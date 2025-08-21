Averett University Ushers in its 167th Academic Year with the Annual Convocation

Posted on August 21st, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Averett University officially launched its 167th academic year on Tuesday, Aug. 19, as students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members gathered for the annual Opening Convocation held in Pritchett Auditorium within the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center.

Marking the start of his first full academic year, Averett University President Dr. Thomas Powell welcomed attendees at the Opening Convocation. He asked the assembled students to take the time to know oneself, stating, “Knowing yourself is perhaps the main goal of higher education.”

Following Dr. Powell’s welcome, he introduced the new chairperson of the Averett University Board of Trustees, Emma Maddux Kozlowski. She welcomed the assembly on behalf of the board and thanked the group for their presence, not just physically, both also mentally and emotionally.

“We are guided by one idea, now more than ever. Cultivating a bias towards action,” Kozlowski said. “Not action for the sake of emotion, but action rooted in courage, in responsibility and in hope. Action that says we don’t wait for the perfect moment, we create it.

“A bias towards action is not about ease, it’s about urgency with integrity. It’s about doing the hard thing when it’s the right thing. It’s about moving forward when the path is not completely clear. That is the culture we are building at Averett, not just in the boardroom, but our classrooms, our residence halls and in every part of campus life. So, to our students, don’t underestimate your path in this movement. You’re not passengers in this journey; you are co-creators of it.”

Powell then introduced Dr. Julie Brown, the university’s new Provost. Brown began her remarks by acknowledging the university’s faculty and charging the students to take full advantage of a passionate group. She also recognized the 37 freshman Presidential Scholars.

“These credentialed individuals will be your teachers, mentors, cheerleaders and when necessary, your advocates pushing you towards excellence,” Brown stated. “Your faculty are passionate about their calling as scholar-teachers and take your intellectual growth personally.”

Vice President of Student Engagement Dr. Venita Mitchell welcomed students and once again, drew upon her personal story to enlighten the group. She told a story about a summer trip in which she stepped out of her comfort zone and allowed herself new experiences. She told the audience that this incredible new experience only happened because she pushed beyond what was familiar.

“Convocation is your invitation to do the same,” Mitchell said. “The new year is a new beginning. You may have a plan, but leave a little room for the unknown, for a surprise, for dancing in the crowd. There is energy in the unknown, there is power in the risk and there is joy in challenging yourself, especially when you don’t know exactly how it is going to turn out.”

Ms. Unique Savage, SGA vice president, addressed the gathering on behalf of the upper class and spoke about her involvement in many different areas of the university. She charged the students to become involved with student life. She also told the assembled students that if Averett doesn’t have something they want; create it.

Buddy Rawley, director of advancement at Averett University, spoke about the 25,418 living alumni and their importance in building a lasting network. He also recognized alumni in attendance spanning the last 50 years. He took extra pride in the fact that, Kim, ‘92 and Dan Hayes, ‘92 and their children Erin, ’25 and Stephen, ’23 were all Averett graduates.

2020s – Erin Hayes ’25, Stephen Hayes, ‘23

2010s – Shane Brogden, ‘14

2000s – Diane Gosney, ’03, ‘13

1990s – Kim Hayes, ’92, Dan Hayes, ‘92

1980s – Dr. Janet Laughlin, ‘87

1970s – Dr. Martha Walker, ‘74

Vice President for Enrollment Matt Mann ’08, provided an interesting set of numbers related to enrollment and the make-up of this year’s student body. The top areas of study for the incoming class include aeronautics, business, health and sport sciences, computer science and nursing. The incoming class has an average unweighted GPA of more than 3.2.

Averett students come from across the country and around the globe. International countries represented in the incoming class include the Bahamas, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Madagascar, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Uruguay. Domestic students entering this academic year arrive from California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Mann continued a tradition by reading each state and asked that those students from each state make noise in recognition.

In his formal remarks, Dr. Powell spoke about the importance of the bond between Averett students and alumni.

“I talk to a lot of alumni and they tell me that their time at Averett changed their lives,” Powell said. “As you heard today, our alumni have gone on to raise families and work in careers. Some of them have gone on to become politicians, pilots, teachers and professors. Their bond is Averett; their bond is to be good people, good citizens of our great nation.

“Wherever you go, whatever you do in life, you will always be a part of Averett University. And Averett will be a part of you. That begins today.”

He also gave the assembled students 16 topics to think about during their college careers. He spoke to how important each point was to their growth in the coming year and years.

1) Be prepared for hard work. Going to the university is not high school. The work is hard; it’s supposed to be hard.

2) Remember you are a work-in-progress

3) Don’t be afraid to make mistakes

4) Don’t dismiss what you don’t understand

5) Try something new

6) Don’t forget to work on your spiritual life

7) Go to the library

8) Act like an adult

9) Talk to your faculty

10) Establish a special relationship with your faculty advisor

11) Read your catalogue

12) Read your emails

13) Don’t quit

14) Thank your parents

15) Be safe

16) Do something to help other people

University Chaplain Rev. Sean Timmons offered an invocation and benediction during Convocation. Abigail Coble performed the national anthem to open the proceedings and led the audience in the singing of the “Alma Mater” at the end of the ceremony. Ms. Sandra Parker, ’98, played the piano and Associate Professor of Music Dr. Janet Phillips played the flute for the processional and recessional. Stephen Davidson, assistant professor of mathematics carried the ceremonial mace in the academic procession. The arrival of the mace signals the beginning of an official university gathering.

To view an archived link to the ceremony, please click HERE.