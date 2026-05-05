Averett University Night of Champions Photo Gallery

Averett University hosted its annual Night of Champions on Wednesday, April 29 in Pritchett Auditorium to honor its student-athletes. To view an extensive photo gallery, please click HERE.
Posted on May 5th, 2026 by Bill Dyer
Averett University hosted its annual Night of Champions on Wednesday, April 29 in Pritchett Auditorium to honor its student-athletes. To view an extensive photo gallery, please click HERE.
MAIN CAMPUS
420 West Main St., Danville, VA 24541
Phone: (434) 791-5600
1-800-AVERETT
NORTH CAMPUS
707 Mount Cross Road, Danville, VA 24540
Phone: (434) 791-5700
1-800-AVERETT
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