He served more than 11 years as executive vice president and chief operations officer at First Virginia Bank-Piedmont and held various positions there for more than 20 years, starting as a teller and ending as vice president and cashier. He also served as business manager at Averett from 1984-1985. For nearly 20 years, Merricks was the president and owner of J. W. Squire Company, a successful local Danville flooring business.

“I am a proud Averett alumnus receiving both my bachelor’s degree and MBA from our hometown institution, and its success is directly related to the success of our community,” said Merricks. “It is a difficult time for many colleges and universities and Averett is no exception. There is a lot of work to do for all of us, but I am committed to helping the University navigate this time of transition.”

He is a native of Danville, having graduated from Tunstall High School in Pittsylvania County. Merricks graduated magna cum laude from Averett University in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science degree in business after earning an associate degree in business administration from Danville Community College two years prior. In 1981, he received a BAI Banking School Certificate from University of Wisconsin-Madison and returned to Averett to earn his Master of Business Administration degree from Averett in 1991.

Merricks has long been known in the region for his community involvement. He is a member and treasurer of the Danville Host Lions Club. He is a member of the State Board of Elections and a member of the Advisory Board of the Olde Dominion Ag Foundation. He serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Piedmont Broadcasting Company (WBTM/WAKG) and is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Institute for Advanced Learning & Research.

A member of Chatham Baptist Church, Merricks represented the 16th House District in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2008-2014. He has served many organizations in the region, including being the past chair of the Danville/Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, The Hatcher Center, The Salvation Army Advisory Board, Danville Community College Educational Foundation Board, Danville/Pittsylvania Community Services Board, Bellevue, Inc., Danville/Pittsylvania United Way, Community Foundation of the Dan River Region, SOVAH Health, District Commissioner of the Dan River District Boy Scouts of America, Mount Hermon Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Mount Cross Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Stratford House Retirement Community, and Commissioner of Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission.