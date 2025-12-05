Averett University Professor and Students Publish Research Paper

Posted on December 5th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Averett University Jason Gibson, an associate professor of biology and three of his students have had a paper published in Catesbeiana, the Journal of the Virginia Herpetological Society, a professional journal in the field of Herpetology (the study of reptiles and amphibians). The article is titled Survey of Amphibians and Reptiles at Staunton River State Park and Staunton River Battlefield State Park, Halifax County, Virginia.

The three students, Nicholas Breen, Aubrey Hendrickson and Emma Divinski joined Gibson and individuals from the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville, the Prairie Research Institute at the University of Illinois and Liberty University in the presentation and paper. The research was presented in October at the Virginia Natural History Society conference, hosted by Averett University.

“Research conducted by students in Averett University’s biology department was published this week in the Journal of the Virginia Herpetological Society,” Gibson said. “The paper they published summarized their findings after completing an amphibian and reptile diversity survey of Staunton River State Park.”

For more information about the Virginia Herpetological Society, go to its homepage HERE.

To read the paper, please click Staunton River State Park Survey.