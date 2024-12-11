Averett University Names Rev. Dr. David Joyce as Next President

Posted on December 11th, 2024 by Cassie Jones

Joyce will replace Dr. Tiffany Franks, who will retire January 5

Averett University’s Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the appointment of the Rev. Dr. David Joyce as the 15th president of the university. Dr. Joyce will be installed as president on January 6, 2025. He will replace Dr. Tiffany M. Franks, who will be retiring from Averett University after serving almost 17 years as its president.

Dr. Joyce brings with him 27 years of experience as a college president – eight years as president of Union College in Kentucky, 10 years as president of Ripon College in Wisconsin, and most recently nine years as president of Brevard College in North Carolina.

“In our search for the next president of Averett, the Board of Trustees knew that Averett needed a strong leader with a proven record of turning around a college or university that was facing headwinds,” said Dan Carlton ’90, chair of the Board of Trustees. “Dr. Joyce not only has that experience, but he also has a strong vision for our future and the character that personifies Averett.”

“I’ve known about Averett University for quite some time. The university has a reputation for making students feel ‘at home’ with a faculty that is known for their passion for teaching and learning. The university is also known for its close association with the Danville community. These attributes are what attracted me to accept the invitation when the Board of Trustees called,” noted Dr. Joyce. “I’m honored to take on this role, and my wife and I look forward to moving on campus. These are challenging times for higher education. Nevertheless, we have the opportunity to make a positive impact in our community, our state, and the region. There is much work to be done. Working together, we can expand our reach!”

Utilizing the services of the higher education-focused executive search firm Academic Search, the Board of Trustees met with Dr. Joyce and were very impressed with his professional background and philosophy on campus culture.

“Dr. Joyce is the right leader for Averett,” said Emma Maddux Kozlowski, vice chair of the Board of Trustees. “He understands the urgency to put Averett back on strong financial footing and will find innovative ways to maximize operational efficiency. I’m confident that the students, faculty and staff will quickly welcome him and be inspired by his leadership.”

Dr. Joyce, commonly referred to by former students as “Dr. J,” has more than 40 years of experience in private higher education. He began his career at Elon University as associate dean of student affairs and then served Pfeiffer College, his alma mater, as college minister and later as vice president for advancement. He moved to Nashville to serve as associate dean for advancement at Vanderbilt Divinity School. Next, he returned to North Carolina to lead a campaign for congregational development for the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church and then served as vice president for institutional advancement at Otterbein University. From 1996 to 2003, he served as president of Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky. From 2003 to 2012, he served as president of Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin, and from 2012 to 2021 as president of Brevard College.

Joyce is an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church and was a member of the National Association of Schools and Colleges of the United Methodist Church. He has served on numerous Boards and committees including the American Council on Education; the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education; the Presidents Council of NCAA Division III; and the Council of Independent Colleges. He served on the Presidents Advisory Council of the Corella and Bertram F. Bonner Foundation and was a member of the Reauthorization Task Force on Student Financial Aid for the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities.

Dr. Joyce has received many awards and recognition for his work in higher education and public service. His most recent award, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, is one of the most prestigious awards available from the North Carolina Governor and is conferred to persons “for exemplary service to the State of North Carolina and their communities that is above and beyond the call of duty and which has made a significant impact and strengthened North Carolina.”

Dr. Joyce holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Pfeiffer University, a master of divinity in pastoral psychology from the Yale Divinity School, a master of science in psychology from North Carolina State University, and a doctorate in human resource development from Vanderbilt University.

A welcoming event will be planned in January for Dr. Joyce and his wife, Lynne.

Dr. Franks will retire on January 5, after having served nearly 17 years as President of Averett.

Under Dr. Franks’ leadership, Averett set enrollment records; joined the esteemed Old Dominion Athletic Conference; expanded community engagement; and developed academic offerings and innovative partnerships to align with regional workforce needs such as nursing and hospitality. This has strengthened Averett’s ties to the community in the Danville region.

“I want to thank Dr. Franks for her service to this University. Nearly 17 years ago, she walked onto this campus and changed Averett. She has been an ambassador of Averett in the community, a champion for our students and a tireless leader of the outstanding faculty and staff assembled at Averett,” said Carlton. “She and her husband, Joe, have poured their hearts and souls into Averett, its students and the entire community – and for that, we are grateful.”