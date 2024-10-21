Averett University Recognizes 2024 Alumni Award Winners During Homecoming Events

Posted on October 21st, 2024 by Bill Dyer

Averett University celebrated five distinguished alumni on Friday as part of this year’s Homecoming festivities. The Averett Alumni Association, along with President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks, hosted the annual awards on Friday, Oct. 18, at the President’s residence. The honorees were also acknowledged during halftime at the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Frank R. Campbell Stadium.

“This year’s alumni award honorees have had a truly remarkable effect on Averett University and its alumni community,” said Averett Director of Alumni and Constituent Relations Joel Nester ’00 ’12. “The 2024 award recipients have continued their commitment to the University and to its students. This group truly deserves these honors.”

This year, the Alumni Association bestowed a Distinguished Alumni Award, a Recent Distinguished Alumni Award, a Mary Jo Davis Lifetime Service Award, a Frank Campbell Service Award and a Fugate-Davis Women’s Leadership Award.

The 2024 Recent Distinguished Alumni Award honoree is Fred Koskinen ’23. The award is given to alumni who have graduated from the University in the last 10 years for their professional or humanitarian efforts.

Koskinen was the Program Manager for the Averett Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. He co-founded the AU Innovation Lab, creating a dynamic environment that transformed ideas into impactful ventures. His leadership and strategic vision were crucial in fostering innovation, connecting entrepreneurs with key mentors, and laying a foundation for sustainable growth. As an undergraduate, Koskinen received an internship with Dalrada, where he worked with global companies to integrate cutting-edge technologies addressing future challenges in U.S. universities. As a student, Fred excelled as the team captain of the Averett men’s golf team and earned multiple academic and athletic awards.

Averett’s Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes graduates for their service or accomplishments in their personal or professional lives. This year’s recipient is Lindsey Fulcher Noble ’18, a rising star in the world of broadcast communications. She currently travels all of the USA as a pit reporter and host for Monster Jam. Her previous work includes being the sideline reporter at Peninsula Pilots Baseball, serving as an AmeriCorps member working to help reduce poverty in South Carolina, and acting as in-arena host of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Darryl Lanier ’02 is the recipient of the Frank Campbell Service Award, which is given in recognition of his exceptional dedication and impactful contributions to Averett. Lanier consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership and commitment to Averett during his time on campus, but it is his impact since graduating that led to his nomination.

Lanier had the vision to recognize the contributions of Averett’s Black alumni years ago. Due in large part to his efforts, the University celebrated Averett’s Black alumni and honored their contributions at the inaugural Averett Black Alumni Reunion in April.

This year’s Mary Jo Davis Outstanding Alumni Award recipient is Dorothy Putney Williams ’74. This award is presented to graduates who have contributed to Averett and the community at large in a manner similar to long-time alumna and employee Mary Jo Davis.

Since her graduation in 1974, Williams has been employed in the K-12 education system in the Richmond Metropolitan area, teaching a wide variety of courses. Williams has been listed as a noteworthy middle school educator by Marquis Who’s Who. She is a member of the National Council Teachers of English, International Reading Association, Virginia State Reading Association, Richmond Area Reading Council, Alpha Delta Kappa and Phi Delta Kappa, by which she was awarded the Educator of the Year Award in 1993.

In recognition of strong women leaders in the tradition of Averett’s beginnings as a women’s college, this year’s Fugate-Davis Women’s Leadership Award recipient is Dr. Martha Walker ’74. After earning her bachelor’s degree in business education from then Averett College, Walker worked for 28 years at Danville Community College as both faculty member and in an administrative role before beginning her work with Virginia Cooperative Extension in 2005. She became a faculty member in Virginia Tech’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics, served as one of three community viability specialists and worked with counties and cities throughout Virginia as well as multiple state agencies assessing community needs, facilitating community-based action plans and identifying resources from state and federal agencies.

In 2015, Martha received the Virginia Tech Alumni Award for Excellence in Extension (Individual Specialist) in addition to the programming awards she received throughout her career with Extension. She is still actively involved with numerous nonprofit organizations, served as a Rotary president and board member, provided administrative and planning consulting services for various industries and organizations, and has served as interim chief executive Oofficer of the Danville Life Saving & First Aid Crew.

Additionally, eight former student-athletes were inducted this weekend into the Averett Athletics Hall of Fame. The 2024 class features women’s volleyball standouts Ruth Miller ’93, Melanie Stanley ’91, women’s basketball’s Samm Chandler Veasey ’18, football’s Jeremy Dixon ’10, men’s basketball Chad Ford ’93, men’s soccer Chris Gnehm ’95, softball’s Jessica Long Carter ’17 and baseball’s Chris Stanley ’98. Read more about the Averett Athletics Hall of Fame inductions by clicking here.