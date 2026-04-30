Averett University to Celebrate 2026 Commencement

Posted on April 30th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

Averett University will celebrate its Spring 2026 Commencement exercises on Saturday, May 9, at 10 a.m. Approximately 300 students from both Averett’s traditional programs as well as those in Averett Online are expected to be honored at the ceremony. The ceremony will take place in the Grant Center at Averett’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus, 707 Mt. Cross Rd.

The ceremony will be student -centric and the school will not only recognize this academic year’s graduates but will honor several members of the university community for their deeds in serving the school. Members of the Board of Trustees will be present and recognized during the event.

Averett University President Dr. Thomas Powell will officiate commencement exercises and members of the school’s faculty will participate and award the degrees. There will also be a student speaker, Daniel Olasoko, the Student Government Association President for the 2025-26 academic year.

In addition to the University’s Commencement on May 9, the Averett University School of Nursing will hold its annual Nurse Pinning Ceremony on Friday, May 8, at 9 a.m. in Pritchett Auditorium (150 Mountain View Ave.). This time-honored ceremony commemorates Averett students who have completed their BSN degrees this year. The nurse pinning ceremony includes many significant symbols, from nursing caps and pins to lamps and anointed oil.

For those invited guests of 2026 graduates, below is a list of Frequently Asked Questions and their answers, which the university hopes will make the Commencement Day easier and more enjoyable for the guests.

Frequently Asked Questions – Averett University Commencement 2026

General Questions

What items are prohibited inside the Grant Center? No pets allowed (unless a certified service animal), no balloons allowed a graduation, no weapons, no alcohol, no smoking/vaping, no standing in aisles, at railing, or on stairs, no obstructions in the stands, Averett University is not responsible for any personal items left in the facility, Averett University staff is not responsible for reserving seats for spectators.

Can I bring balloons, pets, flowers, etc.? Yes flowers, but no balloons, pets or air horns.

Questions for Graduates

Is there a rehearsal for graduates attending the ceremony? Yes, at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon. Graduates will receive check-in times for rehearsal via email no later than Thursday, May 7. Graduates should bring their graduation regalia to make sure that they have the correct gown and hood. Students are required to attend the rehearsal.

When should graduates arrive for Commencement? Graduates will be told at Friday rehearsal when to arrive on Saturday morning. Usually approximately 9 a.m.

What should graduates wear? Graduates should be appropriately attired.

Is there an opportunity to have grad portraits taken? Yes, while most graduates chose to take theirs prior to May 8 somewhere on campus, there is an Averett-branded backdrop in the arena and also Grad Images will be on-site to take photos during the ceremony.

Is there any possibility of obtaining more than five tickets? Doubtful, but please have the graduate check at Friday’s rehearsal.

Questions For Our Guests