Averett University to Celebrate 2026 Commencement

Averett University will celebrate its Spring 2026 Commencement exercises on Saturday, May 9, at 10 a.m. Approximately 300 students from both Averett’s traditional programs as well as those in Averett Online are expected to be honored at the ceremony. The ceremony will take place in the Grant Center at Averett’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus, 707 Mt. Cross Rd.
The ceremony will be student -centric and the school will not only recognize this academic year’s graduates but will honor several members of the university community for their deeds in serving the school. Members of the Board of Trustees will be present and recognized during the event.
Averett University President Dr. Thomas Powell will officiate commencement exercises and members of the school’s faculty will participate and award the degrees. There will also be a student speaker, Daniel Olasoko, the Student Government Association President for the 2025-26 academic year.
In addition to the University’s Commencement on May 9, the Averett University School of Nursing will hold its annual Nurse Pinning Ceremony on Friday, May 8, at 9 a.m. in Pritchett Auditorium (150 Mountain View Ave.). This time-honored ceremony commemorates Averett students who have completed their BSN degrees this year. The nurse pinning ceremony includes many significant symbols, from nursing caps and pins to lamps and anointed oil.
For those invited guests of 2026 graduates, below is a list of Frequently Asked Questions and their answers, which the university hopes will make the Commencement Day easier and more enjoyable for the guests.
Frequently Asked Questions – Averett University Commencement 2026
General Questions
- What items are prohibited inside the Grant Center? No pets allowed (unless a certified service animal), no balloons allowed a graduation, no weapons, no alcohol, no smoking/vaping, no standing in aisles, at railing, or on stairs, no obstructions in the stands, Averett University is not responsible for any personal items left in the facility, Averett University staff is not responsible for reserving seats for spectators.
- Can I bring balloons, pets, flowers, etc.? Yes flowers, but no balloons, pets or air horns.
Questions for Graduates
- Is there a rehearsal for graduates attending the ceremony? Yes, at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon. Graduates will receive check-in times for rehearsal via email no later than Thursday, May 7. Graduates should bring their graduation regalia to make sure that they have the correct gown and hood. Students are required to attend the rehearsal.
- When should graduates arrive for Commencement? Graduates will be told at Friday rehearsal when to arrive on Saturday morning. Usually approximately 9 a.m.
- What should graduates wear? Graduates should be appropriately attired.
- Is there an opportunity to have grad portraits taken? Yes, while most graduates chose to take theirs prior to May 8 somewhere on campus, there is an Averett-branded backdrop in the arena and also Grad Images will be on-site to take photos during the ceremony.
- Is there any possibility of obtaining more than five tickets? Doubtful, but please have the graduate check at Friday’s rehearsal.
Questions For Our Guests
- What time will doors open? 8:30 a.m.
- Are accommodations available for graduates with ambulatory needs? Yes, all considerations are available for graduates.
- When should family and friends arrive? The ceremony begins at 10 a.m., it is best to be in your seats no later than 9:45 a.m. Doors will close at 9:45 a.m. and will reopen after the invocation.
- How long is the ceremony? Guests should plan on about two hours.
- Is there reserved seating? No, the ceremony is general admission.
- Will there be a livestream of Commencement? Yes, you can access it via a link on Averett.edu. The webcast will begin 15 minutes before the graduation ceremony for those who cannot attend the ceremony in person.
- Am I allowed to photograph/video the ceremony? Yes, but all guests should stay behind the roped-off areas and be mindful of other guests and the livestream of the ceremony.
- Are tickets required to attend the ceremony? Yes, each graduate will be given five tickets at Friday’s rehearsal. Every guest, including all children, regardless of age, must have a ticket to the ceremony.
- Does my child need a ticket to attend Commencement? All guests need to have a ticket due to fire code regulations.
- Where is the Grant Center? The street address is 707 Mount Cross Road, Danville, VA.
- How can guests find more information about lodging and dining in Danville? The best place to find that information is on a link from the Averett Commencement website and also at VisitSoSI.com.
- How do I arrange to be seated in the Disabilities sections at the ceremony and will my family members be able to sit together or does the person with the disability sit alone? See the marshals. They will help you to your seat.
- My family member has a transport chair. Is it ok to use it in place of a chair? Yes. There is floor seating available for such an instance.
- What about my family member’s service dog? Service animals with proper documentation are allowed. Please have the proper documentation with you at the ceremony.
- One family member has trouble hearing. Will there be an interpreter available? Yes.
- Is there accommodation to feed and change a baby? While there is not a nursery, there are changing stations in the restrooms.
- My child will be in a stroller. May I use the stroller in place of a chair? Yes, but the child must have a ticket. Marshals will help you find appropriate seating.
- Where should I park? There is ample parking in the lots immediately adjacent to the Grant Center, free of charge. You will be directed to the correct location.
- Will there be food and beverages available? No, there are no concessions available in the Grant Center.
- How do I find my student after the ceremony? We suggest that following the ceremony, family and friends meet the graduates in the plaza area immediately outside the front doors of the Grant Center. Graduates will exit through the front doors and guests will exit the facility through doors on the East Side of the building.