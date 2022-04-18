Averett University Sophomore Named a 2022 Campus Compact Newman Civic Fellow

Posted on April 18th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Averett University student Daniel Cancro was recently named as one of the 2022-2023 Campus Compact Newman Civic Fellows – the fourth student from Averett in five years to participate in the program.

The Newman Civic Fellowship is hosted by Campus Compact, a Boston-based non-profit organization working to advance the public purposes of higher education, of which Averett is a member of the Virginia chapter. The year-long fellowship supports students who are community focused and work to find solutions to challenges facing their communities.

Cancro is an Averett Bonner Leader and plans to be a resident assistant during the next academic year. He says Averett has been a strong catalyst for helping him achieve his goals for the future.

“Averett has prepared me for the future with an amazing education and many different professional development opportunities. Through the Bonner program, I have had the opportunity to work at the Danville Life Saving Crew where I plan to get my EMT certification. With this, I feel as if I am prepared for anything that might come my way in the future,” Cancro said.

In addition, he is hoping to complete his EMT licensure during his sophomore year so he can contribute even more to the Danville Life Saving Crew as a full member.

“As a Bonner Leader at Averett, Daniel has shown genuine enthusiasm for leadership opportunities, even as a first-year student. I am confident that he will set a great standard for future Bonner Leaders,” Averett President Dr. Tiffany Franks said.

A resident of Kernersville, N.C., Cancro is majoring in psychology with a concentration in clinical and counseling. After college, he plans to attend graduate school for a master’s degree in psychology and to become a therapist.

Cancro said he plans to use this opportunity as a Newman Civic Fellow to continue making a difference in the community.

“To me, being chosen as a Newman Civic fellow is an honor, and means that I have another opportunity to make a difference in this world. As a fellow, I earned the opportunity to not only grow individually but to also have the ability to make a positive impact within my community,” Cancro said.

“In all Daniel does, he is compassionate, empathetic and sincerely cares about others and is passionate about developing interpersonal relationships,” Franks said.

The fellowship is named in honor of Frank Newman, one of Campus Compact’s founders, and is supported by the KPMG Foundation. The 2022 cohort consists of 173 students from the United States and Mexico.