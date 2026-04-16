Averett University Partners with Danville Public Schools Program

Posted on April 16th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

Dr. Julie Brown, Averett University Provost, and Dr. Corey Williams, chair of the education department, represented the university Wednesday morning, April 15, at the Danville Public Schools’ Business Partnership Recognition Breakfast at the Glenwood Conference Center. Averett students, faculty and staff are a proud partner with Danville Public Schools

Danville Public Schools values business and community partnerships. which bring a business or community organization together with the schools, students, and staff to provide opportunities and experiences that benefit not only the students and teachers but also the entire community.

The mission of Danville Public Schools is to inspire, educate, and develop students, in collaboration with families and the community, to ensure students graduate college and/or career ready. Partnerships, like the one with Averett, help with achieving DPS’ mission.

Partnerships are vital in providing students with the best education, opportunities, and resources possible. It is the responsibility of the schools and the community to ensure our students receive a quality education. Students are our future. This partnership between Averett and DPS benefits not only the schools but the community as a whole by helping to develop students to be career and/or college ready.

“We are proud to partner with Danville Public Schools to support student learning outcomes,” Brown said. “Everyone benefits when we work together as a community to enhance one of our most valuable assets, our children.”